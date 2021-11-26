The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Barshinger/Life Science Cafe, 600 College Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Bello Pane (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Building 1, Ephrata, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Blue Line Cafe, 563 Old Main Drive, Building 11, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Cartel Blending & Brewing, 928 N. Prince St., Nov. 19. Pass. Insect webbing around the window above the bain-marie in the food preparation area. The chlorine test strips for the mechanical dishwasher have expired. Rodent droppings in the maintenance room and the food preparation area.

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool, 417 W. Frederick St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Fisher’s Sandwich Shack (Building 1), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 19. Pass. Raw shelled eggs store above produce in refrigerator. Vent by hood, fan guard on fan across from hood with an accumulation of static dust and grease. Cabinets and walls in need of cleaning soiled. The hand-wash sink in the facility area was blocked by bucket of sanitizer and not accessible at all times for employee use. Flooring in facility no longer in good condition, smooth or easily cleanable. Tiles are peeling and cracked.

Flik at Armstrong World Industries, 2500 Columbia Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Franklin & Marshall, 628 College Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm Stand 2, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Lapp's Produce (Outside Building 1), 955 N. State St., follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 1963 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 19. Pass. Prepackaged Oola Bites are not labeled properly, sub-ingredients are not listed. The hot water knob on the hand-wash sink in the front service area, is stripped and does not turn water on completely.

Panera Bread No.710, 2092 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 19. Pass. Food employee preparing food wearing bracelets and a wristwatch. An exposed raw wood portion of a shelf above the salad preparation area. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a lime/calcium buildup inside. Old soda splatter on the underside and in between the individual soda dispensers of the self-service soda machine.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Solvit Academy, 354 N. Prince St., Suite 110, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Steinman College Center - Pandinis, 600 College Ave., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

The Poppin' Shop (Midway), 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Brick House Coffee And Kitchen, 53 Refton Road, Strasburg, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Capricio's, 303 Airport Drive, Smoketown, Nov. 18. Pass. The drainpipe not attached to the facilities mop sink. Sauce, which was cooled, was only reheated to 112 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Community School Southeast, 1050 New Holland Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Eastern Palace, 2206 Columbia Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (sauce cups) stored beneath a cart near the sushi prep area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food utensils near the drive-thru and rice cooker stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A crate of chemicals (cleaners, soaps) stored next to food in the outside storage shed.

Glasshouse Wineworks (Tasting Room), 8 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, opening, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Lancashire Terrace, 6 Terrace Drive, change of owner, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Grocery Outlet, 703 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Nov. 18. Pass. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler outside with static dust accumulation.

Manheim Sunoco, 216 N. Main St., Manheim, Nov. 18. Pass. CBD gummies and liquids for sale in store — this is a food that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration; product was pulled from sale. Raw shelled eggs stored above drink in cooler Door No. 1. Eggs should be stored below drinks and ready-to-eat foods. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Milk And Honey Catering, 625 Letort Road, Washington Boro, opening, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Millersville Manor Veterans of Foreign Wars, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, Nov. 18. Pass. Flaking paint on the ceiling above the food prep table in the kitchen area with the potential to contaminate food. Dark residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. Several missing and cracked floor tiles in several areas of the kitchen.

School To Work, 1066 New Holland Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the lunchroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sheetz No. 558, 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Subway No.22565, 240 Manor Ave., Millersville, Nov. 18. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Vic's Wayside Inn, 2645 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Alessio's Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 9, Gap, Nov. 17. Pass. Deli ham, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and required discarding; discarded. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Sauce with meatballs, which was cooled, was only reheated to 131 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required; corrected.

Beer Wall On Prince, 114 N. Prince St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 949 Church St., Landisville, Nov. 17. Pass. The hand-wash sink nearest to the walk-in cooler requires splash guards to protect food from splash contamination from hand washing. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the wait station. Thawed salmon in unopened reduced oxygen packaging. Water leaking from beneath the bowl of the hand-wash sink nearest to the walk-in cooler. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover.

Bucher Elementary School, 450 Candlewyck Road, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Carter Macrae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

East High Street Elementary, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 17. Pass. In walk-in freezer with an accumulation of on condenser pipe and on outside of a box of chicken. In unseen areas of the kitchen, webbing under and behind equipment.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Ann St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, follow-up, Nov. 17. Fail. Salsas and guacamole held at 60 F rather than 41 F or below as required. Ice was use to surround product to bring temperature down due to length of time product was out. Hand-washing sink was not working at time of inspection.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 17. Pass. Working container of sanitizer was stored under prep table on top of a box of wasabi sauce. Spray bottle of sanitizer was store next soy sauce. Utensils are stored in standing water between uses.

Honey Baked Ham Com. & Cafe, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 530, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 St. Joseph St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

McDonalds No. 07213, 5328 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, Nov. 17. Pass. Shell eggs being held out of refrigeration without written procedures for disposition of food; discarded. Excess product spillage in the inside of the bagged creamer cold hold unit; cleaned. Torn rubber door gaskets on the wall mounted freezer unit doors.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 1500 Christopher Place, Suite B106, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Mulberry St. School Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, 47 S. Mulberry St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, change of owner, Nov. 17. Pass. Cardboard (not an approved material) being used to line storage shelves in the kitchen area. Egg rolls cooling at room temperature, which is not a proper cooling method.

