The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Caernarvon Township

Dunkin Donuts, 800 Crossing Boulevard, follow-up, Nov. 9. Pass. Rear storage area door jam and sweep has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Donut filling injector nozzles are missing covers. Evidence of heavy fruit fly insect activity in donut case and floor drain areas.

Cumru Township

Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, Nov. 8. Pass. Countertop ice dispenser and juice dispenser in the café kitchen has splash debris and mold buildup on the splash guards behind the dispensing chute. Soap dispensers for handwashing are improperly installed by food prep sinks on tavern line and main kitchen at the soda box sink area. Vacuum packed fish thawing on trays in walk-in cooler still in packaging that clearly states to remove from package for thawing. Water at the hand wash sink is not under pressure. Walk-in cooler ceiling at fan box and kitchen ceiling vent areas of the food facility are extremely dusty. Filter for the ice machine in the kitchen has late date of service of January and soda line filter has no date.

Exeter Township

Mama’s Famous Pizza, 35 West 47th St., opening, Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Nature’s Garden Store, 4360 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

South End Gun Club, 5330 East Lorane Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s, 4901 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. Water leaking from the faucet at the front hand wash sink.

Breakfast Hut, 4170 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. Edge of walk-in cooler door has deteriorated and insulation is exposed. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was under 10 parts per million.

Exeter Township School District Owatin Creek Elementary School, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township School District Jacksonwald Elementary School, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 4559 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Greenwich Township

Folino Estate Vineyard and Winery, 340 Old Route 22, complaint, Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

Hamburg Area High School, 701 Windsor St., Nov. 10. Pass. Toilet room door was propped open.

Kenhorst Borough

Dollar Tree, 440 Kenhorst Plaza 7, Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Kutztown Borough

Food Fix, Noble St., Nov. 12. Pass. Shellstock located in the display cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container.

Maidencreek Township

Fleetwood Area School District Andrew Maier Elementary School, 355 Andrew Maier Boulevard., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Maxatawny Township

Conrad’s Deli, 740 Noble St., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Gourmet Corner, 2934 North 5th Street Highway, Nov. 6. Pass. No violations.

Paul Keagy & Son, 2934 North 5th Street Highway, Nov. 6. Pass. No violations.

Sammy’s Poultry, 2934 North 5th Street Highway, Nov.6. Pass. No violations.

Oley Township

Dunkin Donuts, 1121 Memorial Highway, Nov. 12. Pass. The shelving used to store topping containers and the outer surface of several container lids have an accumulation of food debris. Paper drink cups stored in containers of toppings (powdered sugar, seed mix, etc).

M&M Sandwich and Pizza Shop, 4056A Friedensburg Rd., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Nia’s Restorante & Pizzeria, 41 King’s Plaza, Nov. 12. Pass. Accumulation of dust and dirt on the ceiling around the vents above food preparation areas in the kitchen. The interior door panel is missing on the right-hand door of the pizza bain marie, and insulation is exposed.

Snowfox Sushi at Weis, 61 King’s Plaza, Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Ontelaunee Township

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School, 62 Ashley Way, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Valley High School, 929 Lake Shore Dr., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Valley Middle School, 114 Ontelaunee Dr., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Peg’s Place, 1700 North 12th St., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Rockland Market, 1940 North 13th St., Nov. 12. Pass. No violations.

Albright College Cafeteria, 1601 North 13th St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University Cafeteria, 400 Bernadine St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University Courtside Cafe, 400 Bernadine St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University Kestrel Cafe, 400 Bernadine St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Alvernia University The Plex, 400 Saint Bernadine St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Fairview Christian School, 410 South 14th St., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lauers Park Elementary School, 219 North 2nd St., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Northwest Middle School, 1000 North Front St., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Riverside Elementary School, 1400 Centre Ave., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Richmond Township

Burkholder Farm Fresh Produce, 55 Stump Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 44 Farmers Dr., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Speedway, 14233 Kutztown Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Virginville Grange, 456 Main St., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Robeson Township

Weaver Orchard Inc., 40 Fruit Lane, Nov. 9. Fail. Mold buildup along walls and floors of the produce cooler. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof area in the donut shed. Wet wiping cloths in the deli area were not being stored in sanitizer solution. Soup was not cooled from 135 to 70 degrees F in two hours after preparation. Large pots of soup placed in the walk-in freezer were still at 122 degrees F at two hours. A tray of cooked turkey food was cooling at room temperature on a rack in bakery, which is not a proper cooling method. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the produce prep counter area and ice cream shed area. Evidence of heavy fly insect activity in deli and bakery areas. Rear door to the outside, located in the cider processing area of the food facility is not self-closing or is being propped open. Also open hole at floor drain line in donut shed must be sealed to prevent pest access. Ceiling tiles missing in the doughnut shed area. Working containers in deli and bakery kitchen, ice cream shed area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Ruscombmanor Township

Lisa’s Sweets and Treats, 3669 Pricetown Rd., opening, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Pour House American Grille, 3341 Pricetown Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Working containers (spray bottles) in kitchen area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Wall at the food preparation table in the side room is not clean to sight and touch. The floor and wall juncture in the dishwasher area is not coved.

Shillington Borough

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Governor Mifflin School District Middle School, follow-up, Nov. 9. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in the serving line area were not being stored in sanitizer solution. Sanitizer test strips were expired and not reading accurately.

Governor Mifflin School District Senior High School, 10 South Waverly St., Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

IHop, 2701 North Meridian Boulevard, complaint, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Tilden Township

Hamburg Area School District Tilden Elementary School, 524 West State St., Nov. 10. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in food line area area are not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Windsor Township

Jake’s Place, 3557 Old Route 22, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.