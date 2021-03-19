The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., emergency response, March 13. Nonfood contact surfaces within the dry storage area affected by smoke, fire and dry-chemical fire suppression material. All areas affected are to be properly cleaned and sanitized with proper disposal of affected materials that are nonsalvageable.

Yorgos, 66 N. Queen St., complaint, March 13. No violations.

Cafe U LLC, 2323 Oregon Pike, March 12. Three half-pints of 2% reduced fat milk, one 16-ounce whole milk and two 16-ounce 1% low fat chocolate milks beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. A black residue on the inside of the ice maker.

Flik International, 2425 New Holland Pike, March 12. Cooked chicken, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility as being prepared on March 1 but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and required discarding. Old food residue on the blade and inner rim of the meat slicer. A working container of hand sanitizer was stored with single-use items (lids and cups). “White board” cleaner spray stored with single-use items (to-go containers).

Dairy Queen, 1624 Lancaster Ave., Quarryville, March 11. No violations.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, March 11. Marinara sauce being cooled in a large stock pot in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. One gallon of chocolate, used for consuming, was beyond the sell-by date. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the two-bowl sink. A working container of cleaner was stored on the same table with equipment and single-service articles (cups) in the preparation area.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, March 11. Premade sandwiches and salads holding at 45-58 F rather than 41 F as required; items removed from unit. Valve at prep/veggie wash sink with a continued leak when water is turned on. Receiving door located in the outside of walk-in freezer area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. A cold holding unit holding at 59 F rather than at 41 F or below.

Our Lady of the Angels School/Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, March 11. A dust mop draped over the side of the restroom stall touching/contaminating the paper towels at the hand-wash sink. A mop placed over the hand-wash sink in the restroom to dry. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the storage room and the restroom, but facility does have a pest control program.

Our One Stop, 550 E. High St., Elizabethtown, March 11. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Rocky's BBQ, 28 N. Third St., Columbia, March 11. No violations.

Stover's News, 24 N. Third St., Columbia, March 11. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (roast beef, cooked salami, turkey ham, deli ham), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

The Railroad House Inn, 280 W. Front St., Marietta, March 11. Raw chicken stored behind raw shrimp in the bottom grill draw. Fan guards in walk-in cooler and in a stand-up cooler with excessive dust buildup. Sprayer header at the two-bay sink with an excessive buildup of grime. Baffles above grill area with heavy dust and hanging dust buildup.

Cake Creators, 3543 Marietta Ave., March 10. No violations.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, March 10. No violations.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, March 10. No violations.

Garden Spot Post No. 1690, 343 New Dorwart St., follow-up, March 10. No violations.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, March 10. Food crumbs and debris beneath the stove and in the corner near the stove. The batteries for the irreversible registering thermometer are no longer working. Mechanical dishwasher checked with inspector's calibrated thermometer; the mechanical dishwasher is working at optimum sanitizing temperature.

Annie’s Kitchen, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, March 9. Prepackaged cheese food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Facility using a quaternary sanitizer but has chlorine test strips.

Auntie Anne's Inc., 1201 Park City Center, March 9. No violations.

Auntie Anne's Inc., 201 Park City Center, March 9. No violations.

AVID Hotel Lancaster East, 2151 Lincoln Highway East, March 9. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 823 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, March 9. No violations.

Community School West Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, March 9. No violations.

Giant No. 6501, 850 E. Main St., Ephrata, March 9. A maximum registering thermometer or thermo label are not available to ensure a minimum temperature of 180 F is obtained in the hot water sanitizing dishwasher in deli. In deli, gauge on hot water sanitizing dishwasher did not move to 180 F as required. Service called at time of inspection. Hand-wash sink in meat room is clogged and slow to drain.

Lancaster Hilton Garden I, 101 Granite Run Drive, March 9. No violations.

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, March 9. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F (or 165 F for stationary rack). Facility will use three-compartment sink to sanitize until the dishwasher is fixed. Three tiles in the dry storage area that are broken and no longer in good condition. A temperature measuring device for measuring high temp dishwasher is not available.

Weis Markets No. 063, 441 W. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, March 9. No violations.

Black Rock Retreat Camp, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, March 9. Blistered and chipping paint above food prep tables with the potential to contaminate food. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Dried food residue on the can opener blade and the food slicer blade. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen prep area. Grease accumulation on the floor in the area of the fryer unit. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Dried and sticky residue on all storage drawers on the food prep tables. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Buckwheats Coffee MFF3, 325 N. Bridge St., Christiana, March 8. No violations.

Christiana Beer, 360 PA 41, Gap, change of owner, March 8. No violations.

Flik at Armstrong World Industries, 2500 Columbia Ave., March 8. No violations.

Giant Food Store No. 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, March 8. No violations.

Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville, March 8. “Spider” cracks that are through both sides of the plastic, black food containers. A spray bottle of sink sanitizer stored with single-use items (to-go containers and soufflé cups) on a shelf beneath a table. A spray bottle of white-board cleaner stored with condiments on a shelf beneath a table.

McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, March 8. Hole in wall in the hot water heater, three-compartment sink area exposed to the outside and allowing pest entry point.

Mt. Nebo United Methodist, 673 Martic Heights Road, Pequea, March 8. No violations.

Son’s, 319 W. State St., Quarryville, March 8. No violations.

Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., March 8. No violations.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, March 8. An employee's open beverage container (twist cap variety) was in the sushi preparation area. Cigarettes and a lighter were found on the shelf in the storage area during the inspection. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature on the draining end of the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Items (crib, infant medicine, infant bottles, toys, play pen, clothing and food) for an infant, all in the front of the facility and at the sushi bar. A peeler and chopper with old food residue. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the sushi preparation area. Miso soup was held at 77 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Raw shell eggs stored above surimi in the reach-in cooler. Raw chicken thawing next to two bottles of soap on the three-compartment sink. Raw shrimp was held at 62 F in the front area in a tub rather than 41 F or below as required. Cardboard, aluminum and plastic wrap, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, lining shelves, tables, the rice cooker and the side of the refrigerator. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was less than 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food crumbs and debris everywhere in the back food preparation area and on the floor of the sushi preparation area.

Wired Cup Coffee, 1273 Manheim Pike, opening, March 8. No violations.