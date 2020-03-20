The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, (866)-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Auntie Anne’s Inc., 201 Park City Center, March 7. No violations.

Bavarian Pretzel Bakery, 100 Park City Center, J601, March 7. No violations.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, J101, follow-up, March 7. No violations.

Sushi Express, 100 Park City Center, Kiosk A, March 7. No violations.

Brewster's Bar B Que, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata, March 6. Floor in storage room contains dirt and debris and needs cleaning. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Interior of refrigeration units contain debris and spillage and need cleaning. Clean cutting board stored behind three-bay sink and subject to splash water contamination.

Brownstown Career and Tech Center/School Cafe, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata, March 6. No violations.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 812 Route 41, Gap, opening, March 6. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

D & D Grocery Store, 545 W. King St., follow-up, March 6. No violations.

D.Y. Little Beverage Distributor, 1224 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, March 6. No violations.

Isaac’s Deli No. 02, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 6. Flooring in front of ice machine and under storage room shelves is broken, cracked and no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Paper towel dispenser at hand-wash sink in dishroom sticks making it difficult to retrieve a paper towel. Dishwasher is not using available chlorine or quat test strips to ensure correct sanitizing concentration in wiping cloth buckets or low-temp dishwasher. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

The Kettle Pretzel Haus, Kitchen Kettle, Intercourse, March 6. No violations.

Locust Grove Mennonite School, 2257 Old Philadelphia Pke, March 6. No violations.

Mr. Joe's Steakhouse, 348 Perry St., Columbia, March 6. No violations.

Pop 'N Dough, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 106, Lititz, complaint, March 6. Cheesecake bites contained some mold and were immediately discarded when discovered.

Rita's Italian Ice No. 271, 1951 Lincoln Highway East, March 6. Dried residue on one Mix n Chill Blender; cleaned.

Salem United Method Church, 324 Walnut St., Columbia, March 6. No violations.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 27 E. Main St., Mount Joy, March 6. No violations.

Bart Township Fire Company Special Division, 11 Furnace Road, 72, Quarryville, March 5. No violations.

Brisas del Caribe, 407 E. King St., complaint, March 5. Water pressure to the hand-wash station in the food prep area is very low. Outdoor surfaces around the waste oil collection drums needs to be cleaned. Back waste area needs cleaned. Old construction waste, broken equipment, tires and wood waste, are to be removed. Floors in back of the food prep area need replaced or repaired. They are not durable, smooth, nonporous or nonabsorbent.

Giant Food No. 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, March 5. Top of knife holder in deli is dusty and needs a cleaning. Two stored knives in meat room and a stored serving spoon in deli contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Broken eggs in three cartons for sale; removed. Dirt and debris on bakery floor, especially at floor/wall junction. Consumer-owned containers are being refilled at the kombucha beverage center without the facility washing, rinsing and sanitizing them first.

JoJo'z Crazy Pizza, 1704 New Holland Pike, March 5. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area. Four water-stained ceiling tiles in the back food preparation area. Raw shell eggs being stored above dressings in the reach-in refrigerator. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli ham, roast beef), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

King Mini Mart, 250 E. King St., March 5. Bottled water, a ready-to-eat food, stored directly on the floor in the grocery area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the grocery area. The facility is working with a pest control program.

King Street Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., March 5. The Food employee certification has expired. The facility has 90 days to renew or replace the certification.

Stone Hill Catering, 721 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga, March 5. No violations.

Alley Kat, 30 W. Lemon St., March 4. Floors around equipment and walls in the food prep and bar areas, all nonfood contact surfaces, are in need of cleaning. Slimelike substance in soda gun holster in the bar area.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington, March 4. No violations.

Conestoga Elementary School, 100 Hill St., Conestoga, March 4. No violations.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, March 4. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher is not available. Food employee (head chef) preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Sewage/wastewater from the food facility is not being disposed of properly to an approved sewage system. Facility is disposing of wastewater into the outside stormwater drain.

Heritage Hotel/Loxley's Restaurant & Bar, 500 Centerville Road, March 4. Ice cubes in the drain of the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The dumpster lids left open at the time of this inspection. Food employee eating in the food preparation area.

Lancaster House North, 335 N. Prince St., March 4. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator unit. Potentially hazardous food repackaged or stored by the food facility was not date-marked or labeled with the common name of the food.

Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carerra Drive, March 4. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety class.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., March 4. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in the grocery area. Facility is working with a pest control program.

O & J's Deli Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St., March 4. Floors in the food prep area have holes. Floors are to be repaired or replaced; repeat violation.

Rawlinsville Fire Company, 33 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, March 4. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink.

Silver Springs Family Restaurant, 3653 Marietta Ave., follow-up, March 4. No violations.

Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., March 4. No violations.

The Amish Village, 199 Hartman Bridge, Ronks, March 4. No violations.

