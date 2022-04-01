The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, March 25. Pass. Observed old food residue inside some metal food containers stored as clean. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Food employee observed preparing food in the front serving area, wearing a bracelet. Food employee observed preparing food in the front serving area, not wearing a beard cover. An open employee beverage container was observed on a black cart next to the food-preparation table.

Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services Inc., 1290 Prospect Road, Columbia, March 25. Pass. Observed old food residue on the lid of the food processor. Old food splatter observed on the underside of the small mixer.

Enck’s Plus Catering, 244 Granite Run Drive, change of owner, March 25. Pass. Static dust observed on the fume hood baffles. Static dust observed on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed water leaking from a pipe beneath the three-compartment sink. Observed condensate dripping from the black insulation of the pipe from the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler.

Infinito’s Buffet No. 07, 874 Plaza Blvd., March 25. Pass. Observed a residue buildup at the cooling vents and above on the black liner inside the bain-marie. Observed a buildup on the underside of both self-service soda machines. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips, are not available for monitoring the temperature of the food equipment in the mechanical dishwasher. Can opener in the back food-preparation area is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively. Single-use cups are being used in bulk salt and bulk sugar rather than scoops with handles. Observed old food residue on the can opener blade.

Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, March 25. Pass. Observed old food residue on the can opener blade. Ceiling tile missing in the kitchen area and needs to be replaced.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, March 25. Pass. Back door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing, however, it does not close smoothly and was left open.

Soul Sensation, 3441 Columbia Ave., follow-up, March 25. Pass. No violations.

East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Hinkle’s Restaurant, 261 Locust St., Columbia, March 24. Pass. Observed raw pork and raw beef stored above chopped celery in the reach-in cooler. Observed raw beef stored above cooked turkey in walk-in cooler No. 1. Observed raw chicken stored above beef gravy in walk-in cooler No. 2. Observed food debris and buildup beneath the flat grill. Food employee observed preparing food, wearing a wristwatch. Food employees observed preparing food, not wearing a beard cover. Fettucine, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, March 24. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on two hot-holding cabinets.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Lititz Elementary School, 20 S. Cedar St., Lititz, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Park Elementary School, 50 S. Sixth St., Columbia, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Rock Lititz Studio, 100 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, opening, March 24. Pass. No violations.

Rose’s Deli and More, 13 Fourth St., Columbia, March 24. Pass. Raw shell eggs observed stored on top of a box of cheese in the reach-in cooler in the back and above butter and milk in the reach-in cooler in the customer area. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures. Observed grease residue buildup on the wall behind the flat grill and on the table beneath the flat grill. Four open employee beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were observed under a preparation table in the front and in the back area. Prepackaged pasta salads, coleslaw, muffins, cookies and popcorn are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged pasta salads, coleslaw, muffins, cookies, popcorn and gummie candies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Observed bottles of hand-sanitizer stored on a shelf above the food-preparation area in the grilling area. Observed a can of stainless-steel cleaner stored on a shelf with food equipment. A small dog was observed on the premise of the food facility in the customer area.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 1201 Park City Center, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Bennie’s Bistro — Teague Building, 901 Eden Road, March 23. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Brownstown Career and Tech Center/School Cafeteria, 136 Snyder Road, Brownstown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Brownstown Elementary School, School Lane, Brownstown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 814, 915 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Carini Pizza, 1075 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, follow-up, March 23. Pass. Observed lid to dumpster open when not in active use.

Columbia Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 429 Locust St., Columbia, March 23. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training course; however, the food safety course was not an accredited certified food manager program. Observed employee sweater stored on the food-contact surface of the slicer. Observed old food crumbs and residue inside the slicer. Observed water leaking from beneath the “sanitizing” bowl of the three-compartment sink. Observed a working container of grease cleaner stored on the table next to food and food equipment. Facility is lining shelves with cardboard which is not smooth and easily cleanable. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Food facility has yet to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

East High Street Elementary School, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, March 23. Pass. Observed floor in walk-in freezer with several cracks making it not smooth and easily cleanable. Floor in back receiving area with chipping paint exposing raw concrete. The hand-wash sink in the high school side serving line area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F.

Elizabethtown Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot High School and Middle School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, March 23. Pass. Observed dust and litter in food-storage rooms.

Giant Food Store No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, complaint, March 23. Pass. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, March 23. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Elementary School, 126 Eastern School Road, New Holland, March 23. Pass. Observed dust buildup and litter behind the washer and dryer.