Omni Dining Service LLC, 750 E. King St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06720, 1704 Columbia Ave., Nov. 17. Pass. An accumulation of slime in the drain beneath the three-compartment sink. Mold and mildew on the shelves of the walk-in cooler and on the plastic shelves for cold drinks in the walk-in cooler. The quaternary test strips have expired. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Single-service, single-use articles (trays) stored in back storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back on top of the grease trap and not 6 inches above the floor. Mops are not being hung to air -dry.

Sunshine Corners Inc., 141 Precision Ave., Strasburg, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Buckwalter’s Deli, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Nov. 16. Pass. Some shelves under back counter of raw wood, which is an unapproved material.

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 56 N. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 16. Pass. In bain-marie well, raw chicken was stored behind rather than in front. Raw shelled eggs stored in walk-in cooler above cheese dip and potatoes. Prepped frozen foods stored in takeout bags rather than food-grade bags or containers. Wet wiping cloths in cooking area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ceiling on cook line cracked with chipping plaster. In downstairs dining area, ceiling tiles close to soda refrigerator and in wait station are bowed, water stained and deteriorating. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the dish/prep area.

Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hamid's Fresh Produce (Midway), 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, follow-up, Nov. 16. Fail. Food facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required; facility had olives in oil, pickles and olive oil. Products were pulled from sale; repeat violation. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The food facility is repackaging and dispensing olive oil without having an approved hand-wash station available at the stand. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that canned foods are from an approved source; products were pulled from sale.

Landisville Middle School, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Martin's Custom Butchering, 405 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, Nov. 16. Pass. Beef sticks and pork roll with a sell-by date that was longer than what was stated in the approved HACCP plan. A gap at the bottom of the side entrance door and does not protect the entry of rodents or insects.

Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, opening, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Miller's Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Pantry Deli, 2715 Marietta Ave., complaint, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Peter Piper Pickles At Roots, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Nov. 16. Pass. Plumbing under three-compartment sink has a small leak and the faucet at the sink has a constant drip.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 4684, 825A E. Chestnut St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid Corp. No. 729, 59 N. Queen St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., type 2 follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks No. 28846, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite 3, Nov. 16. Pass. Clean dish racks stored on the floor next to the dishwasher. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front food preparation area. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area.

Starbucks Coffee No.52279, 101 N. Queen St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Frog, 1655B Lititz Pike, change of owner, Nov. 16. Pass. Cracks in small, plastic food containers, making them no longer easily cleanable. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust on the overhead vent in the back food preparation area. Food crumbs and debris in the cabinet beneath the hand-wash sink in the front. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a large, stainless-steel table and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Brass Eagle Restaurant & Bar, 5725 Lincoln East Highway, Gap, complaint, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Cameron Estates, 1855 Mansion Lane, Mount Joy, Nov. 15. Pass. Salmon in reduced oxygen packaging thawed without opening prior to thawing or used immediately. One cutting board with melted spots making the board not long smooth and easily cleanable. Brick wall coming out of dishroom unsealed open to vectors. A box of food in the walk-in freezer with ice accumulation on the exterior. Interior of ice machine, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Two bottles of quat tablets stored above the salad bar station; tablets were removed and placed in chemical storage area.

Castaneda Mexican Restaurant, 323 Main St., Denver, Nov. 15. Pass. Clean food containers in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such hats or nets.

Cocalico Tavern, 1015 N. Reading Road, Stevens, Nov. 15. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Highland Of Donegal Golf Club, 650 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, Nov. 15. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. A few rubber spatulas melted and chewed around edges are not in good repair and in need of replacement. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

McDonald’s No. 07046, 301 Willow Valley Square, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road Nov. 15. Fail. In the dishwashing room, floor tiles missing or cracked and no longer easily cleanable. Old food residue on two scoops and the can opener blade. Rodent droppings in the “soda room.” Two pans of beef chili, a pan of a chicken tomato mix (grill area) and a canister of beef chili (common area) were held at 124 F, 123 F, 119 F, and 132 F, respectively on a hot plate and a steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Excessive amounts of old label residue on stacked food equipment. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top of it, and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Clean food equipment stored on racks, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Riviera Pizza, 1405 N. Reading Road, Reamstown, Nov. 15. Pass. Several liquor bottles found to contain fruit flies; voluntarily discarded. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Speedway No. 06783, 5387 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Nov. 15. Fail. The ingredient list for the self-serve doughnuts is not available for consumer review. Dark moist residue on the self-serve soda unit nozzles; cleaned. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Outside waste handling storage area has an accumulation of leaves and debris around receptacles, which may attract rodents or animals; repeat violation. A hole in the wall located behind the mop dump sink. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling and on the electric conduit in the walk-in cooler. The cold water side of the faucet on the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area is not in working condition. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — the drainpipe leaking at the hand-wash sink in the ware-wash area; repeat violation. The cove molding along the partition wall behind the soda fountain and slushy units is not secured to the base of the wall. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to maintain food safety in this noncompliant facility. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required.

The Village Haus, 2 N. Market St., Reinholds, Nov. 15. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6759, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds, Nov. 15. Pass. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the refrigerators and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Weis Markets No. 063, 441 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Nov. 15. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in sushi open-air case. Meat and seafood walk-in freezer with ice accumulation indicating an issue with unit. Open-air tea case a nonfood contact surface not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Sushi was held at 50 F in the sushi open-air case rather than 41 F or below as required. Product was pulled from sale due to unknown length of time in the danger zone.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery 2, 240 Main St., Denver, Nov. 15. Pass. Food employees have been washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Not all commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the deli case and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.