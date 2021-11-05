The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Grace United Methodist Church, 433 East Main St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Hersheypark Camping Resort, 1200 Sweet St., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Big Lots, 1170 Moe St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1188 Mae St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread, 1178 Mae St., Oct. 28. Pass. Deck oven fan hood over rotating oven equipment, in the kitchen area, has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Clean food equipment or utensils in back kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Bread and bagel slicers have old food residue. Ice machine, a food contact surface, had black mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Char Koon, 1152 Mae St., Oct. 27. Fail. Employee was eating or tasting food in the kitchen area, along with various open beverages. Cloth aprons used in contact with potentially hazardous foods during food preparation. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the ware wash sink. Wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Dirty cloths laying on food prep counters and continuously being used as is. Raw chicken and raw shrimp food observed thawing in standing water in the ware wash sink, which is not an approved thawing method. All refrigerated ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the walk-in area, were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Food thermometer isn’t scaled to measure within two degrees of the accurate temperature. Facility is not making up cleaning and sanitizing solutions immediately before use and draining immediately after use. The food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Egg rolls and breaded chicken were sitting out at room temperature 68 degrees F with no idea how long it had been temperature abused. Stove, fryer counter and bain marie work area, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Large pot used for cooking has black mold and slime. An employee used an apron that was hanging on the wall to wipe hands after touching raw chicken and raw shrimp. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Raw chicken, beef, and pork in the chest freezer area, is an unpackaged food stored or displayed in direct contact with ice build up and freezer burn. Fryers, cooking equipment and pans in the kitchen area are encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. Ceiling tiles in the kitchen area are broken and missing. Raw beef and chicken along with shrimp, octopus and other raw unknown proteins in the walk-in area are stored open with no covering. All food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Utensils and equipment being used in contact with raw meats and vegetables without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Cooking utensils stored on grease laden cardboard. Rice food is stored directly on the floor in the back room area. Raw chicken, beef and shrimp were held at 54 degrees F.

Lower Dauphin Middle School, 251 Quarry Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s, 611 East Main St., Oct. 26. Pass. Food employee in the kitchen area was wearing bracelets on their arms. Food employees throughout facility were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. An employee was emptying and then placing cleaning cloth buckets into ware wash sink, which were previously on the kitchen floors. Soda nozzles and frappe machine, a food contact surface, had food residue and slime type mold and was not clean to sight and touch.

Palermo’s Pizza, 1515 East Chocolate Ave., Oct. 26. Pass. Several food storage containers, located throughout the food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the foods and ingredients. Baking rack stored next to a handwashing sink without splash guards, potentially subjecting the foods held on the rack to splash. Parboiled chicken wings were being cooled directly in the basin of a food preparation sink and at room temperature. Accumulation of old food debris on the surfaces behind and directly above the mixing bowl of the stand mixer. Biofilm-like residue in a container used for collecting condensation within the walk-in cooler. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Old food residue on the blade of the table-mounted can opener. Biofilm-like residue in several areas within the ice machine. Biofilm-like residue in the ice chute of the fountain soda machine. Pizza peel stored on top of the pizza oven between uses. Towels placed at the bottom of food storage containers as a means for absorbing liquids.

East Hanover Township

Bow Creek Inn, 9554 Jonestown Rd., follow-up, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Mediterranean Foods, 1976 Laudermilch Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature is used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the ware washing and food preparation area.

East Hanover Elementary School, 2673 Sandbeach Road PO Box 3210, Oct. 27. Pass. Less than 10 droppings, evidence of rodent activity, in the dish room area.

Halifax Township

Armstrong Valley Vineyard and Winery, 212 Rutter Rd., Oct. 25. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Little Amps Coffee, 1836 Green St., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Ted’s Bar and Grill, 1313 North 2nd St., Oct. 26. Fail. Food stored open with no covering. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand wash sink was blocked. Food was not held at the right temperature. Cutting boards in need of replacement. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink. Food stored in a wet or unclean area of the facility. Food store where it is subject to splash. No documents posted. Fire extinguishers need updated. Equipment has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Hummelstown Borough

Lower Dauphin High School, 301 South Hanover St., follow-up, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Nye Elementary School, 200 South John St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Londonderry Township

Londonderry Fire Company #1, 2655 Foxianna Rd. PO Box 324, Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Rutter’s, 2800 Vine St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Saint Joan of Arc Sandhill Campus, 1521 Sandhill Rd., Oct. 27. Pass. Food contact containers stored directly on the floor in kitchen area.

