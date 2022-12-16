The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

CK Concessions At Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Darshan International Grocery, 1724 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi And Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, Dec. 9. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Dumpster lids open when not in use. Pork dim sum, pork dumplings and seafood soup were held at 113, 123 and 119 F, respectively, in the hibachi area and the buffet table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Soiled cardboard being used to line shelves near the cookline. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 5 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; repeat violation of 2020, 2021 and 2022. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing area. Many employee open beverage containers were in the kitchen above food preparation areas, on a shelf in the dish-washing room, on a shelf across from the reach-in cooler above food; repeat violation of 2021. Food employees in the meat slicing area, not wearing a beard cover. Food employees preparing food just outside the double-doors, not wearing proper hair restraints. Food tongs stored on the gas-line, not a clean sanitized area, near the woks. An opened tote of meat stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Black and tan slime up inside both ice makers; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. Old food residue on cleaver, knives, colanders and peelers, all stored as clean; repeat violation of 2020. A gross amount of trash near the dumpster, creating a possible rodent attractant. Raw chicken stored above raw salmon, cooked pork, raw flounder, and coleslaw, in the walk-in cooler; repeat violation of 2020. The hand-wash sink near the cookline was blocked by a box of mushrooms and a large cart, the hand-wash sink in the dish-washing room was blocked by a crate of silverware, and the hand-wash sink just outside the double-doors to the kitchen was blocked by a cart of green beans and not accessible at all times for employee use; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022. A broken water discharge pipe beneath the mechanical dishwasher. Outdoor storage area for refuse in not non-absorbent flooring, such as concrete or asphalt. The dumpsters are in the grass. The floor grout is eroded in several areas of the kitchen, especially in the warewashing area, creating standing water and food crumbs. A bottle of Robitussin stored on a shelf above food equipment near the dishwashing room.

Inna's Pierogi Shop, 811 Rothsville Road, Lititz, Dec. 9. Pass. Prepackaged pierogies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 Reading Road, Stevens, Dec. 9. Fail. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in prep area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Removed. Hand-wash sink not cleaned with a frequency to prevent the build-up of oily residue. A working containers of cleaners and sanitizers were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the prep areas. Food employees in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. Several large containers of food in the walk-in box, that were made on the previous day, were at internal temperatures above the temperature of the walk in refrigerator. This indicated that they were not cooled from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours, after preparation. The affected items were voluntarily discarded. Soup that were cooled in large stock pots in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers and utensils were to have food residue and were to clean to sight and touch. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish and prep areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., type 2 follow-up, Dec. 9. Pass. A black residue inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

T J Rockwell’s, 800 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, Dec. 9. Pass. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 308 S. Queen St., opening, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Elizabeth R Martin Elementary School, 1990 Wabank Road, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 S. West End Ave., Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., complaint, Dec. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, Dec. 8. Pass. Eggs stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Test strips were available but not being used to test sanitizer concentration. Sanitizer not being used to clean food surfaces. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — employee hand-wash sink in bathroom working but faucet needs repair.

Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike Bowmansville Road, Bowmansville, Dec. 7. Pass. Shelving used for the storage of clean food containers are not clean to sight and touch, posing a risk of recontamination of cleaned items. Food debris and litter on floor under equipment. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Dunkin’, 1242 Lititz Pike, Dec. 7. Pass. Food employees preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Two pints of milk, beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale. Coffee equipment in the front hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing; repeat violation of 2020. Soap was not available at the second hand-wash sink in the back.

Fritz Elementary School, 845 Horning Road, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, Dec. 7. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above other types of food in the walk in box. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Schaeffer School, 875 Pleasure Road, Dec. 7. Pass. No violations.

Slate Cafe, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, Dec. 7. Pass. Prepackaged baked food not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, allergen warning statement, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required; prior violation Oct. 28, 2020. Linoleum in kitchen is torn in an area exposing sub flooring and is no longer a smooth, easily surface. The sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions; prior violation Oct. 7, 2020. Food employee in food prep area, wearing bracelet and watch; repeated violation Sept. 30, 2021. Food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; repeated violation Oct. 7, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat or grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures; repeat violations Oct. 7, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021. Two open employee beverage containers were in kitchen area, near clean food equipment. Broken ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area and need replaced.

Danny's, 1274 Millersville Pike, change of owner, Dec. 6. Fail. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the front food preparation area.

Farm 2 Table Creations LLC, 23 N. Market St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Greencircle Organics, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Guacamole Specialists, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, follow-up, Dec. 6. Pass. Food facility is operating with a plumbing system that has not been approved for a permanent stand, such as bucket of water connected to the main hand-wash sink; gray water is going directly into an open container under the hand-wash sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Hempfield Church Of The Brethren, 1186 Stevens Road, Manheim, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

J B Kelly Seafood Connection, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Mean Cup, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 351 W. Main St., New Holland, Type 2 follow-up, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Pretzels On Market, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Pureblend Tea, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, Dec. 6. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the refrigerator.

Subway, 322 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, complaint, Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Thom's Bread, 1 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. No violations.

Zig's Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Dec. 6. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Boscov's Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Dec. 5. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, Dec. 5. Pass. A black and tan residue up inside the icemaker; repeat violation of 2020 and 2021. Paper towels not being dispensed at the hand-wash sink; prior violation May 28, 2021. An excessive amount of ice buildup on ceiling of walk-in freezer. Excessive ice build-up on the condensate fixtures of the walk-in freezer. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; repeat violations of 2020 and 2021. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and to-go containers) stored in the storage room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Dumpster lids left open while not in use; repeat violations of 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Burger King No. 1514, 5300 Main St., East Petersburg, complaint, Dec. 5. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods. Cheese slices at bain-marie being held for more than four hours at 52 F.

Cat's Meow, 213 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, complaint, Dec. 5. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Two food employees in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands; corrected.

King St Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., follow-up, Dec. 5. Fail. Remove cardboard from reach-in refrigeration unit. Clean floors in walk-in refrigeration unit. Date and label throughout.

Renewal Kombucha, 53 N. Broad St., Lititz, change of owner, Dec. 5. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., follow-up, Dec. 5. Pass. No violations.

Zoetropolis, 110 N. Water St., Dec. 5. Pass. No violations.