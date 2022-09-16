The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

717 Tacos, 323 Reily St, Sept. 3, Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township

Christopher’s Pizza and Subs, 4422 Oakhurst Blvd, Sept. 6, Pass. Restaurant has one food safety certified manager but certification has expired. Facility has 90 days to renew certification. Exhaust filters have grease build-up which may cross-contaminate food on the stove. Excessive grease also presents a fire risk.

Dollar Tree, 4424 Oakhurst Blvd, Sept. 6, Pass. Rear external door has a large air gap at the door junction on the bottom plate. This may allow pests access into the building and must be sealed. Observed cases of bottled water, cases of fruit juices and boxes of packaged food stored on the floor in the back storage area. Food items must be stored on pallets and off the floor by several inches.

Front Street Diner, 4003 N Front St, Sept. 6, Pass. There were icicles hanging from the evaporator lines in the walk-in freezer indicating the unit may not freeze/thawing properly. Icicles may cross-contaminate food beneath it. Food dispensing utensil (tongs) stored lying on top of counter and not inside a protective container. Food handler corrected non-conformance by placing tongs in 3-day sinks.

Capri’s Kitchen, 1800 Elmerton Ave, Sept. 7, Pass. Soup in a hot hold kettle was held at 114°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Manager corrected non-conformance by increasing the temperature to the required 135°F.

Ecumenical Community III, 3525 Canby St, Sept. 7, Pass. No violations.

Residence Inn By Marriott, 2250 Kohn Rd, Sept. 7, Pass. No violations.

Williams Township

Williams Valley Area Junior/Senior Hs, 1030 Route 209, Sept. 8, Pass. No violations.