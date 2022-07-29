The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Breakaway Farms, 2 W. Grant St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

China House, 2052 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, July 22. Pass. Raw pork stored above tofu and sauce in the two-door cooler.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., July 22. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil only on identified shelving.

Dollar Tree No. 1660, 1280 Lititz Pike, July 22. Pass. A large hole in wall beneath the “stationary” sign in the warehouse.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

Gap View Farm Market, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, July 22. Pass. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, July 22. Pass. Several food employees wearing watches and bracelets on arms. Ice cream cones displayed in a pan and not protected from consumer touch and potential contamination. Beef thawing in standing water in the meat room sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Rear single-service door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Goodway Bakery/Redemption Church, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Hilltop Barbeque at Green Dragon, mobile food facility, Type 3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

Kianny Grocery & Deli, 76 Howard Ave., follow-up, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Lime Rock Poultry, 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, July 22. Pass. Raw foods stored with ready-to-eat foods.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg, July 22. Pass. Thawed tuna in unopened reduced-oxygen packaging.

Nestle Toll House & Haagen Dazs, 100 Park City Center, L205, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Nord-Scandinavian Food, 2 W. Grant St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, emergency response, July 22. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Many pieces of equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food-contact surfaces. Many cooking equipment/pans in the food-prep area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. Food-ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Soiled gaskets on refrigeration equipment needs to be cleaned. Food-contact surfaces throughout appeared to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Rawlinsville Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Drive, P.O. Box 1, Holtwood, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Sadie’s Bake Shop, 313 Furnace Road, Quarryville, July 22. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in the three-compartment sink.

Bon Ventures, Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, July 21. Pass. Product had been leaking from shipping boxes. Product should be moved from cardboard boxes to food-grade containers to prevent contamination. Food-ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, in the food-prep area and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Character Coffee Co., mobile food facility, Type 3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Chesapeake Crab Connection, 2834 Columbia Ave., July 21. Pass. Rust on the frame of the door to the cooler. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers were stored above or on the same shelf with food (crab seasoning) in the cooking area.

D.J.’s Taste of the 50’s, 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike, July 21. Pass. A light-colored, moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate.

Dolce Vita Pizza and Grill, 33 Friendly Drive, Suite C, Quarryville, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Lolli & Pops, 208 Park City Center, follow-up, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, 100 Park City Center, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Seasoned Kitchen at RFM, 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, July 21. Pass. Food employee wearing watches and bracelets on arm. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler in the produce/bakery cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the condensing unit fan covers above the meat cutting table. Single-service, single-use articles stored in hallway area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The double door in the rear of the building has a gap on the bottom and does not protect from the entry of rodents and insects. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the meat room.

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, complaint, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Wild Wings Pizza & Things, 401 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, July 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods. Exposed industrial food mixer in area under dirty ladder, and subject to potential contamination. Milk that was beyond the manufacturer’s original date. Cleaning supplies were stored with food utensils on food storage shelves.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 E. Brandt Blvd., Landisville, July 21. Pass. No violations.

3 Sisters Kitchen, 2080 Grand St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Achenbach’s Pastry Inc., 375 E. Main St., Leola, July 20. Pass. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper beard covers. Refuse container lids open. Air duct above dishwasher needs cleaning, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Almigo’s, 2309 Columbia Ave., follow-up, July 20. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above oranges in the walk-in cooler. A black slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Outdoor storage area for refuse in not nonabsorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt.

Bld Beverage/136 S Water St LLC, 136 S. Water St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Bob’s Discount Furniture, 1801 Hempstead Road, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, complaint, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Busy Bees Childcare Center LLC 82-5154755, 914 E. Orange St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Cocina Mexicana Inc., 112 N. Water St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

The Floating Squirrel, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, July 20. Pass. One quart of half-and-half used in drinks beyond the sell-by date. Marinara sauce, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. A residue buildup inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food-preparation area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Giant Direct No. 9231, 235 N. Reservoir St., July 20. Pass. No violation.

Hudson Botanical Cafe And Catering, 2433A Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, July 20. Pass. Moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Ida’s Cafe, 507 Rohrerstown Road, July 20. Pass. An accumulation of grease and food debris behind the flat grill on the floor under the cook line, inside the fryer cabinet and on the wall behind the cook line.

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital LLC, 333 Harrisburg Ave., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Lodge No. 299, 132 N. Water St., follow-up, July 20. Pass. Replace floor at bar area.

Luca, 436 W. James St., Suite 200, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Luca Catering, 436 W. James St., Suite 103, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Peking Palace Restaurant, 1025 Dillerville Road, July 20. Fail. The person in charge is not applying knowledge of food code in the facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Many food-ingredient storage containers in the walk-in are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored closely near the floor in the walk-in, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours is not being date-marked. Cardboard and tinfoil coverings, which are not able to be properly sanitized, throughout the facility. Many food-contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in the food-prep area is made of tile, is cracked and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floors should be replaced/repaired. Food-prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Walk-in units in facility are in need of repair/replacement. Floors are unstable in unit and metal is caving. Old unused equipment stored in food-prep area should be removed from food facility.

Reflections, 1390 E. Oregon Road, Leola, follow-up, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Salem United Church Of Christ, 324 Walnut St., Columbia, July 20. Pass. Facility has an old, screen-mesh-type hood system that is inadequate for removing grease-laden fumes. Bubbling and flaking paint (efflorescence) on the upper window frame above the hand-wash sink. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the men’s room.

