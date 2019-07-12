The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Au-Sam’s Trolley Stop, 120 N. Duke St., June 28. No violations.

Dough Heads Waffles, 120 N. Duke St., June 28. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food employee not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers, while performing active food prep.

Greco's Italian Ices, 120 N. Duke St., June 28. No violations.

Hess BBQ Catering, 650 N. Prince St., June 28. No violations.

KC’s Italian Ice, 617 W. Orange St., opening, June 28. No violations.

Kunzler Rolling Grill, 120 N. Duke St., June 28. No violations.

Reunion-Community Action Partnership, 120 N. Duke St., June 28. No violations.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., opening, June 28. No violations.

Tres Hermanos Mexican Grill, 79 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, June 28. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, complaint, June 28. No violations.

Good Taste Restaurant, 910 S. Duke St., June 27. No violations.

Oka Asian Fusion, 501 Harrisburg Ave., June 27. No violations.

Papa John's Slap Dough Pizza, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, opening, June 27. No violations.

Sugar Bowl Kos Inc., 601 W. Lemon St., June 27. No violations.

Tsunami Express, 255 N. Queen St., June 27. No violations.

Auntie Anne's Pretzels MFF3 License #XKS-0977, 44 Perseverance Lane, Ephrata, June 26. The floor of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. The hand-wash sink was filled with junk, and unit was in operation. Everything was removed from sink during this inspection. Agent discussed proper set up before operation begins with Jason Petersheim, the owner. Exposed food preparation in the pretzel rolling area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.

El Pueblito Grocery, 102 Dillersville Road, June 26. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle buried beneath the ice. Paint peeling from ceiling in the beverage storage area. Floor in the food prep area is in need of repair; missing floor tile.

Go ’N Bananas, 1170 Garfield Ave., June 26. No violations.

Shot and Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., June 26. No violations.

The Kickin’ Chicken Bus MFF4, 1002 Lititz Pike, Lititz, June 26. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Chicken filling for wraps and ranch dressing in bain-marie measured 48 F and 47 F, respectively, rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Hood baffles contain an accumulation of grease and cobwebs. Food handler touched eyeglasses and a nonfood contact surface a couple of times with gloved hand; reminded to wash hands and don new gloves. Rice was held at 132 F, rather than 135 F or more as required. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.This board may not be used until correction made.

First Presbyterian Church - Kitchen, 140 E. Orange St., June 25. No violations.

Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., June 25. No violations.

New E-Yaun LLC, 39 E. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 25. Employee replenish brown rice hot hold unit with ungloved hands and bowl without a handle. Single-use containers with no handles are used as scoops for bulk ingredient containers. Food employees in prep areas not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Employee drinking from stainless steel open food service bowl. Hand-wash sink is blocked by single-use food storage container.

Sabor Criollo Restaurant, 802 S. Duke St., June 25. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease; repeat violation. Food fryer in the food prep area with an accumulation of grease residue on nonfood contact surfaces.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 130 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 10, June 24. No violations.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, change of owner, June 24. No violations.

Hempfield Area Rec Commission (Snack Shack), 950 Church St., Landisville, June 24. No violations.

Hempfield Recreation Center (Landisville Pool), 50 Elmwood St., Landisville, June 24. No violations.

Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi, 1623 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, June 24. Caulk at dedicated hand-wash sinks at sushi bar is damaged with residue accumulations. Grease receptacle and pavement at rear of building have heavy grease accumulations and residue. The hand-wash sink located in the warewashing area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Door gaskets on cook line refrigeration unit have residue accumulations.

Ichiban Japanese Steak & Seafood Restaurant, 1870 Fruitville Pike, June 24. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw chicken livers stored above raw shrimp in the walk-in cooler. Bleach and soap are being mixed for wiping off nonfood contact surfaces, rather than a bleach concentration of between 50-100 ppm. Old food residue on the upper interior of the microwave in the back food preparation area. Food crumbs, rice and grease on the platforms that all hibachi grills are setting on top of. A mold/mildew residue on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the back food preparation area. Wet wiping cloths in back food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. A pink, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required; repeat violation of 2017 and 2018. Food employee eating in the food preparation area in the back. Cups rather than scoops with handles are being used in bulk food ingredients. A metal scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a cart and not accessible at all times for employee use. Tongs being stored on the door handle of the oven. Aluminum, not easily cleanable, is being used on the side of a table next to the fryer.

McDonald's No 6790, 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, June 24. No violations.

Railside Produce, 25 W. Main St., Reinholds, June 24. No violations.

Subway, 1322 Lititz Pike, June 24. These food contact surfaces were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: brown silicon trays, salad choppers, tomato slicer, black bread forms and black salad bowls. A slimy residue inside the soda nozzles. An excessive amount of old label residue on stacked food containers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. White-board cleaner stored on a rack above single-service envelopes for cookies.

Sunoco Stop & Shop, 699 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, June 24. No violations.

Tru by Hilton Denver, 400 N. Reamstown Road, Denver, June 24. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 126 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, June 24. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Wings, beef and tuna salad were held at 51 F in the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Torn rubber door gasket on the bain-marie cooling unit. The bain-marie unit is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F.

V & F Mini Market I, 611 N. Plum St., June 24. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food employee manager certification has lapsed. Unauthorized persons in food prep area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons.

Wendy's No. 6442, 1117 Harrisburg Ave., follow-up, June 24. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (sliced tomatoes) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a watch; new violation. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; new violation. A food employee was touching cooked fries — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; new violation. Sliced tomatoes were held at 49 F in the cold hold unit near the drive-thru, rather than 41 F or below as required.