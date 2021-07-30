The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Black Rock Retreat Oakwood, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, July 23. Pass. Pink moist residue accumulation on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. Sticky dried residue on the interior surfaces of the bulk milk dispenser unit. The rear entrance door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Complete Concession (MFF TYPE 3), 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, July 23. Pass. No violations.

Copper Cup, 7 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, July 23. Pass. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. The hand-wash sink located in the food handling area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Facility using quat sanitizer but has chlorine testing strips.

Fiddle Creek Dairy / CCHD No. 1084, 97 Loop Road, Quarryville, July 23. Pass. No violations.

Gene's Family Beef MFF3, 2157 W. Route 897, Denver, opening, July 23. Pass. No violations.

Lion N Lamb, 2800 North Reading Road, Reinholds, opening, July 23. Pass. Floor tiles missing in the area of the back door of the facility. Erosion at the bottom of the wall across from the hand-wash sink. The ceiling across from the three-compartment sink is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Some of the plastic tubes for the lights are missing the end caps. The door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Piccolo Eatery, 53 E. Main St., Lititz, July 23. Pass. Raw shelled eggs stored above greens in a reach-in cooler. Interior of oven with excessive char buildup. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Sarafaye Soft Pretzels MFF3, 542 Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, July 23. Pass. End caps missing on the protective covers for the florescent light tubes.

Tied House, 27-31 E. Main St., Lititz, July 23. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the bathrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Flour and sugar in prep area out of original packaging not labeled with common name. Tongs hung off handle of oven doors. Employee drinks stored with in-house food throughout the kitchen area and walk-in cooler.

Uncommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place, Suite 104, Lititz, July 23. Pass. Metal tongs stored on door handle of fryer; this is not considered a clean surface. Wall in prep area with chipping and peeling paint. Rubber spatulas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Weaver Markets, 2610 North Reading Road, Denver, complaint, July 23. Pass. No violations.

West Willow Produce-MFF3, 801 Millwood Road, Willow Street, July 23. Pass. No violations.

Bee Bee's All Naturals, 342 N. Queen St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

Black Forest Brewery, 301 W. Main St., Ephrata, July 22. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature mechanical dishwasher.

Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., July 22. Pass. No violations.

Fink's French Fries MFF3, 1562 Woodlot Road, Manheim, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, opening, July 22. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's, 68 East Town Mall, July 22. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Mount Hope Mansion, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Way, complaint, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Rita's, 809 E. Main St., Mount Joy, change of owner, July 22. Pass. Underside of mixer has dried food debris.

Rite Aid No. 1922, 315 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6881, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, opening, July 22. Pass. A piece of sponge-type material used to block off the middle chute of the large ice machine, which is not a nonabsorbent material.

The Tap Room, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 073, 5 W. Division Highway, Lititz, July 22. Pass. Blueberry cake donuts for sale with no ingredients in observance for customers. Apples for sale in facility that don't have a statement saying to wash prior to consuming. Reliva CBD gummies, drink shots and drink mixes for sale at front counter. Multiple flies around hot dog roller grill. Facility has pest control and needs to work with them on how to control.

Vecchia Sicilia, 1786 Colmbia Ave., Columbia, complaint, July 22. Pass. No violations.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, July 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Black, static dust inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. An accumulation of old food residue buildup on these high-contact surfaces: temperature dials, handles, underside of handles, on top of the four-burner stove. An open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the shelf above the food preparation table. Food employee preparing food, not wearing a beard cover. A box of chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer and the shredder. Wall (soffit) above the ice maker has holes in it. Raw shrimp, raw chicken and raw beef were held at 45 F to 51 F in the bain marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. Hood system has a drip edge that extends beyond the catch tray as evidenced by grease freely dripping into a bucket that is squeezed between equipment and the wall at the pizza oven. Ice in the hand-wash sink next to the tea preparation area indicating uses other than hand washing. A bottle of hand sanitizer stored on the bottom shelf with boxes of food. A gross amount of grease, standing water, food debris, broken floor tiles and trash beneath these areas: the hot holding area, all fryers, behind all fryers, on wall and attachments behind all fryers and cooking area, the flat grill and behind and around the pizza oven. Water profusely leaking from the spray-wand when not in use. Cracked, loose and missing floor tiles in the kitchen. The floor/wall juncture between the dishwashing and the cooking areas is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch, as evidenced by food crumbs and residue.

