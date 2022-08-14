The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Downingtown Borough

Evergreen Coffee Company, 102 Wallace Ave, August 1, Pass. No violations.

La Sponda, 20 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, August 2, Pass. No violations.

San Marco Pasta, 275 Norwood Rd, August 4, Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

BJ’s Wholesale Club Vendor, 1008 E Lancaster Ave, Pass. Main walk-in freezer. Observed ice accumulating on light fixtures and near the door entrance. Clean and repair. A work order for repair has been placed. Bakery. Observed a leak in the pressure spray hose to the left of the dishwasher. Repair all leaks. Maintain all plumbing works in good repair. Note: Work order for repair has been placed by management. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Ms. Kim Habina has supposedly submitted her Chester County CFM Application and fee. Upon processing, the Chester County CFM Certificate will be mailed to you. Post in public display upon receipt.

East Coventry Township

Kolb's Farm Store, 151 Kolb Rd, August 2, Fail. Fly strips were hung over the 3-compartment sink, where they could potentially drip and contaminate food or food-contact surfaces. In the white McCray reach-in refrigerated produce display case, food was being held at 44°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Boxes of cut leafy greens had been placed into the unit, and these boxes were discarded. The mop sink faucet and hose does not have a backflow prevention device installed. -In the dry storage area, at the wall directly behind the walk-in freezer, there is significant condensation dripping from the walk-in freezer, soaking into the wood of the wall, and gathering on the floor. This can encourage growth of mildew, attract pests, and cause potential structural damage.

Easttown Township

Sweet Jazmines Pastry Shop, 15 Bridge Ave, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Tasty Table Catering, 10 Leopard Rd, August 3, Pass. Rock is being used to prop uneven cooking equipment Repair/replace missing legs with NSF quality legs. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Open packages of deli meats and cheeses are not being date labeled. Raid, A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Squeeze bottles containing oils and liquids were not labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Clean the wall near the high temperature dishwasher. Paper towel dispenser empty at the one hand wash sink in the kitchen area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Working containers in the kitchen area above the three compartment sink, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Tio Mexican Restaurant, 680 B Lancaster Ave, August 3, Fail. At the time of the inspection the refrigeration on the middle shelf was at 44 degrees ambient air temperature however the top shelf was at 41 degrees ambient air temperature. The top shelf was overstocked and there was not enough space between items to allow air to circulate. Items were rearranged to allow good air flow and the middle shelf had an ambient air temperature of 41 degrees. Sour cream and cheese had a temperature of 53 degrees in the front cold wells. Both items were discarded on site. The facility must ensure that they are not over-filling the wells and that the wells are deep enough to keep the food items at 41 degrees or below. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish in the cold holding unit. Ensure that raw chicken is stored below the raw fish at all times. Food in the cold holding unit was stored open with no covering. Prepackaged flan in the customer self-service refrigerator is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredients, sub-ingredients, allergens, net weight, and producer name and contact info. All prepackaged food must be properly labeled. Used Tongs were being stored in a cup for storing the bottles of oils. The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Hood filters are in need of cleaning. Caulk or repair the hand sinks so that there are no gaps between the hand sink and gap between the hand sink and the wall. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the front cold holding unit, is not being date marked. Unpackaged food was being stored in takeout bags. EHS observed some mouse droppings in the back area. Facility must clean and sanitize the area.

Circle K Rehoboth Petroleum, 201 W Lancaster Ave, August 5, Pass. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required.

Philly Cheesesteaks, 676 Lancaster Ave, August 5, Pass. Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

East Fallowfield Township

7 T’s Pizza, 580 Doe Run, August 5, Pass. The hole in the wall behind the dough mixer was covered with duct tape. Duct tape is not considered a permanent repair. Finish repairing to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

East Goshen Township

Canteen Vending at Mars, 1301 Wilson Dr, August 2, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1594 Paoli Pike, Follow Up, August 4, Pass. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) Certificate in public view. Note: repeat violation. Damage observed on the interior side of the receiving door of the walk-in refrigerator.

Flavia Cafe at Mars Drinks North America, 1301 Wilson Dr, August 5, Pass. Replace the missing base coving tiles in the interior side of the front of house buffet line.

East Marlborough Township

Walmart Supercenter, 516 School House Rd, August 1, Pass. Pre Sliced deli meats at the open top unit found at temperatures of 46-48 F. These were discarded on-site.

Kennett Square Golf Country Club, 100 E Locust Ln, Follow Up, August 4, Pass. No violations.

East Nottingham Township

Andre’s Pizza, 2209 Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, August 1, Pass. New laminate floor tiles were installed in the area of previous fire damage as a temporary measure. The newly installed floor tiles have some gaps and are loose. Install new laminate floor tiles to eliminate all gaps and ensure that the new floor tiles are installed in a tight fitting manner.

East Pikeland Township

California Tortilla, 420 Schuylkill Rd, August 2, Fail. Foods potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date marking, in the walk in cooler was not date marked. Equipment, etc stored on floor and on shelves throughout back dry storage area. Ware wash area including the back wall is unclean. Observed wet wiping, not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Food prep surfaces throughout the facility are unclean. Table top can opener blade and holder unclean. Mold like debris on the interior ice machine splash guard. Food handlers not washing hands in between separate tasks. Dented cans of tomatoes stored in a food back dry storage area intended for use in a food facility. Queso was held at 91 °F, in the * area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Hand wash sink in back ware wash area blocked with unclean trays. Chemical spray bottles stored in food prep areas. Several containers of prepared foods stored in walk in coolers lacking common food labels. Large knife stored on dry storage shelf in back office area. Store in a safe, sanitary manner. Queso, commercially processed food was only heated to 91°F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Hand wash sink surrounds throughout. * ALL black food carts. * Shelves including shelf under grill top. * 2 door Drawer cooler exterior and interior drawer ledges. * Interior bottom shelf in bain marie cooler next to hand wash sink in ware wash area. * Fryer wheel castors. * Door gaskets in 2 doors reach in the cooler under the cooler table at the service line. * Interior cabinet shelves at self-serve beverage stations. * Bulk dry good container lids. Mop stored on floor, hang or invert to dry. Floor under 3 bay sinks unclean.

Tony’s Family Restaurant, 623 Schuylkill Rd, August 2, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink behind the ice cream service counter to remind food employees to wash their hands. Ice scoop handle touching public service ice in ice machine. Keep handle up and away from food. Grease like debris on both sides of the fryer.

Yeagers Farm and Market, 1015 Pike Springs Rd, August 5, Pass. One Gallon of whole milk, and two pints of chocolate milk stored in reach in retail cooler past manufacturers sell by date, 08/04/2022. Voluntarily removed from cooler.

East Whiteland Township

Mi Pais Valencia Gomez Enterprises, 447 Lancaster Ave Unit 101, August 2, Fail. A bowl of salad was in an improper ice bath and had a temperature of 53 degrees. Food items were held at 45-46 degrees in the front display cold holding unit. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. EHS observed flour being stored in old dish detergent containers. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Clean and sanitize the ice machine. Clean the rubber matts in the kitchen. Clean the fan that is in the kitchen. Remove the ice build up in the Gibson freezer. Clean the fan in the women's bathroom. A spray bottle that contained a pink liquid was not labeled with the common name of the chemical. Facility had just some individual sauces that were not date marked. Facility is using plastic containers that are not NSF food grade to store food items in. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. Numerous fly traps are located in the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Ensure that the fly traps are not hung over food preparation areas, or where utensils or food items are stored.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave, August 5, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Facility must have employees take a food safety class. Food throughout the entire kitchen area is stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the cold holding units. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Clean the following: 1. Dry storage room including the ENTIRE floor by moving all items out prior to cleaning. 2. Floors under all equipment to remove food and water. 3. Walls and ceilings to remove evidence of food splatter. 4. All equipment. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. The fryer needs to be thoroughly cleaned and the oil must be replaced immediately due to the contamination of the metal pieces from the fryer basket breaking off into the fryer. Wash and sanitize all food preparation tables and utensils throughout the kitchen area. The floors are cracked and need to be repaired or replaced so that they are smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Yogurt sauces were observed to be held at room temperature. Owner states that the sauces are placed out at 11am and are discarded at 2:00pm if not sold. The facility is not allowed to do this unless they use proper time as a public health control documentation and can provide this documentation to the Department when requested. The items must be discarded within four hours of placing them out at room temperature. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding, is not being date marked. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the warewashing sink rather than the designated handwash sink. Observed food being cooled in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method. Observed food cooling at room temperature on the shelf, which is not a proper cooling method. Observed food placed hot in the refrigerator / walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. EHS observed both fryer bins and scoops used for the fryers and cooking hot items to be broken and in disrepair.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 10 Liberty Blvd, August 5, Pass. Observed wiping cloths being held in a sanitizer container that did not have the proper concentration.

Dairy Queen, 235 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, August 5, Pass. No violations.

Kwality Ice Cream, 490 Lancaster Ave, August 5, Fail. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Facility needs to obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the front area. Some ceiling tiles have water stains and need to be replaced in the facility. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. There are several holes cut in the front counter wall. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Ice cream scoops in the front area are observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. The temperature of the water was at 70 degrees. The facility must fix the hot holding wells so that they maintain water at a temperature of 135 degrees or above at all times. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. -Clean all floors in the facility. -Remove the ice build up in the chest freezers. -Clean and sanitize the bathrooms.

Honey Brook Borough

Honey Brook Fire Company, 679 Firehouse Ln, August 5, Pass. The certified food manager's certificate has expired.

Kennett Square Borough

Produce Place, 606 E Cypress St, Follow Up, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Carniceria Camargo, 207 Magnolia St, Follow Up, Fail. Hot water heater was not working again. It was reset and hot water was restored. There is an electrical issue that must be corrected to ensure the hot water heater works at all times. An electrician must make all necessary repairs to ensure the hot water heater remains on and supplying hot water.

Flying Plow Farm, 401 Birch St, Follow Up, August 5, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Smile Food Inc, 479 Limestone Rd, Follow Up, August 4, Pass. The floor and utility piping are in need of cleaning behind the cook line area. It was reported that the floor/utility piping behind the cook line area will be cleaned over the weekend as some appliances need to be disconnected to properly clean the area.

New Garden Township

Aaron S ESH Mobile Unit, July 30, Follow up, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Airport, 1235 W Market Rd, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Petersheim BBQ, 8934 Gap Newport Pike, July 30, Pass. Mobile Food Facility is offering for sale foods prepared in an unapproved private home- homemade coleslaw. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration. The food facility operator has completed a food manager course as evidenced by his ServSafe certificate which expires 8/12/2026.

Gigante International Food Market, 8847 Gap Newport Pike, August 3, Fail. Meat case was being cleaned. Meat trays were stored on counters in the Front Meat Area. Meats must be stored in the Back Meat Room as it is a refrigerated room and meats will be maintained at proper temps. Two bay prep sink in the Front Meat area is not for dishwashing. All slicer pieces, utensils and other items must be washed, rinsed and sanitized in the 3 bay sink in the Back Meat Room. Bleach was not supplied at the Seafood 3 bay sink. Bleach was not supplied at the restaurant sink. Restaurant: No soap or towels were supplied to the hand sink. Clean the following areas: 1. Back Meat Room - clean wall at 3 bay sink. 2. Front Meat Area: Clean wall behind prep tables - especially the lower portion of walls. Produce prep area: Employee washed hands in the prep sink not the hand sink. Supply drains plugs to all 3 bay sinks. Several sinks are missing plugs that are needed for proper dishwashing. Meat Front Area: hand sink was filled with cups and an apron. Meat Back Room: hand sink was blocked by large equipment. Restaurant: Hot water at hand sink does not work.

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 345 Scarlet Rd, August 4, Fail. Foods must be heated on stove to 165F then placed in hot holding on the truck. Do not heat foods in a steam table. Hot foods are being placed in the refrigerator. This raises the temperature of the unit and does not allow for proper cooling of the food. Foods must cool down in ice baths and with ice wands on the counter before being placed in the refrigerator.

Taste of Puebla, 900 W Cypress St, August 5, Pass. Cl at the dishwasher was less than 50ppm. Unit was serviced during inspection. Empty and clean unused deep fryer.

North Coventry Township

Beekeeper’s Cafe, 929 E Schuylkill Rd, August 2, Pass. No violations.

Coventry Parlor at Laurel Locks, 653 Laurelwood Rd, August 4, Fail. Floors throughout the facility need a thorough cleaning, especially at the floor/wall junction and under equipment or shelving. The mop sink area had rodent droppings in corners and along the walls. The back deli prep top had an ambient temperature of 44°F. Several food temperatures were taken. Some foods were at 41°F, but temperatures were not uniform across the unit. The small prep top near the flat top grill had an ambient temperature of between 50.3°F-57°F.

Oxford Borough

Oxford Fuels, 203 S Third St, August 1, Fail. The food facility is lacking a sanitizer to properly clean and sanitize the slushie containers and removable parts for the cappuccino machine. The food facility must cease offering slushies and cappuccino until a sanitizing agent is provided. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Cleaning is needed under and behind shelves/cabinets behind the front sales counter and inside the backroom- remove any unused items. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Wholly Grounds, 47 S Third St, August 3, Pass. The rear dry storage room floor is carpeted and does not meet cleanability standards. In addition, carpet is absorbent, not easily cleanable or smooth. Absorbent surfaces create an environment for mold/mildew that may attract pests. Remove all carpet and install/seal the floor to be easily cleanable, smooth, durable and non-absorbent. Provide proposed floor surface finish type for review prior to sealing or installing a new floor surface finish. Correct by 8/4/2023.

Penn Township

Giant Food Store, 849 W Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St, August 5, Pass. Chemical spray bottles stored with single use items on shelves behind the main snack bar. Keep all chemicals in a separate designated area. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Facility has 30 days to show proof of enrollment in an approved CFM course.

Despensa San Marcos, 30 Gay St, August 4, Pass. No violations.

Pocopson Township

Lenape Pizza, 1410 Lenape Rd, August 5, Fail. Observed wet wiping cloths in prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Potentially hazardous foods prepared in the food facility must be properly date marked and labeled. Do not store the tomato slicer next to the hand washing sink. This was relocated on-site. Food Employee observed entering the facility and beginning to begin a task without a proper hand wash in-between.

T.D. Alfredo’s, 468 Nutt Rd, Follow Up, August 5, Pass.

Schuylkill Township

Valley Forge Trattoria Lounge, 1130 Valley Forge Rd, August 1, Pass. In the walk-in cooler, meats and cheeses were held for more than 24 hours, and were not marked with the date they were opened. In the warewashing area, both the chlorine and quat (Steramine) test strips were wet and could not be used to measure the sanitizing solution concentration. Shellstock tags are not being kept for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. In the walk-in freezer, the back left corner, and the area under the fan both have ice building up in areas where food is being stored. The ice machine is getting a buildup of pink grime along the back of the inside lid.

Black Horse Tavern, 1303 Charlestown Rd, August 5, Pass. In the walk-in cooler, multiple packages of open or repackaged cheese were held for over 24 hours, but were not date marked. At the bar 3-compartment sink, the quaternary ammonia sanitizer (Steramine) was originally at a concentration of 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as required. In the bar area, containers of cut fruit were stored in the same ice bin as ice for drinks, which could potentially contaminate ice that would be eaten. In the bar area, a long soda gun hose was touching some of the ice for drinks in another ice bin, which could potentially contaminate ice that would be eaten. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the bar area. Soap was replaced during the inspection. The following pieces of equipment need to be cleaned: - The hood filters above the flat top grill - The inside of the ice machine. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not yet applied for Chester County Health Department Certification. Turn in the CCHD Certified Food Manager application, the application fee, and a copy of the approved training certificate (such as a Servsafe certificate) within a week.

