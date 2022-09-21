The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Fredericksburg ES, 119 E Walnut St, Sept. 12, Pass. No violations.

Northern Lebanon HS, 345 School Dr, Sept. 12, Pass. No violations.

Northern Lebanon MS, 345 School Dr, Sept. 12, Pass. No violations.

Cleona Borough

Big Mike’s Beer Outlet, 465 W Penn Ave, Sept. 12, Pass. Wall around the utility sink is not smooth, non-porous, or non-absorbent.

Heidelberg Township

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1145 Heidelberg Ave, Sept. 12, Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food was held at 42-45 °F, in the bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. Several pounds of cooked chicken was placed in the unit to cool, forcing all the temperatures to rise. The affected food was voluntarily discarded and the chicken was still within the time to finish cooling and was then moved to another refrigerator.

Lebanon City

Dinuzio’s Authentic Italian Hoagie, 718 Poplar St, Sept. 15, Pass. No violations.

McDonalds, 757 E Cumberland St, Sept. 15, Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Borough

Royal D Chocolate, 615 E Main St, Sept. 15, Pass. Assorted food containers on the storage shelf were observed to have food and sticker residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Items will be removed and washed again. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Food facility is in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.

South Londonderry Township

Gretna Timbers, 350 Timber Rd, Sept. 14, Pass. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles.