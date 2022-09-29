The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Jefferson Township

Boyers Food Market, 7166 Bernville Rd, Sept. 21, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Bulk open bagel bin at the front of the store is full of flies and fruit flies. Bin removed to discard product. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the aisle display case. Pre Sliced tomatoes, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the deli area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7 day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Also found expired milk offered for sale Corrected. Records at deli for recording slicer cleaning and sanitizing are not filled out completely and have no dates on forms. Bulk bagel stands does not have a placard or signage indicating that allergies and ingredients are available upon request. Meat grinder in the meat room has old meat and sludge on the shelf under the meat bin area. Observed prep table equipment, walls, in deli/produce prep areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Hand sink in the deli has dirty handles that need cleaning. Entire store has dirty floors, with old trash, spilled food debris, spider webs under all shelving and equipment in prep rooms and walk-in coolers. Floor in the meat room walk-in cooler has old clam shells, mold and also the walk-in store freezer has piles of spilled bread seeds at the door entrance. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing improperly installed by food prep / warewashing sink in produce prep room. Old dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Corrected. Rear door to the outside, located in the storage room area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. Door does not close properly. Front doors of the food facility do not protect the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals As indicated by the heavy fly infestation throughout the entire store. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the produce prep area. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed extremely full fly control sticks in front store and heavy fly activity in that area.

Muhlenberg Township

Csencsits Nuts, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 17, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in nut mixture observed stored with handle touching the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Stored bulk food container exteriors with "nut dust" present from assorted snack/nut items sold at the business.

Lorah Family Poultry, 2935 N 5th St, Sept. 17, Pass. Food employees observed in the market stand, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

AMC, 3050 N 5th St, Sept. 23, Pass. Ice scoop stored in a container that is not able to drain/air dry properly. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Grocery Outlet, 3260 N Fifth St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

J&F Seafood, 2934 N 5th St, Sept. 23, Pass. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the 3-compartment sink rather than the designated handwashing sink. Food employees observed in the market stand/prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. This is a repeat violation. Handwashing sink water valves shut off, and are not in use due to leak. Water temperature within guidelines, and sink is functional only when turned on. This is a repeat violation. Handwashing should only be occurring in the handwashing sink, and not in other sinks used for other purposes. Floor/wall junction compromised with hole, currently filled with metal scrubbie to prohibit rodent access.

Rite Aid, 3215 North 5th St, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Florino’s Pizzeria and Bar, 944 Penn St, Sept. 22, Pass. No violations.