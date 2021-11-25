The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bern Township

New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant, 2727 Bernville Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Some food items stored uncovered in the upright freezer in the kitchen. The can opener, a food contact surface, had dried food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Bethel Township

Onvo Travel Plaza, 8602 Lancaster Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. The handwash sink located in the counter area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Tulpehocken School District Bethel Elementary School, 8390 Lancaster Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Cumru Township

Governor Mifflin School District Intermediate School, 600 Governor Dr., Nov. 15. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored on the shelf above ready to eat foods. Various boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer area.

Governor Mifflin School District Mifflin Park Elementary School, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Borough

Fleetwood Area School District High School, 801 N. Richmond St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Area School District Middle School, 407 N. Richmond St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

Hamburg Game Association Inc., 935 N. 5th St., Nov. 16. Pass. Ice shield of the interior ice machine, a food contact surface, had a pink slime mold buildup and was not clean to sight and touch. Water filter for the ice machine does not have the last date of service posted.

Hawk Petro USA, 600 S. 4th St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Moose Lodge #0523, 12 S. 3rd St., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Jefferson Township

Tulpehocken School District Junior and Senior High School, 430 New Schaefferstown Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Kenhorst Township

Turkey Hill, 1660 New Holland Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Front door located in the entry area of the food facility has a large gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Milk in customer reach in refrigerator was beyond the sell by date. Various boxes of food and containers of ice cream stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area. Splash guard of the soda fountain and creamer dispensing machines have a buildup of splash residue.

Muhlenberg Township

Bojangles Famous Chicken N Biscuits, 3215 N. 5th St., complaint, Nov. 19. Pass. Previous roof leak appears to have caused ceiling damage with black stains over a large area of ceiling.

Penn Township

Tulpehocken School District Bernville Elementary School, 24 Shartlesville Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Santa Rita Grocery Store, 1053 Cotton St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Singh Market, 928 N. 13th St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill, 425 N. 13t St., Nov. 19. Pass. Dry milk buildup in the bottom of the condiment holder in the coffee area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

15th and Cotton Food Mart, 1521 Cotton St., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven, 1658 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. Dried milk on the floor in the cooler under shelves.

Guru Sub & Grocery Store, 1731 Cotton St., Nov. 18. Pass. Bottom shelf in the open air cooler is very dirty and dusty. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the meat prep area.

Janico Deli Grocery LLC, 1400 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the employee restroom area.

Bella’s Sweets, 1164 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Big Ken’s Pizza & Subs, Nov. 16. Pass. Hood System needs to be professionally serviced. Walls and floors in the food prep areas were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Central Middle School, 215 N. 12th St., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Richmond Township

Fleetwood Area School District Willow Creek Elementary School, 605 Crisscross Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Shillington Borough

Governor Mifflin School District Cumru Elementary School, Philadelphia Ave., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

South Heidelberg Township

Community Fire Company of Fritztown Social Quarters, Nov. 16. Pass. Under counter ice machine has a pink slime mold along the back water and ice mold curtain.

Spring Township

Chuck E Cheese, 2721 Meridian Blvd., Nov. 15. Pass. Spray bottle in the kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Cold Stone Creamery, 2747 Paper Mill Rd. Suite Z1, Nov. 15. Pass. Sanitizer test strips are damaged. Ceiling tile missing in the front area.

Tilden Township

Blue Mountain Academy, 2363 Mountain Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Wall in the tray drop off drainboard area in the dish room is made of tiles that are missing and wood is exposed and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Also several tiles along the corner of wall are loose. Old unused french fry cutter must be removed from the top of the two-bay sanitizing sink.

Blue Mountain Elementary, 45 Woodland Terrace, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Union Township

Daniel Boone School District High School, 501 Chestnut St. PO Box 450, Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Wernersville Borough

Speedway, 328 East Penn Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Coffee counter sink has a heavy dirt debris buildup around the drainline and floor drain. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Creamer in customer self serve dispenser was beyond the use-by date. Beverage container tops and lids submerged in melted ice water in consumer self service display container. Ice machine chute, a food contact surface, had pink slime mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in cooler fan box area of the food facility is extremely dirty and dusty.

Womelsdorf Borough

Turkey Hill, 2600 Conrad Weiser Parkway, Nov. 18. Pass. Cheeses and sandwich meats in the under counter refrigerator were beyond the seven-day use by date. Deeply scored bain marie cutting boards. The prep table equipment, in kitchen area, had an accumulation of dirt, food splash residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Shelves under the table top need cleaning. Also trash and debris under reach in under counter refrigerator. Front door located in the front area of the food facility has a large gap in center and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Store has heavy fly activity. Area under customer counter coffee sink has a buildup of spilled debris, mold and old coffee filters. Kitchen air vent area of the food facility is extremely dusty.

Wyomissing Borough

Red Lobster, 945 Woodland Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Loose and broken door hinge on the four-door Victory refrigeration unit at the cooking line. Food employees in the kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Nirvana Indian Bistro, 1137 Berkshire Blvd., Nov. 15. Pass. Chicken was thawing in warm standing water in a bucket on the floor. Accumulation of dirt, old food debris on the floor under equipment, shelving in the cooking area and the outside of bulk storage bins in the kitchen. Food facility has an employee with an expired Certified Food Manager certificate.

Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center, 110 Woodland Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Junior and Senior High School, 630 Evans Ave., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.