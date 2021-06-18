The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, June 11. Pass. Food employees were preparing food and washing dishes wearing a bracelet and a watch. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required; a call for repair was made. A bag of carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An employee's open beverage container was on a shelf above the three-compartment sink.

High's No. 151, 1792 Columbia Ave., Columbia, June 11. Pass. Ingredients are not posted or available for doughnuts offered for sale in the self-service cabinet. A slimy residue up inside the soda nozzles. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food (hot dogs, sausages), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

McDonald's No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 11. Pass. Floor under grill area with heavy grease and food debris accumulation. Interior of ice machine with black and pink matter accumulation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front counter area and back of house. Food employee in kitchen area wearing bracelet arms.

Boehringer's Drive In, 3160 Lancaster Ave., Route 272, Adamstown, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown American Legion Post 329, 240 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, June 10. Pass. Floor under equipment with accumulation of debris and oil. Interior of oven and grill table with excessive accumulation of char. Metal shelves and tray along cook line where plates and bowls are store with accumulation of dirt and dust. Soda gun holsters at bar with pink matter buildup. Hood baffles with accumulation of char and grease. Deflector shield of ice machine to have an accumulation of yellow matter. Can opener with dried on food residue. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Tongs stored on the oven door handle, which is not considered a clean surface and could possible touch the ground once door is open.

Elizabethtown/Hershey KOA, 1980 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Isla Estrella MFF3, 1675 Columbia Ave., June 10. Pass. Food tongs stored on the oven door handle, risking contamination from employee pants. Diced tomatoes were held at 59 F in the bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required. Water, as observed at the hand-wash sink, is not under pressure during inspection. Old food residue on the can opener blade. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

John Herr's Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, June 10. Dark residue on the steel beam in the meat room walk-in cooler. Beef jerky being sold and product not processed under U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection; removed.

Manheim Township High School, P.O. Box 5134, follow-up, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., June 10. Fail. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a watch. Employee's open beverage (2) containers were in the upstairs kitchen and the downstairs preparation area. Food employees preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the men's restroom in the bottom food preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching (chopping) onions and herbs (for a yogurt dressing) — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Rice was held at 109 F in the rice cooker rather than 135 F or above as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — approximately an inch of brown water covering the floor, discharged from the grease trap.

Shady Grove Campground, 65 Poplar Drive, Denver, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 61251, 1300 Christopher Place, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill No. 6, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 10. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. No. 024, 245 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 10. Pass. CBD liquid drops, drink mix and energy shots for sale. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Fountain nozzle at the beverage station with an accumulation of yellowish matter. End of ice chute in fountain area with pink hanging slime. Vent in kitchen area and three vents in back room with an accumulation of static dust. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink with pink and black matter accumulation.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 033, 549 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 10. Pass. CBD gummies drink mix and liquid drops for sale.

Wild Wings Pizza & Things, 401 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, June 10. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Shredded mozzarella cheese was held in front bain-marie at 52 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Bathroom door does not have a self-closing device.

Big John Nolt's BBQ and Catering, 415 E. Mt. Airy Road, Stevens, complaint, June 9. Pass. Prepackaged foods is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight or count and allergens.

Craves CC MFF3, 137 N. Duke St., Millersville, June 9. Pass. No violations.

El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Good Guys Chicken and Fries MFF4, 1630 Stone Mill Road, June 9. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll in a state-recognized food safety course.

Long John Silvers No, 31503, 1403 Manheim Pike, June 9. Pass. The floor tiles beneath the fryers are cracked, broken and some are missing.

Loreto's Gravy, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Meat the Browns MFF3 License No. ZLV-3668, 128 E. Clay St., June 9. Pass. No violations.

Nanalyn's Full-Filling Feasts, 530 Central Manor Road, opening, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Pour Man’s Brewing, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks No. 3418, 988A Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 9. Pass. Ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine, which is not a clean surface. Floor under cabinets in the front counter are with excessive coffee beans, dirt and paper accumulation. Interior of cabinets with coffee grinds and other spillage.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., follow-up, June 9. Pass. No violations.

Bleu Bubble Tea, 2060 Bennett Ave., June 8. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a chair and not accessible at all times for employee use. Raw shell eggs stored above milk in the small cooling unit. Certified food manager preparing food wearing a bracelet. Certified food manager preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1675, 1278 Millersville Pike, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Funck's Restaurant & Bar, 365 W. Main St., Leola, June 8. Pass. Two stored rubber spatulas that contained nicks along the edges. A couple of highly scored bain-marie cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. A container of degreaser was stored on the same shelf as clean food equipment.

G's Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., June 8. Pass. No violations.

Grocery Outlet, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, June 8. Pass. Three gallons of white milk and half-gallon of chocolate milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Equipment in good repair — stagnant water accumulation in the condensate drain trough for the glass door reach-in cooler.

