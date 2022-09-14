The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, 101 E Main St, Sept. 8, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Items were removed for cleaning.

Cleona Borough

Cleona Es, 50 E Walnut St, Sept. 6, Pass. No violations.

Cornwall Borough

Cornwall Es, 45 Burd Coleman Rd, Sept. 7, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed drain leaking at the hand sink.

Jackson Township

Mast’s Health Cupboard, 484 W Washington Ave, Sept. 9, Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Dollar General, 54 E Main St, Sept. 9, Pass. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed on display and intended for use or sale in the food facility.

North Lebanon Township

Ebenezer Es, 1600 Colonial Cir, Sept. 6, Pass. No violations.

Heiseys Diner & Inn, 1740 N Highway, Sept. 6, Pass. Exposed food preparation observed in areas under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination. Assorted containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The items will be removed and washed again. Food employee observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard cover. Observed sides of equipment, in prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Assorted food was held at 43-50 °F, in the baine marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. The food was voluntarily discarded and the unit will be serviced. The owner will forward a copy of the service report to the inspector.

New Covenant Christian School, 452 Ebenezer Rd, Sept. 6, Pass, No violations.

Hampton Inn, 1601 E Cumberland St, Sept. 7, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Ice machines are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Observed drink dispenser with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

South Lebanon Township

Lebanon Co, 833 Metro Dr, Sept. 6, Pass. Litter on floors and on equipment in storage rooms.