Blade and Spade, 401 W. Walnut St., July 21. Pass. No violations.

Cork Factory Hotel, LLC, 480 New Holland Ave., July 21. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Farm Restaurant, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 21. Pass. A static dust accumulation on the walk-in coolers condensing unit fan covers. The downstairs entrance door has a gap at the bottom and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. Light-colored moist residue accumulation on the ice machine deflector plate.

Intercourse Community Park concession stand, 14 Hollander Road, Gordonville, change of owner, July 21. Pass. The plastic protective cover on one florescent light fixture is not installed.

Pantry Deli, 2715 Marietta Ave., July 21. Pass. Boxes of croissants stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Mildew and food residue on two shelves beneath the condenser unit of the walk-in cooler. Old food residue on the slicer.

The Bakers Table, 480 New Holland Ave., Suite 300, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 315, 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, complaint, July 21. Pass. No violations.

Aged and Cured, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Blazin J's, 15 E. King St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Colombian Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Harvest Cafe, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, P.O. Box 380, Intercourse, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Huckleberry's Restaurant and Tavern, 1 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, July 20. Pass. Food employee in prep area wearing watch on arm. Wet wiping cloths in prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard nets. Pink colored residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Ice used in the bar area to keep the cold plate cold is not separated from ice that is used for drinks. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The cove molding is missing along the wall near the freestanding oven.

Passenger, 7 W. King St., July 20. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grill (MFF TYPE 3) XHG-7087, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille (MFF TYPE 3) ZJS-9618, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille MFF-TYPE 3 XHD-8419, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, July 20. Pass. Grease and food debris beneath and behind the fryers. Service window is open, not screened, and does not protect against the entry of insects and other animals.

The Kling House, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Zia Maria, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, follow-up, July 20. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne's No. 316A at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Aldi Store No. 94, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 750, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Asian Garden, 721 S. Broad St., Lititz, follow-up, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Auntie Anne’s No. 316 at Dutch Wonderland RC, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. Food employee in pretzel rolling area wearing bracelets and watch on arm. Single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. A cooler used for storage of cold items with residue accumulation on the exterior surfaces.

Breyers Ice Cream Parlor at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Dippin Dots No. 2, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Dippin Dots Cart No. 3, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Dole Whip Junction at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Exit Snacks, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. A piece of cardboard used to level a leg of a table, which is not an approved material.

Isaac's at Centerville, 245 Centerville Road, July 19. Pass. The downstairs toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Wall near the downstairs restroom has a hole in it. The lid to the sump pump is rusted and eroded and no longer easily cleanable. Food employee preparing sandwiches wearing an arm bracelet.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, July 19. Pass. Foods stored in walk-in freezer that are not in the cooling process uncovered and exposed. Excessive ice accumulation in walk-in freezer and buildup of ice on outside of product boxes. Fan on cook line with excessive dust and grease accumulation. Floor in dish area with broken tiles and missing floor grout. Three-compartment sinks have missing and broken coving tiles. Cook line with missing and broken coving tiles. Door of ice machine being held together with a gray heat tape or plumbing tape, which is not an approved material for fixing machine properly. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required. Interior of ice machine with black matter accumulation.

Land of Poole, 2285 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Merlin's Restaurant, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations,

Millstream Eatery at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, July 19. Pass. Old food residue on two can openers and a knife, all stored as clean. Several gnats in the back food processing area, mainly around the drains. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. The facility has 60 days to enroll an employee in a Certified Food Manager course. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover.

Mojo, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 107, Lititz, July 19. Raw chicken in walk-in cooler stored above buckets of sauces and bean sprouts; repeat violation. Tongs stored hanging from handle of oven. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Nathan’s at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. A pinkish residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Noble Romans at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Potato Patch at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Sharkey's Grill/Staff Center at Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Snack Shack, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, July 19. Pass. No violations.

Speedway No. 06779, 1660 Rohrerstown Road, July 19. Pass. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Pizza was held at 130 F in the pizza cabinet, rather than 135 F or above as required. The grease-trap beneath the three-compartment sink is missing two plugs. Debris and trash beneath the three-compartment sink and the water heater. No sign present advising consumers to wash apples before consuming. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Static dust on the inside exhaust area and the vent above the small oven in the front service area.