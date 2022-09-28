The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cornwall Borough

Tony’s Mining Company, 211 Rexmont Rd, Sept. 21, Pass. Assorted food contact items were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Heidelberg Township

Gossert’s Homemade Goodness, 178 Distillery Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Are And Be Cafe, 381 N 8th St, Sept. 20, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food facility could not find sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door.

Henry Houck Elementary Cafeteria, 315 E Lehman St, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon Middle School Cafeteria, 350 N Eighth St, Sept. 20, Pass. No violations.

M&N Deli Meat Market, 201 Lehman St, Sept. 20, Pass. Dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. The air hand-drying device was unplugged at the handwash sink in the meat cutting area. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the meat cutting area, but the facility does have a pest control program. The covers of the air ventilation system are not clean.

Cheeks Stone Rolled Ice Cream, 35 S 8 Lebanon, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations. A shelf above the 3-compartment sink used for clean food equipment after being washed, has peeling paint and is rusted. This shelf can no longer be properly cleaned and needs to be replaced.

Domino’s Pizza, 503 Cumberland St, Sept. 23, Pass. Observed a few items of clean food equipment, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). The frequency of cleaning under some shelves and prep tables is inadequate as evidenced by an accumulation of debris underneath these items.

Harding Elementary School Cafeteria, 622 Chestnut St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1505 Cumberland St, Sept. 23, Pass. There is a small amount of debris on the ground behind the dumpster. The air intake above the handwashing sink is very dirty and the air vent above the 3-compartment sink needs to be cleaned.

Maennerchor, 301 E Mifflin St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Southwest Elementary School, 1500 Woodland St, Sept. 23, Pass. Paper clips are in the ceiling directly above the center food prep table. These could fall into food below. Vents on the mini-split A/C unit near the cash register are not cleaned frequently enough to preclude the accumulation of dirt and soil.

St Gertrudes, 304 E Lehman St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Subway, 812 Quentin Rd, Sept. 23, Pass. A shelf above the 3-compartment sink used for clean food equipment after being washed, has peeling paint and is rusted. This shelf can no longer be properly cleaned and needs to be replaced.

North Cornwall Township

Gilbey’s Cafe, 1701 Cornwall Rd, Sept. 20, Pass. Observed bread food stored next to the hand sink, where it is subject to splash during hand washing.

Ash’n Cigar & Whiskey Bar, 115 Springwood Dr, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.