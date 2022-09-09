The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Copper Cup, 922 Columbia Ave., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Farm Show Milkshakes, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Harvey’s Main Street BBQ, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 2. Pass. No violations.

Amazing Chicken BBQ, temporary food service Type 3, 12 King Farm Road, Holtwood, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Boardwalk Fries, 100 Park City Center L213, Sept. 1. Fail. Food-ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Old unused equipment stored in rear storage area should be removed from food facility. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the refrigeration unit, held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. Repair leaking pipe in ware-wash sink.

Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Career And Tech Center/School, Snyder and Metzler Road, Brownstown, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstown, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Restaurant, 1501 E. King St., Sept. 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Loose rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Soda lines and non-integral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 5, mobile food facility Type 3, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc., 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, Sept. 1. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; corrected. Blue wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in kitchen area. Deli ham, a refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the back room area was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days, and requires discarding; corrected. A missing piece on the knife being used in the food-prep area in the kitchen. A bottle of grease and a bottle of water, in the kitchen area not labeled with the common name of the food; corrected. A black residue on the inside top of the ice machine storage bin. Missing handles on a large blue drum (non-food grade) used to store potatoes. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; corrected.

Joe’s Famous Chicken and Fries, mobile food facility Type 3, 56 W. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 1720 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, complaint, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Papas Pizza, 454 W. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, Sept. 1. Pass. A food employee was touching rolls, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands. Sub was discarded; corrected.

Plough, 25 S. Queen St., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St., Lititz, change of owner, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., follow-up, Sept. 1. Pass. No violations.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., Sept. 1. Fail. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (smoked turkey) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in freezer is not being date marked. Food facility is reusing a single-service bowl in bulk-flour rather than a scoop with a handle. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. A baby’s bottle, a child’s coloring book and deodorant on table and shelf in the front and back food-preparation area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room. The food facility operator shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Hookahs found on a shelf in the back food-preparation area during the inspection. An employee’s open beverage container was in on a shelf above the food-preparation table and on a food-preparation table in the back area. Dirty pans and food utensils in the mop sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Old food residue, dishes, dirty cloths and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room. A working container of detergent was stored on the food-preparation table with food in the back food-preparation area. Ant and roach spray on a shelf in the back food-preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food (fried items) in the walk-in freezer stored open with no covering. Raw shell eggs stored above shredded cheese in the walk-in cooler. A bag of shrimp stored in a container of a putrid, brown liquid in the walk-in cooler. Prepackaged potato salad is not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and does not contain an allergen warning statement. Prepackaged potato salad is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and a distributed-by statement. A pair of shoes stored with single-use sauce cups and drinking cups in the side storage area. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Paint peeling beneath the urinals. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food-preparation table in the kitchen. Exhaust baffles missing in the fume hood, subjecting cooking food to drip contamination.

Strasburg Sunoco, 280 N. Decatur St., Strasburg, Sept. 1. Pass. Two gallons of white milk and three pints of chocolate milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dried food residue accumulation on the floor under the milk display rack in the walk-in cooler.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 582 Centerville Road, opening, Sept. 1. Pass. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

West Hempfield Fire & Rescue, 3476 Marietta Ave., Sept. 1. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, containers) stored in the storage room (pantry) directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Bespoke Brewing, 242 Gap Road, Ronks, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Charlie’s Chicken BBQ, mobile food facility Type 3, 627 Buck Road, Quarryville, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

High’s No. 154, 511 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Aug. 31. Pass. Food stored directly on the floor in the freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Accumulation of black and green matter on white shelves where drinks are stored in the refrigerator. Presence of old sewerage/greaselike substance on main sewerage drain line of basement. Biofilm buildup on the ice plate of the soda machine. Old food residue on cheese sauce and chili dispenser. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Evidence of flooding/standing water on basement flooring. An open pipe leading from sidewall of basement (adjacent to sump pump) indicating potential source of water flow/leak. The lids on the outdoor waste receptacles were open, creating a potential insect or rodent hazard for the food facility.

LLG Grocery III, 321 N. Marshall St., Aug. 31. Fail. Food-ingredient storage containers, in the deli/kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the deli and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot-holding equipment. Food employee is not using sanitizer or test strips. Food facility kitchen area needs mechanical ventilation due to grease fryer and oven. Prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts.

Memorial United Methodist, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Aug. 31. Pass. violations.

Old Barn Creamery, 157 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Aug. 31. Pas. No violations.

