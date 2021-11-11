The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Arrowhead Golf Course Inc., 1539 Weavertown Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Cumru Township

Viva Mexico, 2223 Lancaster Pike, Nov. 5. Pass. Carpet mat being used as a floor coverings in kitchen area. Clean food equipment and utensils in kitchen and bar area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. The women's toilet room door has a broken hinge and does not close properly. Heavy fruit fly activity in bar and kitchen areas. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach in bar and kitchen refrigerator equipment.

Sheetz, 2246 Lancaster Pike, Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Boscov’s Fudge Stand, 4500 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 1. Pass. Working containers (spray bottles) in the fudge area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Wendy’s, 5411 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 1. Pass. Accumulation of grease and old food debris on the floor under the cooking equipment.

Muhlenberg Township

Scrimager Family Meats, 2934 North 5th Street Highway, Oct. 30. Pass. Food employee in the work area, not wearing proper hair restraints, a hair covering or beard cover. Personal beverages stored above foods available to customers in refrigerators with potential for contamination.

Wild Sage Company, 2934 North 5th Street Highway, Oct. 30. Fail. Employee was using a phone and changed tasks without a proper hand wash in between. Food dispensing utensil in beverage additions were stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Wet wiping cloths in the bain marie area were not being stored in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the bain marie, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Store disposables, containers inverted or covered. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Reading City

Berks Catholic High School, 955 East Wyomissing Boulevard, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

City Line Learning Academy, 2026 Hampden Boulevard, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Millmont Elementary School, 300 Carroll St., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Junior Academy School, 301 Kenhorst Boulevard, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Saint Margaret School, 221 Spring St., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Southern Junior Middle School, 126 South 10th St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Weis, 2020 North 13th St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Alvernia Starbucks, 401 Penn St., Nov. 1. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the rear food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Reading High School Cafeteria, 801 North 13th St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Reading High School Commissary Kitchen, 801 North 13th St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, 2733 Papermill Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Clean plastic drink cups by the soda unit stored wet.

Wendy’s, 2717 Meridian Boulevard, Nov. 2. Pass. Wall panel in the area near the grill is pulling away from the wall surface and is in need of repair. Evidence of insect activity in the drive-thru window area. A working container of cleaner and sanitizer was stored on a food preparation table in the back area where sliced cheese was being portioned into containers. Accumulation of trash, grease, and some old food debris on the floor under the cooking and hot-hold equipment.