Oregon Pike Foodmart & Smokes LLC, 1902 Oregon Pike, March 23. Pass. Observed a brown, static dust inside the “honeycomb” of the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, March 23. Fail. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was observed on a shelf in the sushi area. Soup was held at 125 F in the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Observed a can of WD40 stored on a shelf with food and above a food-preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Observed raw pork stored above pasta in the small double-door cooler. Observed raw chicken stored above miso paste and carrots in the reach-in cooler. Observed an accumulation of grease buildup, food crumbs and debris on the floor beneath the fryers, on the drip-tray for the stove, the wok area and the entire cook line, on the floor around the sushi cooler, the area beneath the sinks in the sushi area, the area beneath the area where hot soup is held. Observed employee foods intermingled with food for the business in every cooling unit, rather than stored segregated and identified on the bottom shelves. Observed food tongs hanging on the handle of the stove, risking being contaminated. Observed in-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Raw shrimp, cooked chicken and raw shell eggs were held at 51 F, in the M3Turbo cooling unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of this unit is at 51 F. TCS foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit it is maintaining the correct cold-holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Observed raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent, black with mold, being used beneath the cutting boards at the sushi area. Observed cardboard, aluminum and plastic wrap, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, lining shelves, pipes beneath the sinks, tables, the rice cooker, the sides and front of the reach-in coolers, the stoves, the microwaves and the side of the refrigerator. Food facility is using chlorine bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm, not approved in the code of federal regulations for food-contact sanitizing at this level. Dry breading mixtures used for dipping of raw animal foods is not sifted every four hours to remove excess moisture and doughballs, which may render the dry mixture a time/temperature-control-for-safety food per FDA guidance. The facility was using the pH method for sushi rice. The person in charge was unable to demonstrate calibration of the pH meter. The facility will use the “four-hour” method for disposing of rice made for sushi.

UFC Gym, 1160 Park City Center, March 23. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s, 50 W. Grant St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

AJ’s at Market, 2 W. Grant St., March 22. Pass. No violations.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., follow-up, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Community School West Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 133, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Eisenhaur’s Sweets & Eats, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, opening, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Grace Point Academy, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Kristen’s Katering, 301 Cherry St., Columbia, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, March 22. Pass. Observed single-use stir straws with no outer paper or covering for anyone to grab. Observed ceiling vents in dish-washing room with dust accumulation.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, March 22. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 149 N. Third St., Columbia, March 22. Pass. Observed eight 7-ounce containers of 1% low fat milk offered for sale beyond the sell-by date. Observed deeply scored cutting boards (small white board) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Meatballs and sauce were held at 113 F, in the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Observed old food residue inside the tomato slicer. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Observed rodent droppings in the front of the facility beneath the sandwich-cooling unit and in the back near the walk-in freezer; the facility does have pest control.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, March 21. Pass. No violations.

Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., March 21. Pass. No violations.

CAP Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., March 21. Pass. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay Road, Ephrata, March 21. Pass. No violations.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, follow-up, March 21. Fail. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing room. Observed dumpster lids open when not in use. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Employee observed peeling shrimp on the “table” side of the dishwasher used for placing dirty dishes. Observed two bags of shrimp thawing in a bowl in standing water which is not an approved thawing method. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink between the preparation table and the hallway that leads to the dishwasher. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels not available for monitoring rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The dishwasher was checked with the inspector’s calibrated thermometer; it is operating at the correct sanitizing temperature. Food employees eating in the food-preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed food on the preparation table. An open employee beverage container was observed in the dish-washing area on a tray above clean dishes. Food employee observed eating in the dish-washing room as evidenced by candy bars stored on a tray above the clean dishes.

Good Eat & Catering, 398 Locust St., Elizabethtown, opening, March 21. Pass. No violations.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, March 21. Pass. No violations.

Mount Everest International Inc., 1621 Columbia Ave., follow-up, March 21. Pass. Prepackaged assorted vegetables, herbs and spices are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, and distributed-by statement. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed water leaking from the pipe beneath the double-bowl sink in the basement. Observed a broken drainage pipe from the double-bowl sink in the basement. Water is being discharged onto the floor.

Saladworks, 988B Lititz Pike, Lititz, March 21. Fail. Food employees observed in back of the house and front of the house not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Repeat violation. Observed a spray bottle of blue liquid with no common name label. Food employee observed donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. Lettuce and greens mixes had a temperature of 48 F to 50 F in the cooler along the back wall rather than the required temperature of 41 F or below. Product is placed in cooler over lunch for quick access and then placed back into walk-in cooler. Reach-in cooler in the front area on back side wall is not holding proper temperature, holding at 45 F rather that at 41 F or below. Observed two bottles of sanitizer stored above the clean and drying side of the three-compartment sink. Interior of microwave with excessive dried-on food splatter. Observed counter under soda machine with sticky residue. Observed exposed duct work with buildup of static dust with no vent cover to prevent dust from falling on to the food-preparation area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Observed dumpster door open when not in active use.

Weis Markets No. 049, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, complaint, March 21. Pass. Observed milk doors in the dairy with an accumulation of milk splatter, two tea doors with black matter accumulation on stripping, Jello and Reddi-wip doors with black matter accumulation, and five doors from the cream cheese to 32-ounce yogurts with black matter accumulation on bottom shelves.