Souvlaki Boys, mobile food facility Type 3, 1 W. James St., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1380 Columbia Ave., Suite 18, change of owner, Aug. 31. Pass. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in the back area near the office, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A half pint of milk with a sell-by date of July 29 being offered for sale. A black, slimy residue on the ice chute of the self-service soda machine. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. An aerosol can of glass cleaner stored on a shelf next to single-use soda lids.

The Horse Inn, 540 E. Fulton St., Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Vintage Candy Shop, 602 St. Joseph St., Aug. 31. Pass. Food storage containers in the refrigeration area were not labeled with the common name of the food. Candy stored directly on the floor in retail area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food in the refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment was not available or readily accessible in freezer equipment. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual ware-washing.

Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz, Aug. 31. Pass. No violations.

Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, Aug. 31. Pass. Facility mechanical ware wash unit test strips (heat sanitized final rinse cycle) were expired.

A’s Grocery & Deli, 63 Green St., Aug. 30. Pass. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the deli and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Repair floors in front food-prep area. Ceiling tiles need to be replaced in areas specified. Remove cardboard, an absorbent material, from refrigerator shelves. Food in the deli area is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Comfort Inn, 24 S. Willowdale Drive, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

DK Smoking BBQ, mobile food facility Type 3, 160 Harristown Road, Paradise, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 188 E. Main St., Reinholds, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing beard cover. Assorted food was held at 45-46 F in the bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required. Thermometer was checked for accuracy and the food was voluntarily discarded. The owner will call for refrigeration service and forward a copy of the report to the inspector. Sliced deli meat not checked for temperature during slicing and wrapping to ensure a temperature of 41 F or lower. The meat was sliced just prior to the inspection and was at 50 F and stacked in a way that would not allow for rapid chilling. Items were placed on a tray and rapidly chilled. Old food residue and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Paper towel dispensers empty at the hand-wash sinks.

Lantz’s Discount Groceries, 105 Horseshoe Road, Leola, Aug. 30. Pass. Flour stored directly on the floor in food-storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Raw animal-derived foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Metro Express, 1244 Wabank Road, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Sal’s Pizza, 920 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A food employee was touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. The can opener, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Broken ceiling tile with vent hanging. A container of chemicals was stored on the same shelf with single-service articles in the kitchen area.

Taco Bell No. 037202, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

The Pretzel Place, mobile food facility Type 3, 3140 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 30. Pass. A green bucket with cloudy water being used on food-contact surfaces without sanitizer; corrected. Static dust on the fume hood. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Cocktail wieners and chicken — refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food — in the refrigerator area not compliant with date marking such as labeling with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days. No sign or poster posted at the main hand-wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee eating pretzel in food-prep area; corrected. Two broken screen windows in front area of the food facility that does not protect against the entry of insects.

Turkey Hill No. 313, 2940 Willow Street Pike, Aug. 30. Pass. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures. Soap and single-use towels not available at the hand-wash sink; corrected.

Vintage Sales Stables Inc., 3451 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, complaint, Aug. 30. Pass. No violations.

Adamstown Elementary School, 256 W. Main St., Adamstown, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St., Denver, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2055 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Aug. 29. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

House of Gains, 878 Plaza Blvd., Aug. 29. Pass. A working container of degreaser was stored on a shelf with single-use cups in the front service area. A residue buildup inside the three-compartment sink.

M & A Sweet Treats, 23-3 Center St., Intercourse, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Manor Cinema Concession, 1246 Millersville Pike, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Pepe’s Pizzeria, 1790 Clay Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Aug. 29. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Broken utensil being used for food storage. Ceiling tiles damaged in the kitchen area and need replaced. Fan guard needs cleaning in walk-in cooler, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Rutter’s No. 70, 405 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Aug. 29. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., Aug. 29. Pass. Eggs on top shelf of cooling unit, a raw product required to be on the bottom. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts.

Subway No. 45080, 19 E. King St., follow-up, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Supernatural Produce 4, 923 S. Duke St., Aug. 29. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., follow-up, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, Aug. 29. Pass. Clean food equipment in the kitchen area stored wet in a manner that does not allow draining and air drying (wet nesting). Three-bay sink with buildup of food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Food employee in deli area not wearing a proper hair restraint in a manner that covered all hair (ponytail). Sandwiches, wraps and fruit salads were held at 43-50 F in the self-serve area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Items in the bain-marie in the kitchen were at 42-46 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. After checking the products in all cases, the manager voluntarily discarded the affected items and will have the units serviced and forward the report to the inspector. Assorted containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Removed and washed again.

Zia Maria, 2350 Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Aug. 29. Pass. No violations.