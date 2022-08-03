The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cornwall Borough

Boyer’s Tavern, 285 Rexmont Rd, July 26, Pass. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Several containers on the storage shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

East Hanover Township

Mease Meats Inc, 1976 Laudermilch Rd, July 29, Pass. Observed pitting and rusting on the metal rack used to store food containers, no longer easily cleanable. Observed tubs of sausages stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed raw wood outside of the walk-in cooler, not painted or treated to prevent water absorption. Unable to verify the frequency at which each deli slicer (deli cheese, deli meat, and bacon) are being broken down and washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Jackson Township

Vistas Express, 440 Lincoln Ave, July 27, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish and prep areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Containers on the storage and drying shelves were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Ace Sushi in Dutch Way Farm, 649 E Lincoln Ave, July 28, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Willow Garden, 50 N 9th St, Follow Up, July 28, Pass. One bus tub was broken in two places. Discarded. The door of the bain marie, a non-food contact surface, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying

Big Daddy’s Ribs and Wings, 204 Cumberland St, July 29, Pass. Old cardboard & cardboard boxes were being used in the walk-in cooler; there was mold observed on the cardboard. Discarded. The fan covers on the evaporator in the walk-in cooler, non-food contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Recommended setting a reminder for this task, as the owner stated that he remembered the issue from last year's inspection. The french fry cutter and a pan of food utensils, both food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Myerstown Borough

Dogoods Tavern, 2 E Main Ave, July 27, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Assorted food was held at 44-54 °F, in the prep refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Assorted containers observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Odee’s Corner, 115 E Main Ave, July 29, Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

North Cornwall Township

Dairy Promotion Lebanon Area Fair, 80 Rocherty Rd, July 25, Pass. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Visors do not cover all hair.

Lebanon Valley Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Rd, July 25, Pass. Food employees observed in prep areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Condensation dripping from ceiling vent posing risk of contamination.

Robert’s Diner on Wheels, 80 Rocherty Rd, July 25, Pass. No violations.

7 Cuz Beer Store, 1960 Quentin Rd, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Royal Oaks Golf Club, 3350 Oak St, July 26, Pass. Metal food containers were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine is not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Sirro’s, 1335 Colebrook Rd, July 28, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

South Lebanon Township

Island Thyme Grill, 1408 Esther Dr, July 25, Pass.Food employees observed not wearing proper beard covers.

South Londonderry Township

Rogue Chef, 2380 Horseshoe Pike, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Complaint, 2701 Horseshoe Pike, July 29, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the men's restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. CORRECTED - The person in charge, Guido Michael will contact an outside source to repair the dishwasher. The 3-Bay station will be utilized to sanitize all dishes and utensils until the dishwasher is repaired.

Richland Borough

Railroad Diner, 1 S Race St, July 28, Pass. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Severely dented, distressed canned items observed in the pantry area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Segregated for return or disposal.

Union Township

Burger King, 8 Fisher Ave, July 28, Pass. Observed fryer baskets with exposed and loose wires.Observed the two lids on the milk shake machine and the flour container not smooth, easily cleanable and resistant to cracking. Observed build-up of sesame seeds and other crumbs below the burger trays (non-food contact surface) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed the outside trash dumpster had drain plug removed, broken door, and leaking.

Wendy’s, 2 Everest Ln, July 28, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available at the walk-in cooler. Observed standing water leaking from the trash dumpster located outside. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (Less than 10 droppings) inside the cabinet at self service areas.