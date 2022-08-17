The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Lebanon Valley Livestock Market, 237 Freeport Rd, August 9, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Hutter’s Gas and Shop, 1041 Maple St, August 9, Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

McDonald’s, 1725 Quentin Rd, August 9, Pass. Several food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice chutes at the soda station are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Panera Bread, 1451 Quentin Rd, August 9, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and or air drying. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. These were removed and washed again. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Misago Bistro, 1800 W Cumberland St, August 10, Pass. Litter and debris under equipment. Assorted food in prep area baine marie was held at 43-46 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The food was voluntarily discarded and the baine marie refrigerator is scheduled for repairs. Assorted food(chicken, shrimp, processed foods) were held at 47-52 °F, in the walk-in refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. This included eggs held at 50 °F, rather than 45°F or below as required. The affected food was voluntarily discarded and the Walk in refrigerator is scheduled for repairs. Non-food contact surfaces, such as counter by hand sink and shelving not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.