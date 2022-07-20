The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jackson Township

Myerstown Christian Fellowship, 59 Ramona Rd, July 13, Pass. No violations.

Myerstown Senior Community Center, 59 Ramona Rd, July 13, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Foltz’s, 2287 Lebanon Valley Mall, July 11, Pass. Plastic cover of drink ice is cracked and split, and not easily cleanable. Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Mancino's Pizza, 2294 Lebanon Valley Mall, July 11, Pass. Assorted food was held at 40-43 °F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food debris and litter under and around equipment. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles, and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceramic floor tiles in mixing area are broken and missing. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

North Cornwall Township

Taco Bell, 2100 W Cumberland St, July 13, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

North Lebanon Township

Seyfert Orchard, 1050 Mt Zion Rd, July 13, Pass. No violations.

South Annville Township

Thousand Trails Hershey, 493 S Mt Pleasant Rd, July 14, Pass. No violations.