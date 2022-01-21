The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Applebee’s No. 9270, 2321 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, Jan. 14. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions No. 3, MFF3, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, follow-up, Jan. 14. Pass. No violations.

Riehl’s Quality Meats, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 14. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink.

Columbia Mart, 890 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 13. Fail. The paper towel dispensers are not working; the batteries are dead. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom and in the back. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit cups in the open-air cooler. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand-wash sink in the back and in the restroom is filthy. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a mop head, a squeegee, and a bottle of glass cleaner stored in it, and was not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom and the hand-wash sink in the back. Chemicals being stored on shelving above single-use items (plastic-ware, sandwich bags and aluminum trays).

Hot Z Pizza, 3001 Harrisburg Pike, Landisville, Jan. 13. Pass. A grease buildup on the wall behind the flat grill. A food employee was touching lettuce for salads — a read- to-eat food — with bare hands.

Levon Brubaker, 834 Lambert Road, Narvon, complaint, Jan. 13. Fail. No violations.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 866 E. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 13. Pass. Floor under grill and fryers with an accumulation of grease. Sprayer nozzle at three-compartment sink below the flood rim of the sink. Utensils stored with the food contact end facing upward rather than down in the cooking area. Dishes stored clean with old stickers and sticker residue. Ice chute at fountain area in the dinning room with black-matter accumulation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the ware-washing area.

Olde Hickory Grill, 709 Olde Hickory Road, Jan. 13. Pass. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Sliced turkey and sliced deli ham, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. An open employee beverage container was in the cooking area. Two other beverages with lids stored on the meat slicer and on the shelf above clean food equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine in the mechanical dishwasher. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Cactus Cafe, 2 S. Prince St., Millersville, Jan. 12. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Immerse International, 321 Manor Ave., Millersville, Jan. 12. Pass. No violations.

Linden Hall, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 12. Pass. Ice on the outside of the packaging in the walk-in freezer. Time/temperature-control-for-safety food was held at 46 F in the walk-in cooler area rather than 41 F or below as required.

Moo-Duck Brewery, 79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Jan. 12. Pass. Ceiling and walls in the walk-in keg cooler area that have nonfood contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling are made of wood, an absorbent and rough material; in need of proper repair. Discussed with person in charge.

P. F. Chang’s, 1577 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 12. Pass. Rice in one cooker was held at 121 F in the wait station area, rather than 135 F or above as required. A pink, slimy residue on the metal deflector plates of the ice maker. An accumulation of residue buildup beneath the cup rack shelf in the dish area. A residue buildup at the entrance of the mechanical dishwasher. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink nearest the ice maker to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sheetz No. 237, 701 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Jan. 12. Pass. Underside of milkshake machine with dried food residue. Floor drain under fountain area with an accumulation of brown, black-and-white matter. Fan guards in walk-in cooler with accumulation of static dust. Vents on sales floor by front counter area with static dust. Mesh baskets in clean dish area are frayed and no longer in good condition. Fry basket in the kitchen area has broken and loose wires.

Ace Sushi at Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, opening, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue — Blue Ball Banquet Hall, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Havana Juice, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Hilltop Acres Farm Market, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, Jan. 11. Pass. Shelves in back warehouse area where back stock is kept is made of a raw particle board-type wood. This is an absorbent material.

Knights Of Columbus Home Association, 400 Maple St., Columbia, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Brewing Co., 302 N. Plum St., follow-up, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 210 W. King St., follow-up, Jan. 11. Fail. Hand-wash sink located near food prep area was to have debris in it indicating uses other than hand-washing. Clean and maintain floors at storage area in rear of facility.

Olde House Bakery & Deli, 2122 Main St., Narvon, Jan. 11. Pass. Eggs from small flock not labeled with the required information on the carton.

Plum Street Grocery Part 2, 599 N. Plum St., Half, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Subway No. 28273, 1380 Columbia Ave., Jan. 11. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Black and translucent slimy residue inside the ice chute of the self-service soda machine. Food employees preparing food while wearing bracelets and a wristwatch.

Sunoco Marietta Avenue, 2141 Marietta Ave., Jan. 11. Pass. 1 quart of Lactaid milk, beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Raw shell eggs stored above creamers in the walk-in cooler. A caked-on residue on the inside of the soda nozzles. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Taco Bell No. 040062, 1340 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Town Hall Restaurant, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 11. Pass. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 130 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 10, Jan. 10. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at both hand-wash sinks in the food preparation area. Static dust on the fan guard covers of the walk-in cooler.

Foresters Of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, Jan. 10. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go boxes) stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

McDonald’s No. 01956, 1829 Oregon Pike, Jan. 10. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the basement storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Six 8-ounce bottles of 1% low-fat milk, beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale.

Reel Cinemas, 1500 Christopher Way, Jan. 10. Pass. Food employees in the back food-preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Boxes of assorted food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Pork BBQ, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the pizza unit was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. A black and pink residue up inside the icemaker. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area is filthy. The hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area was blocked by metal rods and not accessible at all times for employee use. Static dust and grease accumulation in the exhaust above the popcorn maker.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., Jan. 10. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., Jan. 10. Pass. No violations.

Whitehorse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, Jan. 10. Pass. Food employee eating food in the kitchen area. A food-prep table in the basement area has exposed floor joist and ductwork with the potential to contaminate food. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of sanitizer buckets. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ice dumped in the hand-wash sink indicating other use than hand-washing. Facility does not have max hold thermometer or test strips to determine the final rinse temperature of the high-temperature dish machine.