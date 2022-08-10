The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

American Legion Post #915, 669 Legionaire Dr, August 1, Pass. American Cheese, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the * area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7 day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Heidelberg Township

Fertile Valley Farms Soft Serve Truck, 1960 Prescott Rd, August 8, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Lebanon Eagles F.O.E. #472, 116 N 8th St, August 4, Pass. No violations.

Richland Borough

American Legion Post #880, 8 W New St, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Speedway, 600 E Linden St, August 3, Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Litter and debris on floor in dish wash area.

Union Township

Twin Grove Resort and Cottages, 1445 Suedberg Rd, August 3, Pass. Ice cream on the right side (vanilla hopper) was held at 57 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.