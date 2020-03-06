The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Bird-in-Hand Bulk Foods, Dried Fruits and Nuts, 2710 Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Feb. 21. Bulk bags of food (flour, rolled oats) stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Black Rock Retreat Camp, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Feb. 21. Bulk food ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. A grease accumulation under the flat top grill.

CVS Pharmacy No. 2494, 525 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Feb. 21. No violations.

Dollar Tree No. 2388, 369 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 21. Gap under storage room door that needs to be sealed to prevent rodent/insect entry.

Domino's Pizza, 108 N. Reading Road, Suite K, Ephrata, follow-up, Feb. 21. No violations.

Four Seasons Produce Cafe, 400 Wabank Road, Ephrata, Feb. 21. Consumer owned containers are being refilled at the kombucha beverage center without the facility washing, rinsing and sanitizing first

Red Lobster No. 0240, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Feb. 21. No violations.

Stover's News, 24 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 21. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia of the three-compartment sink. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats and cheese), located in the refrigerator in the back, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat salads and cheese in the small reach-in cooler. Prepackaged (pasta salad, macaroni and beef, tuna salad, desserts and sandwiches) are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement. Labeling regulations provided to facility. Floor and walls in the dry-storage room, the walk-in cooler and the food preparation room is made of plaster, wallpaper and paint and is cracked, roughened, peeling and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Side door located in the mop sink room has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the dry-storage room directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon Building No. 7, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Feb. 21. There is no sign or placard for some baked goods indicating that ingredients, which are homemade, are available upon request.

Swift Middle School/Clermont Elementary, 1866 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Feb. 21. No violations.

Taco to Go, 114 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 21. No violations.

Windy Lindy's Olde Columbia Pretzel Haus, 17 S. Second St., Columbia, Feb. 21. No violations.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, Feb. 20. No violations.

Cordelia's Catering, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, opening, Feb. 20. No violations.

Hurricane Pizza and Grill, 4031 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Feb. 20. No violations.

Penny's, 228 N. Prince St., Feb. 20. No violations.

Rocky's BBQ, 28 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 20. No violations.

Rose's Deli and More, 13 N. Fourth St., Columbia, Feb. 20. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia in sanitizer buckets. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Subway, 149 N. Third St., Columbia, Feb. 20. Old food residue between the “fins” of the slicer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The black bread forms are torn and tattered and pose possible physical contamination of rolls. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Yogurtworks Cafe, 108 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Feb. 20. No violations.

26 East/Altana, 26 E. King St., Feb. 19. Soap and paper towels not available at hand-wash sink in bar area. In bar area, whiskey sour mix stored directly on the floor next to cleaning supplies.

American Legion Post No. 865, Newport Ave., P.O. Box 82, Christiana, complaint, Feb. 19. A box of snack-size packages of chips stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Grease accumulation under the table top fryers and flat top grill units. Static dust accumulation on the ceiling fans/smoke eaters in the bar area with the potential to contaminate food. Cooked chicken wings, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding; discarded.

Antonio's Pizza, 678 W. Chestnut St., Feb. 19. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food repackaged by the food facility was not being date-marked and labeled with the common name of the food. Top of the pizza oven, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. Replace stained ceiling tiles in the men's toilet room. Squeeze bottles containing food are not labeled with the common name of the food or the date that they were filled. Woman's toilet room does not have a tight-fitting door.

Brickerville Family Restaurant, 2 28th E. Division Highway, Lititz, Feb. 19. Soup cooling in several 5-gallon buckets rather than in shallow pans. Dishwasher is not using chlorine test strips in the three-bay sink to ensure correct sanitizer concentration as evident by a high reading. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Tongs stored on grill handle rather than a clean, protected surface. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 200 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Dishwasher did not wash hands between handling dirty and clean dishes and utensils. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer, however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to.

Charcoals Bar & Grill, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Feb. 19. Ground beef stored above pork in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above parm-butter in the small cooling unit. Some areas of the floor in the kitchen and the bar are cracked, roughened and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Torn rubber door gaskets on the all cooling units except for the small unit directly across from the hand-wash sink. Excess clutter inside the outside storage shed. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. Food facility is using bleach sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. A grease buildup inside the fryer cabinets and on the floor beneath fryers. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom.

Christiana Beer & Beverage Outlet, 360 Route 41, Gap, Feb. 19. No violations.

Dienner’s Country Restaurant, 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Feb. 19. Dried grease residue on the ceiling in the menu food prep area. The wash solution temperature in the mutitank conveyor, multitemperature mechanical warewashing equipment was 126 F rather than above 150 F as required.

First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Feb. 19. No violations.

Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, 675 Good Drive, Feb. 19. No violations.

Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Feb. 19. The test strips for monitoring the sanitizing concentration of quaternary ammonia have expired January 2020.

Mandros Imported Foods Co., 351 N. Charlotte St., Feb. 19. No violations.

Mick's All American Pub, 543 Airport Road, Suite 2, Lititz, follow-up, Feb. 19. No violations.

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main St., Manheim, Feb. 19. Food employees wearing proper hair restraints in such a way that did not control all hair.

Penn Manor High School, 100 Cottage Ave., Millersville, Feb. 19. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not maintain the minimum required temperature of 180 F during the final rinse cycle; corrected.

Prince Street Cafe, 15 N. Prince St., Feb. 19. Food employee performing active food prep not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in food prep area bain-marie; repeat violation; corrected on-site. Food facility supervisory employee certification has expired. Facility has 90 days to renew or replace certification.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe PA16, 2201 Strickler Road, Manheim, Feb. 19. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in drying area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Way of Jesus Academy, 880 Hershey Ave., Feb. 19. No violations.

Cocalico Community Church, 1200 Swartzville Road, Reinholds, Feb. 18. No violations.

Coffee Company, 1639 Lititz Pike, Feb. 18. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the pies in the dessert display case. A bottle of chemicals for plumbing stored next to the mixer in the food preparation area. A bottle of liquid cleaner for coffee machines stored next to flavored powders on a shelf behind the front counter. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in back area.

Cork Factory Hotel LLC, 480 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Feb. 18. No violations.

Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St., Feb.18. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, complaint, Feb. 18. An open employee's beverage container was on a table in the food preparation area.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Feb. 18. No violations.

Popeye's Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, complaint, Feb. 18. No violations.

Staples No. 0138, 1296 Lititz Pike, Feb. 18. No violations.

Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, 1655 Lititz Pike, Suite 1-185, Feb. 18. Old food residue on the can opener blade. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in both restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Thom's Bread, 113A Butler Ave., complaint, Feb. 18. No violations.

Viet My, 550 N. Franklin St., Feb. 18. Bakery products containing beef and pork held at room temperature. Products containing beef and pork, potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat foods requiring date-marking, were not date-marked. Prepackaged bakery products not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts

W & S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., Feb. 18. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigerator and deli case, is not being date-marked; repeat violation. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the deli case and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened and was discarded. Milk, a potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food requiring date-marking in the reach-in refrigerator, was beyond the date-marking; discarded. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the deli case; repeat violation; corrected on-site. A plastic lid and cleaning rags were in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Floor tiles in the food prep area are cracked, and are not durable, smooth, nonporous or nonabsorbent. Food storage containers in the refrigeration area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Cardboard being used on shelves in the reach-in refrigerator. Chemical air fresheners being stored in the food prep area on shelving above food contact equipment.