Phoenixville Country Club, 355 Country Club Rd, Follow Up, August 5, Pass. Working spray bottles of cleaning chemicals in the kitchen were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Spray bottles were labeled during the inspection. In the walk-in cooler, packages of meats and cheeses were held for more than 24 hours, but were not marked with the date they were opened. Opened packages were datemarked during the inspection. At the Fogel glass-front refrigerator, foods close to the door of the unit were being held at 44-45°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. No paper towels were available at the hand sink at the bar. Paper towels were provided on location.

Tredyffrin Township

Turn 5 Coffee Shop Brock and Company, 600 Cedar Hollow Rd, August 2, Pass. No violations.

Acme Markets, 700 Lancaster Ave, August 3, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Reclaim bins by rear door. 2-Outside under the trash compactor, see attached photo. The light intensity in the deli walk-in freezer is not at least 10 foot candles. 1-Replace left side light bulb in deli walk-in freezer.

Canteen Vending of Phoenixville at Hayden Management, 1001 Old Cassatt Rd, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Sassano’s Inc, 21 Plank Ave, August 3, Pass. Place the fryer under the hood. Currently the Fryer is about 75% under the hood. The cook line is tight but there is room to move the fryer under the ventilation exhaust hood. Facility has old QT test strips that are not changing color when in sanitizing solution. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Ceiling vents and ceiling tile above make line bain maire maire / cook line. 2-Left side of the convection oven on the cook line. The following surface finishes are observed cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1- Resurface the top of the half wall to the right of the three bays sink.

Primo Hoagies, 11 Paoli Plaza, August 4, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, splash, clutter. Clean and purge the following areas; 1-Walk in cooler floor 2-Walk in freezer floor - Use De-icer 3-Purge entire lower level and organize better. Internal temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in following equipment; 1-Meat Bain maire 2-Dressing Bain maire Ensure line checks are completed prior to public operations begin, enforced through managerial team. Obtain additional QT test strips for three bay sink. The following equipment is not observed in good repair. Repair, remove, or replace 1- Pepsi reach in the unit behind the three bay sink, right side. Currently not working. 2-Soda bottle rack, 2nd shelf crooked. Provide new batteries in a paper towel dispenser along the dressing line.

GlenHardie Country Club and Gator Grille, 1399 Old Eagle School Rd, Follow Up, August 5, Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee Shop, 851 W Lancaster Ave, August 5, Pass. The light intensity in the reach-in cooler, True 2 Door back of house, is not at least 20 foot candles. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - 1-Ice well plumbing underside at the drive thru has been disassembled. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Light shield above desk 2-Ice chute - Remove white coloring 3-2 Ceiling vents above the three bay sink. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed for Sam Morano, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Facility needs to notify the Department within 5 days when a CFM leaves and is no longer employed. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Juniper Tree Juice and Coffee Bar, 221 Pottstown Pike, August 4, Pass. All refrigerators and freezers must have easily visible thermometers placed/recorded in the warmest part of the unit. The Department did not observe thermometers in several freezers. Provide a written ingredient list for baked goods that are staff dispensed.

Uwchlan Township

Bistro 24, 100 Marchwood Rd, August 2, Pass. Two door reach in freezer - has ripped door gasket(s). Clean the following: * Rear Ice Machine; debris in water reservoir. Have the unit maker and bin thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. * Water filters on coffee brewer, juice unit and ice maker have not been changed recently. Expanding foam was used to fill crevices near the ceiling wall juncture, cabinet wall juncture and door jambs. Neatly cut off all excess foam and seal using silicone caulk or paint. Expanding foam is porous and not easily cleanable. Do not use it in future applications. Observed un-seated light guard underneath the deep fryer hood. Have the light fixture seated and secured. Beverage station area. Observed the ceiling light fixture to be missing its guard. Install the missing guard within 7 days. Numerous walk-in cooler shelves were rusted. Rusted shelving are not easily cleanable.