Coffee and Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, March 3. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the front service area to remind food employees to wash their hands. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher. Dishwasher is obtaining the correct temperature for sanitizing, verified with the inspector's calibrated thermometer. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. Proof was supplied by the facility, three employees are enrolled in a food safety course. Ceiling tiles missing in the back storage area, and need to be replaced.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1667, 1052 Lititz Pike, Lititz, March 3. No violations.

Dutch Country Grill, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, change of owner, March 3. Eggs are served undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent or placard) is not provided to the consumer.

Grand China, 156 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, follow-up, March 3. Food utensils for rice stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Cardboard and aluminum foil, not easily cleanable, being used to line shelves and the fire suppression pipes. Old food residue on the can opener and inside the meat grinder. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure; soap and warm water not used. Egg rolls and two bins of chicken were held at 54 F, 48 F and 53 F, respectively, for an unknown amount of time rather than 41 F or below as required; new violation. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. An open employee's beverage container was on top of the bain-marie, a food preparation area. Raw chicken and raw shell eggs stored above broccoli and shredded lettuce in the reach-in refrigerator. Raw chicken stored above assorted sauces in the reach-in refrigerator. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area.

Hideaway Bar, 75 Kleine Lane, Lititz, March 3. No violations.

Knights of Columbus Home Association, 400 Maple St., Columbia, March 3. No violations.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., follow-up, March 3. Repackaged food in the reach-in freezer is not labeled with the common name of the food nor the date it was stored. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food prep area; corrected on-site. The food facility certified employee certification has expired. Employee has scheduled recertification; remove all nonfood related items from the facility.

Mick's All American Pub, 543 Airport Road, Lititz, complaint, March 3. No violations.

Our Lady of the Angels School/Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, March 3. Twenty-six 8-ounce cartons of 1% low-fat milk in the milk cooling unit beyond the sell-by date of March 2.

Our One Stop, 550 E. High St., Elizabethtown, March 3. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, March 3. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, March 3. No violations.

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, March 3. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Epox floor at entrance to sales area and in kitchen near side entrance and back storage/dock area is cracked and worn exposing cement and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food debris around perimeter of kitchen at floor/wall junction. Dumpster lids found open. Keep tightly closed to prevent vector entrance.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, complaint, March 3. No violations.

Target No. 2545, 960 Lititz Pike, Lititz, March 3. Five cans of baby formula dated 2019 on sales shelf; removed. Food employee is not using available quat sanitizer test strips to determine sanitizer concentration. A residue in ice machine ice shoot. Dust, debris and paper found under some storage room shelves.

This Little Piggy, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, March 3. Sausage not received at proper temperature, refrigerated at 41 F or below.

Waltz Vineyards at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, March 3. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 1/2 S. Prince St., March 2. The outside refuse area is in need of cleaning. Grease spilled on pad.

Son's, 319 W. State St., Quarryville, March 2. No violations.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., March 2. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Empanadas, chicken wings and drumsticks were held at 128 F, 124 F and 133 F, respectively, in the hot-holding case rather than 135 F or above as required. Grease leaking from the fryers, grease is going into a drain on the floor in back of the fryers. Trash, debris and clothing around the outside of the facility. Food crumbs and debris behind the three chest freezers in the back and at the floor/wall juncture in the back. De-icer spray stored on a shelf next to chips and other snacks. An aerosol can of metal polish stored on top of marinade powder in the back. Stainless-steel spray polish stored with single-use cups and lids in the back. Fryer stabilizer powder stored with single-service cups. Formula 409 sanitizer stored next to to-go containers out front. Window cleaner stored in a cabinet with coffee filters. A pint of 2% reduced-fat milk with a sell-by date of Feb. 27 and a pint of whole milk with a sell-by date of Feb. 17 being offered for sale. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil: walls, faucets and faucet handles. The hand-wash sink in the back is extremely dirty. Outdoor trash area has a gross amount of trash, debris, leaves and grease, creating potential rodent attractants. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy worms manufactured in another state containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Extremely filthy sanitizing solution in the sanitizing bowl of the three-compartment sink. Old food splatter inside the microwave near the coffee area. Static dust on the fan out near the hot food area. Static dust on the fixtures above the hot-holding area. A flour sifter stored hanging on a wall with a sweatshirt hung over top of it in the back. A gross amount of grease and solids on top of the grease receptacle.

Weis Markets No. 041, 1204 Millersville Pike, March 2. Bakery and seafood department: Single-service, single-use articles (trays, cake containers) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Deli department: Water leaking from plumbing beneath the middle sink of the three-compartment sink. In the upstairs employee restroom (ladies), water backing up through the drain when the sinks are used. The restroom is placed out-of-service, the downstairs restroom will be used. Seafood department: A cutting board stored behind the faucet at the three-compartment sink, an area that is not clean and sanitized. A working bottle of sanitizer stored on the shelf next to single-service trays for seafood.

Silver Springs Family Restaurant, 3653 Marietta Ave., emergency response, Feb. 26. No violations.