Welsh Mountain Catering, 796 Wallace Road, New Holland, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Whitaker Early Learning Center, 1203 Park City Center, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Comfortably Yum, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, 2420 Gehman Lane, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Farm Restaurant, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 19. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Several working spray bottles with cleaning/sanitizing-type chemicals that are not labeled with the common name; corrected. The screen for the overhead door at the loading dock is torn and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. The table legs for the counter top at the grill unit has chipped paint and exposed bare wood and needs repaired.

Our Guardian Angel Child Care Center, 635 Union St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Passenger, 7 W. King St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Prince G. Store, 14 S. Prince St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., July 19. Fail. Food-ingredient storage containers throughout the facility are not labeled with the common name of the food. Bread stored directly on the floor in food-prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Rusting and old food debris on metal storage shelving in refrigeration unit. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, soil and old food debris. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in freezer equipment.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, July 19. Fail. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. A food employee was touching a ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Trash on floor and not placed in inside containers. Through out the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Food employee eating or tasting food in the kitchen area. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Broken door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. Food-contact surfaces throughout facility were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; cutting boards, frying pans, food holding containers, food-prep counters.

Sukho Thai Restaurant, 398 Harrisburg Ave., July 19. Fail. Food in the walk-in refrigeration area stored open with no covering. Some food-ingredient storage containers in the food-prep area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Shelving holding food items rusting and containing old food debris. Food stored in grocery bags rather than a food-grade bag or container. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food-prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in and bain marie is not being date marked. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., follow-up, July 19. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cooked shrimp stored on a tray with raw chicken and chicken juices in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above raw pork in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above soy sauces within the walk-in cooler. Old food residue on cleavers, can opener, slicer and the peeler, all stored as clean. A buildup of white residue on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A copious amount of static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood and the Ansul system. Hood is scheduled for cleaning in August. The hand-wash sink in the food-preparation area was blocked by a bucket and a mop and not accessible at all times for employee use. Ceiling tiles missing above the walk-in freezer and in the dry storage room. Wall in the storage room has a hole or is broken and in need of repair. Live ants on shelves in the dry-storage room. Rodent feces in a corner in the dry-storage room. A restricted-use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a noncertified applicator. Boric acid powder throughout the storage room.

Tabarek Al-Hana, 798C New Holland Ave., July 19. Pass. Food employee in not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Boxes of chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Frozen lamb sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure.

Tellus 360, 24 E. King St., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., July 19. Pass. No violations.

Black Rock Retreat Camp, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, July 18. Pass. Food employees in food-prep area, not wearing beard nets.

Black Rock Retreat Oakwood, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, July 18. Pass. Food employee in food-prep area wearing watch on arms. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 180 F; corrected.

Cork Factory Hotel, LLC, 480 New Holland Ave., July 18. Fail. Refrigeration equipment in lower bar area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood-contact surfaces. Tableware is not inverted in food-prep area to prevent contamination before serving. Tableware is not being stored all one direction and is subject to contamination. Some food-ingredient storage containers in the food-prep areas are not labeled with the common name of the food. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Shelving, a non-food-contact surface, rusting and needs repair in non-walk-in unit upstairs. Food stored directly on the floor in restaurant food-prep area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Personal food items being stored with for-sale-to-public items. A separate area should be designated as employee storage. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil in both bar areas. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food in the refrigeration and freezer unit and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the refrigeration and freezer unit is not being date-marked. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in some equipment.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, change of owner, July 18. Pass. Food employee in food-preparation area wearing bracelet on wrist. No irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels unavailable for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Food employee towel-drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility; however a new employee is scheduled to complete the course. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use utensils and plates stored in the customer area and food-preparation area with food-contact surfaces exposed to hand contamination. Food employee personal belongings such as body sprays in the area where the cups are stored, although lockers are provided; corrected. An employee’s open beverage container was on a food-preparation table, a food-preparation area. No placard was posted on the container holding the apples which would advise the consumers of “washing the apples prior to consuming.” Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-preparation area; corrected.

J B Dawson’s Restaurant & Bar, 491 Park City Center, July 18. Pass. Food-dispensing utensil used did not have a handle and was being kept in the food product. Shelving, a non-food-contact surface, rusting and dirty from previous food items. Food items in the food-prep freezer and walk-in area stored open with no covering. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout.

P & O Market Inc., 111 W. Orange St., July 18. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil by slushy area.

P B Grocery, 474 Manor St., July 18. Pass. Cardboard used for shelving unit, an absorbent material. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts.

Poke Station, 2095 Fruitville Pike, July 18. Pass. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the front of the facility. An employee rinsing out bubble-tea cups in the hand-wash sink. Food employees involved in food preparation wearing bracelets and a watch. An excessive amount of burnt food crumbs on the catch trays of the four-burner stove. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Food utensils in the bain marie stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Shrimp thawing in standing water in a bucket, which is not an approved thawing method. Reduced-oxygen packaged salmon and tuna thawing in the walk-in cooler in unopened packages.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 290 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, July 18. Pass. Perimeter walls of the food facility do not protect from weather and entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Holes in outside walls. Ceiling tiles missing in the equipment storage area and need replaced. Rodent droppings on floor behind food utensil storage shelf and behind electronics beside food utensil storage shelf.

Sendero Hot Dogs, mobile food facility Type 3, 548 S. Ann St., July 18. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 040062, 1340 Columbia Ave., July 18. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair: leak beneath the middle bowl of the three-bay compartment sink. Pink and yellow liquid inside the hand-wash sink at the drive-thru area. Two food employees in food-preparation area not wearing proper beard covers.

Tender Love & Fry, 347 N. Plum St., July 18. Pass. No violations.

Wawa 8129, 2837 Main St., Morgantown, July 18. Pass. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing outside dumpster.