Timothy’s of Lionville, 120 Eagleview Blvd, August 2, Pass. Clean the deep fryers; excessive grease in the base. Observed a small leak in the banquet bar handwashing sink drain line. Banquet room area exterior door. Observed a gap at the door base. Front hood system has one missing light bulb and shield. Observed unseated baffle filters on the front and rear cookline. Clean flooring underneath of the cookline - grease under deep fryers and charbroiler.

Canteen at Fox Rothschild, 747 Constitution Dr, August 5, Pass. No violations.

Valley Township

Aldi, 154 Airport Rd, August 2, Pass. No violations.

Warwick Township

St. Peter’s Bakery, 3441 St Peter’s Rd, Follow Up, August 4, Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

Gaudenzia House, 1030 S Concord Rd, August 3, Pass. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: a. Tilt skillet b. Floor behind beverage station. Provide thermometers in the reach in freezers. At the three compartment sink, the concentration of quat sanitizer was not detected. At the three compartment sink, the drain stoppers are not working. The concentration of bleach in the sanitizing bucket was found to be >>100ppm.

West Bradford Township

Righteous Tap House, 1548 Shadyside Rd, August 3, Pass. Observed single use containers rather than scoops with a handle being used in bulk food product bins. Observed the exhaust hood (filters, vents, interior surface, and suppression lines) to be in need of cleaning.

West Caln Township

Compass Pizza, 3060 Compass Rd, August 3, Pass. Clean shelves inside the sandwich Bain Marie.

West Chester Borough

Country Cup at Justice Center, 201 W Market St, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Nudy’s Cafe of West Chester, 300 W Market St, August 1, Pass. No violations.

West Chester United Methodist Church, 129 S High St, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Mae’s, 39 W Gay St, August 5, Pass. Prepackaged Mozzarella Balls in an oil infusion were observed for sale in the front grab n go case without the proper labeling- it must have the name of product, ingredient statement from the most to least for each item, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Working spray bottles were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

West Fallowfield Township

Cochranville Fire Company, 3135 Limestone Rd, August 2, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Mezzaluna Wood Fired Pizza Commissary at Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Aunt Mamie’s Italian Specialties, 835 Lincoln Ave, August 3, Pass. No violations.

Levante Brewing Company, 208 Carter Dr, August 4, Pass. No violations.

West Marlborough Township

Archie’s Lunch, 1654 Newark Rd, Follow Up, August 4, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the prep area. Food Employee observed entering the food service area and putting on single use gloves without washing hands before. Repair the faucet at the handwashing sink.

West Nottingham Township

State Line BBQ, 161 Stoney Ln, August 5, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Festival Dairy Queen, 416 W Lincoln Hwy, August 3, Pass. Dust like debris builds up on the ceiling vent cover above the soda machine. Floor edge under storage shelves and back wall unclean in walk -in cooler. Prepackaged cakes and cupcakes stored in grab and go display case must be labeled to include ingredient listing and big 9 allergens. Sanitizer QAT solution in the sanitizer bay at 3 basin sink exceeds 300PPM. Table top can opener blade and holder unclean. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sinks in public restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Isho Inc, 216 N. Pottstown Pike, August 5, Pass. Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. True undercounter cooler had a measured operating temperature of 50 degrees F. Homemade hot mayo sauce in the unit had a temperature of 48 degrees F. TCS foods were stocked within the last 4 hours and relocated to a properly operating refrigerator. Observed several shelf supports and a dunnage rack that was made of unfinished wood. Observed vinegar bottles being reused to store other food products. These bottles have an extremely small mouth, are not easily cleanable and should not be used for product re-storage. Several products were observed to be stored in the walk-in cooler without any labeling. Items included: Sauces, Ketchup, Fish, etc.. All TCS foods prepared on site and items removed from their manufacturer packaging must have proper labels to include aname and date of preparation. Correct labeling practices immediately. The walk-in freezer had an air temperature of 60+ degrees F. The unit was empty at the time of inspection and awaiting repairs. Access to the kitchen handwashing and food preparation sink were blocked by a dunnage rack with several bags of ice.