Lower Paxton Township

First Choice Convenience, 1327 North Mountain Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. Bagged ice does not have a facility name or address on it, for customer sale.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 5106 Jonestown Rd. Suite A, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 707 North Mountain Rd., Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, 4342 Linglestown Rd., follow-up, Oct. 26. Pass. Wall in the Baskin Robbins counter area is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The drain in the front counter area of the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Metz Culinary MGMT at D&H Distributing, 100 Tech Dr., Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Auntie Anne’s at the Harrisburg International Airport, 1 Terminal Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Capital Cafe Anton Airfood, 1 Terminal Dr. Suite 200, Oct. 28. Pass. Walk-in cooler beer lines of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Dunkin’ Donuts at the Harrisburg International Airport, 1 Terminal Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Hudson, 1 Terminal Dr. Suite 201, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Perfectly Pennsylvania, 1 Terminal Dr. Suite 202, opening, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Phillips Seafood, 1 Terminal Dr. Suite 200, Oct. 28. Pass. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler of the food facility are dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Starbucks, 1 Terminal Dr. Suite 200, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Subway at the Harrisburg International Airport, 1 Terminal Dr., Oct. 28. Pass. Caulking behind the three-bay ware-washing sink area of the food facility has a buildup of pink slime.

Lykens Township

Buffalo Valley Spice, 5415 State Route 25, opening, Oct. 29. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Twin Valley Players Colonnade Theater, 269 Center St., Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

Steelton Borough

Deutscher Quartet Club, 601-603 South Front St., Oct. 27. Pass. Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips to determine sanitizer concentration for the ammonia based sanitizing tablets. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Dollar General, 144 North Front St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Naples Pizza, 121 South Front St., Oct. 27. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

United Steel Workers, 200 Gibson St., Oct. 27. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Chuck E. Cheese’s, 3883 Union Deposit Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Biological growth on the inside baffle of the ice machine.

Red Crab Juicy Seafood, 3819 Union Deposit Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Raw ingredient (rice) stored in an ingredient storage container, in the kitchen area, was not labeled with the common name of the food. Most light shields have dead insects trapped on the light shields, creating a possible cross-contamination concern. Dumpster lid was open.

Sister’s International, 2209 Paxton Church Rd., Oct. 28. Pass. Several refrigerators has old food residue and debris accumulated on the bottom shelf.

Panera Bread, 5125 Jonestown Rd. Suite 155, opening, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.

Price Rite, 3812 Union Deposit Rd., Oct. 26. Pass. Old food debris, crude or blood on the bottom shelf of the open display case with raw chicken, open display case with raw meat, milk display racks and egg display racks.

Waffle House, 3890 Union Deposit Rd., Oct. 26. Fail. Food residue lying on stove, food prep equipment and counter tops which is subject to potential contamination. Several cracked Terra-cotta floor tiles in the food prep area had water squeeze out when pressured. There is a large divot in one Terra-cotta floor tile in the clean-up area that may be a potential harborage site for micro-organisms since it is difficult to clean. Ceiling vent cover has noticeable dust collection that may cross-contaminate clean serve and cook ware since it is directly above the clean-up area. Rear entrance door propped open to ventilate rear of store area. Several house flies were in the food prep area and back room area. Fly strip hanging from the ceiling in the back room. External door has a large air gap at both corners when closed that may allow pest entrance into facility. Overall messy conditions in the food preparation area and clean-up area. Floor was greasy and slippery. Bottom shelf of two door refrigerator which is a non-food contact surface had a large amount of soiled water on it from hash browns stored above it.

Swatara Township

Hoss’s Family Steak and Seahouse, 9009 Bridge Rd., Oct. 28. Fail. Refrigerated ready to eat food in the salad walk-in is not being date marked. Hand wash sink in the grill area blocked by a bucket. There were eight home canned products throughout the kitchen area in various coolers without an explanation of what they are and what they are being used for. Baked beans in sauce were held at 102 degrees F. Cigarettes were found on the shelf in the grill line area. Can opener, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Various non-food grade plastic storage containers which have a build up of food residue were in use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. The grill cooking equipment and pans in the broiler area were encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. The hood ventilation equipment that vents over open soup pots in the preparation area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

West Hanover Township

Perkins Family Restaurant, 7833 Linglestown Rd. PO Box 6655, Oct. 26. Pass. Exterior of fryer and grill equipment, in the cook line area, has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Loose and broken rubber door gaskets and door handles on various refrigeration cooling units.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Oct. 26. Pass. No violations.