Lapp Valley Ice Cream at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, June 8. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 17813, 1296 Millersville Pike, June 8. Pass. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer buckets were 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Raw shell eggs stored above pancakes in the reach-in cooler. Water leaking from an unknown source beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. The metal trays and plastic trays for storing hot foods, stored as clean, were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front area. A working bottle of sanitizer stored above the open fryers.

Pappy’s Original Kettle Korn, Route 340, P.O. Box 380, Intercourse, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Parkview Hotel, 25 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Ranger Station at Yogi Bears Jellystone Park, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 8. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Residence Inn Lancaster, 1450 Harrisburg Pike, June 8. Pass. Thermal labels or an irreversible registering thermometer are not available for monitoring the temperature of the high-temperature mechanical dishwasher. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector's calibrated thermometer and is achieving the correct temperature for sanitizing.

Tomato Pie Cafe, 23 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 8. Pass. An employee's open beverage container was observed in kitchen area, a food preparation area. Raw meat and eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigeration on cook line and upstairs kitchen.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, June 8. Pass. Food employee in food handling area, wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food employees in food handling area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all reach-in coolers equipment. Food employee towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Sponges in the dishwashing area being used to clean food contact surfaces.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, June 8. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Dinner Lady display contains flavored “Gems” that contain CBD at levels that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration; voluntarily removed from sale. Milk and light cream in dispensing unit measured 44 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 318, 601 Richmond Drive, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Family Restaurant, 1763 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 8. Pass. Internal temperature of tuna salad, ham and turkey in bain-marie measured 44 F to 52 F rather than 41 F or less as required; voluntarily discarded. Refrigeration technician on-site to do repair at time of inspection.

Water's Edge Mini-Golf, 230 N. Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 8. Pass. No violations.

Alpha Bravo Catering, 132 Sunny Slope Lane, Manheim, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Cafe East, 594 Centerville Road, June 7. Pass. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the walk-in cooler. A black and tan residue buildup in the drain beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. A call for repair was made at the time of the inspection. Employee’s open beverage containers (3) were stored on a shelf above the food preparation table in the kitchen and on a shelf in the sushi preparation area. Aerosol cans of Lysol stored on a shelf above the food preparation area in the kitchen.

CVS Pharmacy No. 5090, 551 Harrisburg Ave., June 7. Pass. One 8-ounce six-pack of liquid infant formula offered for sale with expired use-by date; removed.

El Cubano, 33 Ranck Ave., June 7. Pass. Ground beef thawing in standing water in the two-bay sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain-marie unit or the under counter refrigerator. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double door True refrigerator. Equipment in good repair — the undercounter refrigerator is not maintaining the required minimum temperature of 41 F or less and needs repaired. The screen is torn on the rear screen door and does not protect from the entry of insects. Cheese and deli meat (ham) were held at 64 F in the undercounter refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded.

Fresh View Cafe at ABBCI, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Good Life Organics 2 LLC, 301 N. Queen St., June 7. Pass. No violations.

Manheim City Star Diner, 665 Lancaster Road, Manheim, June 7. Fail. Soups cooling at room temperature on the shelves in the prep room, which is not a proper cooling method. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. No hand-wash sink in food prep area and dishwashing area. Servers not washing their hands before donning gloves and then handling bread. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Interior of ice machine around ice chute with pink and black matter buildup. Old stickers on the outside of plastic pans. Fountain nozzles with a buildup of colored matter. Foods held in bain-marie on the cook-line holding at 48 F and above rather than at 41 F or below. Table under the grill with heavy grease and food debris accumulation.

Manheim Community Pool Snack Bar, 504 E. Adele Ave., Manheim, June 7. Pass. Food employees in food cooking area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Chemicals stored next and in front of food packaging items in storage area.

Owl Hill Learning Center, 313 W. Liberty St., Suite 1, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Rafiki Shoppe, 833 Second St., Suite 6, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 257, 1699 Oregon Pike, June 7. Pass. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Social CBD Gummies, Floyd's on the Go CBD Gems and CBD soft gels, and Wyld CBD Gummies, contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

Sugar Bowl, 9 Normal Ave., Millersville, June 7. Pass. No violations.

Todays Taste Cafe, 2100 Harrisburg Pike, June 7. Pass. Eight half-pints of white milk were offered for sale with an expired sell-by date; removed.

Tree Top Golf Course, 1624 Creek Road, Manheim, June 7. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the reach-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Hot dogs being help at 129 F rather than at required temperature of 135 F.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 063, 903 S. State St., Ephrata, June 7. Pass. Food products, energy shots and soft gels made by Dinner Lady are being sold; however, they contain CBD oil at levels that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Floor near entrance to the facility is pitted and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Mop is not being hung to air-dry. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer working at this store location. Certificate of at least one manager needs to be posted in a conspicuous location for the public to view.

Village Market, 191 N. Market St., Manheim, change of owner, June 7. Pass. CBD gummies for sale, which is not an approved food source. Eggs stored above drinks in the walk-in cooler.

Grappling Crab Shack, 120 N. Duke St., June 6. Pass. No violations.