The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hopewell Township

Saubel’s Shurfine Market, 8 Ballast Ln, Oct. 9, Pass. Observed interior of ice machine lid, in produce back room, with heavy accumulation of soil and food residue. Observed six small top loading chest freezers, in the store customer area, with food debris on the interior lid tracking. Observed all upright freezers, except the pie/pastry freezer, in the store customer area, with an accumulation of food debris under the bottom racks. Observed accumulation of food debris in the produce walk-in on the floor under four broken bottom shelving units. Observed the following: Large ice machine, in the produce department backroom, with heavy accumulation of black mold-like substance on the dispensing panel. Corrected on sight. Ice scoop holder on top of ice machine in the produce back room, with water from the scoop and green mold-like substance on the interior. Corrected on sight

North Cordorus Township

Stump Acres Dairy, 1737 Arnold Rd, Oct. 11, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Packaged raw meat & poultry used or offered by the food facility is not labeled with safe handling instructions. Observed numerous pieces of equipment, in the entire store area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. The Food Facility has packaged food which is not labeled as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Springettsbury Township

Fiesta Mexico, 2500 E Market St, Oct. 9, Pass. Observed numerous bottles and spice containers, throughout the kitchen/prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in a sazon spice tub, observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed accumulation of dust on ceiling vents, ceiling tiles, and ceiling grids, in the food prep/cooking line. Large and small ice machine, three plastic bus pans filled with utensils and lids, and knives hanging on a magnetic wall holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on sight. Observed some, not all, commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in and all baine marie units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Observed some, not all, refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in and all baine marie units, is not being date marked.

Nino’s Pizza, 1214 Greensprings Dr, Oct. 9, Pass. Observed souffle cups stored in parsley, oregano, basil, garlic, sugar and salt with no handle. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing beard covers. Observed metal shelving in the walk-in cooler is pitted and rusted and not smooth or easily cleanable. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

Red Lobster, 2555 E Market St, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township.

Little Caesar’s, 2165 Crossing Dr, Oct. 9, Fail. Observed numerous food storage containers/bottles, throughout the facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Metal food dispensing utensil in shredded mozzarella cheese observed stored in the food with no handle. Observed the following: Metal shelving under prep table to the left of the baine marie with accumulation of grease, food debris and dust with food contact containers stored on them. Dough press machine with accumulation of flour and was not cleaned to sight or touch at closing the night before. Manual can opener with food debris on blade and table holster. Electric dough cutter with dried dough on interior and was not cleaned the night before at closing. Scissors on a clean prep table with accumulation of flour from the night before. Four large pizza cutter wheels with food debris on wheels and not clean to sight and touch. Wire racks hung on a wall over the prep table with accumulation of dust, food debris and dirt with food contact equipment stored on them. Wire racks above the three bay sink in the dish washing area with heavy accumulation of grease, dirt, food debris on a food contact equipment storage area. Large wire shelving with heavy accumulation of food debris, grease and dust with food contact equipment stored on shelves. Pizza sauce dispensing arm with dried sauce from not being cleaned at closing the night before. Parmesan cheese shaker with accumulation of dried food debris on the shaker top and interior of the container. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the back of the prep area. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, is not being date marked. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and baine marie, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in baine marie equipment. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed cardboard used as a floor covering for a leaking arctic air upright freezer unit near the dough press area. Observed three insect control devices, fly strips hung from ceiling, located in the back dish room over the clean dish area of the three bay sink, the oil spray/oven area and near the rolling racks near the baine marie, with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Entire area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. The Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the double glass doors to the walk-in cooling unit. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed two male food employees doing prep work through-out the facility with no hair or beard restraints, such as hair nets, hats or beard covers. Observed computer screens, throughout the facility, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed accumulation of dust on blower vents and interior bottom for warming units at the counter. Upright arctic air freezer with accumulation of dirt on, and around, the door handle area, on a non-food contact surface. Observed glass double doors to walk-in cooler storage with accumulation of dirt on entire doors and handles on a non-food contact surface. Staphen dough mixer with accumulation of flour on the exterior and control buttons, on a non-food contact surface. Observed heavy accumulation of dust on all ceiling vents and ceiling tiles over food prep areas, dish room and front service area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Also observed mop buckets with dirty water from closing the night before.

Olive Garden, 1340 Kenneth Rd, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 1411 Kenneth Rd, Oct. 12, Pass. Slicer and manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.