The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Midway Exxon and Food Mart, 321 Midway Rd, July 12, Pass. Ice bin on ice machine has corroded non food grade metal strips at top of interior of the ice machine that are leaving rust stains down the sides of the ice bin and must be changed to proper material and bin cleaned. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Food facility person in charge does not have records to demonstrate routine inspection and service of backflow prevention devices and other water treatment devices. Water filters for ice machine are not dated with service date.

Schubert's Best, 5836 Four Point Rd, July 12, Pass. The handwash sink located in the counter or restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Facility has oil hot water and there is no fuel for the water heater at this time. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment is not 110°F as required. Facility has oil hot water and there is no fuel at this time to run the hot water heater.

Lower Alsace Township

Redner’s Warehouse, 801 Carsonia Ave, July 11, Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Checkers, 3045 N Fifth St, July 14, Pass. Hot dogs were hot held at 111.7 degrees F. Reach-in french fry freezer/refrigerator measured 50.9 degrees F. Food employees observed in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Walk-in cooler and freezer fan guards soiled. Lower area of cold bain marie soiled. Ice machine interior panel soiled. No posting of certification. Unknown if Manager has Employee Food Certification. No certificates observed/posted indicating certification of any employees/managers. Lighting is not functional in the walk-in cooler. Temporary alternative lighting not available. Food in the walk-in cooler is stored without bag closure. Personal foods/beverages mixed in with customer related foods. Food dispensing utensil in ice bin at beverage machine observed stored in the ice and not with handle above the top of the ice. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 4801 N 5th St, July 14, Pass. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer are soiled.

Wendy’s Restaurant, 3225 N 5th St, July 14, Fail. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk-in refrigerator, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. The handwashing sink in the utility/cashier area/men's room does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Food dispensing utensil in ice/ice machine observed stored in the ice and not with handle above the top of the ice. Observed floor/wall/housing at ice cream/beverage machines, in service area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Two employees observed in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Handwashing signage not observed at cashier area handwashing sink. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the walk-in refrigerator. Chicken nuggets were held at 130.5 degrees F. Corrected on inspection; nuggets discarded.

Reading City

Dariel Deli and Grocery, 151 N 4th St, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Hermanos Arias Grocery, 365 N Front St, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Reneacer Grocery, 302 N Front St, July 14, Pass. No violations.

Sinking Spring Borough

Country Basket Produce, 806 Mountain Rd, July 11, Pass. Observed crates of fresh produce stored directly on the floor in a walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area. Facility expanded and moved the prep area to the back room and a hand sink is needed in food area. An unapproved insect control device located above the food prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

South Heidelberg Township

Leiby’s Ice Cream, 36 Grandview Ave, July 14, Pass. No violations.