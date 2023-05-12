The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Captain Gus’ Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., complaint, May 5. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

El Taconazo, 146 S. Prince St., follow-up, May 5. Pass. No violations.

Pat's Pot-Pourri, 2500 N. Reading Road, Door 57, Denver, change of owner, May 5. Pass. Overhead structures of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co., 25 W. King St., May 5. Pass. No violations.

Tokyo Diner, 1625 Manheim Pike, follow-up, May 5. Pass. No violations.

V & G Sabor Boricua, 438 1/2 Locust St., Columbia, follow-up, May 5. Pass. Facility is frying in a room that is not equipped with a fume hood. Several knives and spoons that were greasy and not clean to sight and touch in the cabinet drawer. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required; repeat violation of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a food safety course. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 581 Camargo Road, Quarryville, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., follow-up, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 938 Columbia Ave., May 4. Pass. Food employees preparing pizza dough not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 781 Harrisburg Pike, follow-up, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 4. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Multiple foods in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie area stored open with no covering. Multiple foods, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie area were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Throughout kitchen area of the food facility is dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Fan guards need cleaned as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Sendero Hot Dogs, mobile food facility Type 3, 548 S, Ann St., May 4. Pass. No violations.

St. Mary’s Church, 32 W. Vine St., May 4. Pass. No violations.

Sumo Sushi & Steakhouse, 2846 W. Main St., Morgantown, opening, May 4. Pass. No violations.

Brewer’s Outlet, 1240 Millersville Pike, opening, May 3. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia of the three-compartment sink.

Conestoga Fire Company, 3290 Main St., Conestoga, May 3. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Dutch Meadows, 694 Country Lane, Paradise, May 3. Pass. Eggs were stored above milk in the refrigerator.

European Grocery Store, 1345 Fruitville Pike, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Farm Wagon Produce, 1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Inn & Suites, 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Valley Farm, 244 Mentzer Road, New Holland, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Mel’s Stable (M.H. Funds), 834 Wallace Road, New Holland, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz 614, 1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim, May 3. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale, Gummies containing CBD, an unapproved additive. Floor in the rear storage area is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation old food particles and debris.

Smoker Custom Catering, 1198 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, May 3. Pass. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply ladies’ and men’s restroom sinks at the time of this inspection. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink in kitchen leaking at the coupling nut at P-trap; corrected.

Sprout, 58 N. Prince St., follow-up, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Stop & Run, 1000 Manor St., May 3. Pass. Food employee changing tasks (going from raw chicken, taking orders, cooking) that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employees preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Grease-laden fumes within the facility; the fume hood is not working. The repair is scheduled. Facility has test strips; however, they have expired. Old food residue inside metal food containers stored on a shelf above the three-compartment sink. Dumpster lid left open during the time of this inspection. The front door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and being propped open.

The Urban Farmhouse LLC, 347 N. Plum St., May 3. Pass. No violations.

Twisted Sisters, 47 N. Main St., Manheim, May 3. Pass. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigerators in the front food preparation area. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, May 3. Pass. No violations.

Vigis Parties Catering & Kitchen, 232 W. Main St., Suite 107, Leola. May 3. Pass. Assorted food container on the drying shelf were to have food residue and glue residue from labels were not clean to sight and touch; items removed for washing. Clean food containers in drying area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for washing again.

Zook’s Chicken Pies, 3427 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, May 3. Pass. Prepackaged chocolate candy is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Acme - Lancaster DC Cafeteria, 500 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, May 2. Pass. Food contact surfaces of spatulas and plastic food container are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Assorted food containers and serving utensils were not clean to sight and touch. The items were removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving for storage food containers, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, May 2. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraint. Iceberg lettuce and grilled chicken unprotected in bain-marie in back kitchen, which is subject to potential contamination. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A working container of sanitizer wipes and glass cleaner were stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment in the back kitchen area.

Brookview Meadows, 405 Stackstown Road, Marietta, opening, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Buckwalter’s Deli, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, May 2. Pass. Sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce were held at 52 F, above the hand-wash sink area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked by a container of deli meats and cheese and not accessible for employee use; corrected.

Coffee And Cream, 101 N. Front St., Columbia, May 2. Pass. A tan residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A buildup of grease on the floor beneath the flat grill. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in upper storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The floor in the storage area is missing tiles and has exposed wood and is no longer easily cleanable. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the storage area where single-use articles are stored. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area and need to be replaced.

Elizabethtown Coffee Co., 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, May 2. Pass. Coffee beans stored directly on the floor in back kitchen area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on the air return cover above clean utensil and equipment storage. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Papa Sneaux, mobile food facility Type 4, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, outside, Manheim, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Pasquale’s V Pizza, 399 Nottingham Road, Suite 2, Quarryville, May 2. Pass. Multiple foods in the refrigerator area stored open with no covering. Multiple foods, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, in the refrigerator area were not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard- or use-by date of no more than seven days and require discarding. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Hood filters need as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 1651 Lincoln Highway East, May 2. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. Food employees are not washing their hands and gloves are not changed between performing tasks. Employees’ open beverage containers were on the food preparation table in the front and back. Food employees preparing food while not wearing a beard cover. Raw beef stored over cooked beef tongue in the small cooling unit. Raw shell eggs stored over peppers and limes in the walk-in cooler; repeat violations of 2018-22. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Thawing beef stored directly on the floor on a cookie sheet in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Employee drinks stored on top of and above food for the business in the small cooling unit in the cooking area. Sliced tomatoes and an egg mix were held at 56 F and 70 F, respectively, in the bain-marie and beneath the flat grill rather than 41 F or below as required. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (several types of food) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler are not being date-marked; repeat violations of 2018, ’19 and ’21. The surface of the bain-marie cutting board is damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Old food residue on the blade of the can opener. A gross amount of burned food and debris on the table near the flat grill. An accumulation of grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryers and inside the fryer cabinets. Trash, old broken equipment, cans of paint and a plastic bread rack outside in the dumpster area. Floor and wall is cracked/roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the cooking area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room. Wall in the back food preparation area has a large hole and in need of repair. An aerosol can of roach spray stored on a rack in the back food preparation area. Employee personal items were stored on a shelf with food items instead of dressing rooms or identified storage area as required.

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community-Retail Store/Bistro/Joyful Scoop/Kitchen 3, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Rachel’s Café & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., May 2. Pass. No violations.

Route 66 Restaurant, 45 Liberty St., May 2. Food employees and owner preparing food while not wearing beard covers. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the reach-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above shredded cabbage and mushrooms in the reach-in cooler. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia in the three-compartment sink. An accumulation of grease on the floor beneath the fryers and flat grill. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front preparation area. Extreme clutter in the basement and in the back storage area of the facility.

Shake Shack 1428 Lancaster, 1100 Christopher Place, opening, May 2. Pass. No violations.

Weaverland Auction Snack Stand, 1030 Precast Road, New Holland, May 2. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Wet-wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food contact surface of blender and measuring pitcher are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Items discarded and will be replaced. Three-bay sink with buildup of greasy residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Bounce Kraze, 407 Granite Run Drive, May 1. Pass. Unauthorized person (a toddler) in back food preparation area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility. Food employees eating in the back food preparation area as evidenced by partially consumed fries. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the three-compartment sink. Single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored in back food preparation area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and no longer valid. Floor tiles missing in the back area and it is not smooth and easily cleanable; repeat violation of 2022. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers stored on a shelf with single-use items (sauce cups, plasticware, gloves) in the back food preparation area.

Columbo’s Pizza, 1226 Harrisburg Pike, May 1. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Working containers of a cleaner and a sanitizer stored on a table next to shakers of hot pepper flakes and cheese.

Conrad’s Butcher Shop And Deli, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville, opening, May 1. Pass. Food facility preparing to freeze cuts of beef and sell in reduced-oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.

Family Dollar No. 23115, 106 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 1. Pass. No violations.

Firehouse Subs, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 8A, May 1. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A working container of sanitizer stored hanging from a rack over deli paper used to wrap sandwiches.

Giant Food Store 6567, 35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, May 1. Passs. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, May 1. Pass. Food contact surfaces were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, complaint, May 1. Fail. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the dry-storage area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the bain-marie is not being date marked. Soda gun at the bar area, a food contact surface, was not clean to sight and touch. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — hand-wash sink in food prep area and mop sink in warewash area were leaking.

Spud Muffin, mobile food facility Type 4, 206 Broad St., Marietta, opening, May 1. Pass. Food facility does not have a reminder statement on the menu for the consumer regarding foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked.

Taylor Chip, 1573 Manheim Pike, May 1. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch. A pink and tan residue on the deflector plate inside the ice maker.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 341 Comet Drive, Millersville, May 1. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — spigot leaking at the hand-wash sink in back prep area and spigot leaking at three-compartment sink. Trash receptacle/waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Lights are not shielded over three-compartment sink area and prep sink in back next to office. A fly strip in three-compartment sink area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. Inoperable prep sink stored in kitchen area near ice machine.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 315, 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, May 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Fan guards changed as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

Way of Jesus Academy, 880 Hershey Ave., May 1. Pass. Food employee preparing pizza, wearing a wristwatch. Food employee preparing pizza not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard cover. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the middle pipe beneath the three-compartment sink.