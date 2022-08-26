The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers

Bombers Coffee Van, mobile food facility Type 3, 469 Long Lane, opening, Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

CVS No. 1671, 1507 Lititz Pike, Aug. 19. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area and need replaced.

Friendly Greek Bottle Shop, 549 New Holland Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

J & E Food and Grocery LLC, 544 Woodward St., complaint, Aug. 19. Fail. No violations.

Riverside Camping Association, 730 E. Strawberry St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Rural City Beer Co., 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Aug. 19. Pass. Assorted food was held at 42-50 F, in the prep area refrigerator, rather than 41 F or below as required. The thermometer was checked for accuracy and the food that was still at or below 41 F was moved to another refrigerator and the affected food was voluntarily discarded.

The Sink on Prussian, 31 S. Main St., Manheim, Aug. 19. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. An open employee beverage container was in dishwashing and prep areas. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Villa Nova Restaurant & Bar No. 2, 2833 Columbia Ave., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

W & S Grocery LLC, 450 W. Orange St., Aug. 19. Pass. No violations.

Antonio’s Pizza, 678 W. Chestnut St., follow-up, Aug. 18. Pass. Shelving is rusting and should be replaced. Floor tiles are cracked and should be repaired/replaced.

Bootleg Antiques, 135 Bridge St., Columbia, Aug. 18. Pass. Clutter in the storage area. Prepackaged muffins and cookies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged muffins and cookies are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and the allergen warning statement. Single-service, single-use articles (sauce cups) stored in the kitchen directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Cabalar Meat Co., 325 N. Queen St., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Country Garden Six Pack, 876 Manor St., follow-up, Aug. 18. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity but facility does have a pest control program.

Dollar General No. 00597, 1805 Columbia Ave., complaint, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Duck Donuts, 2097 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 18. Pass. A black, slimy residue on ice making components of the ice maker. Old milk residue on the spindles of the milkshake maker. The hand-wash sink in the back processing area was blocked by box and not accessible at all times for employee use. A brown liquid in the hand-wash sink in the back, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front processing area.

Giant Food No. 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Hubley Social Club, 410 Ice Ave., follow-up, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5589, 2310 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 18. Pass. Facility does not have temperature strips or a maximum temperature thermometer to verify the final rinse temperature of the high-temperature mechanical dish machine. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Torn rubber door gasket on the small under-counter refrigeration unit. Air vent in the food-prep area with static dust accumulation.

Magic and Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, 764 High St., Emergency response, Aug. 18. Fail. Floors throughout facility in bar and kitchen area are in need of repaired. Walls should be repaired with an easily cleanable surface. Ceiling is in need of new ceiling tiles due to years of food exposure. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility (floors, walls, exterior/interior of equipment).

Pastry Paradise, 3315 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 36851, 114 Centerville Road, Aug. 18. Pass. The floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher is broken and has standing water and debris in it. There is a putrid odor emanating from it. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the single-use items stored on the shelf in the front of the facility. Many gnats around the mechanical dishwasher. The back area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Trash along the walls behind the reach-in coolers. Grease and grime on the walls and floor in the back area. The restroom area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. A grease buildup beneath the fryers, on castors and on the floor beneath the fryers. A grease buildup and tackiness on all green carts. A gross residue buildup on the wall behind the mechanical dishwasher and on the mechanical dishwasher. Static dust on the fume hood of the fryers. Single-service, single-use articles (bowls) stored near the fryer, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Riehl’s BBQ, mobile food facility Type 4, 2092 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot, 222 S. Queen St., complaint, Aug. 18. Fail. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil (milk cooler racks, meat shelving in grocery area, floor by produce area). Ceiling is chipping paint in rear storage area over food items and needs to be repaired. Vent in back storage area with an accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on non-food-contact surface.

Tattered Flag Barrel House, 1018 N. Christian St., Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1633 Lincoln Highway East, Aug. 18. Pass. No violations.

Aaron K. Allgyer at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

B & A Grocery Deli, 101 Pearl St., Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

BBQ Shack, temporary food service Type 3, 12 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Bobby Jo Martinez at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 4, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 3760, 2850 Main St., Morgantown, complaint, Aug. 17. Pass. Food employee in kitchen area, wearing a ring on hands. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food employee in kitchen area with soiled outer garments that may contaminate food and/or food equipment. A baking pan, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Rust coming from frozen dessert machine. Hood oil filter needs to be cleaned or changed, as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air. The entire food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

D & B’z Foods, mobile food facility Type 3, 5386 Strasburg Road, Gap, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Fish Bread and Chicken, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, change of owner, Aug. 17. Pass. A manual potato cutter, a food-contact surface, had old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected.

Injoy Golf, 454 New Holland Ave., Suite 102, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Jeffrey Long at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Kettle Korn at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Kinzer Fire Company at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Locally Made Food Shop, 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

M.S. Catering, 122 Meadow Creek Road, New Holland, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Monique’s Bakery at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 17. No violations.

Rice’s Ice, mobile food facility Type 2, 48 Lancaster Ave., Strasburg, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Schatz Dippers, mobile food facility Type 2, 31 Oak Hill Drive, P.O. Box 179, Paradise, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Soul Frito, mobile food facility Type 3, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Spooky Nook Banquet Kitchen, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 17. Pass. Assorted containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, Aug. 17. Pass. Assorted food containers had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. The hand-wash sinks were blocked by equipment and not accessible at all times for employee use. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting). Several plastic containers and lids were split and cracked. Voluntarily removed.

Steven Sharadin at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

The Shack Restaurant & Mini Golf, 662 Oak St., Manheim, Aug. 17. Pass. Return air louvers over cooking line have loose material coming out.

TJ’s Ice Cream LLC, mobile food facility Type 3,2512 Valley Drive, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Waffle House at Rough and Tumble, temporary food service Type 3, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, Aug. 17. Pass. No violations.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, Aug. 16. Pass. Air intake vents for air ducts in the back food-preparation area have static dust and need to be cleaned. Food utensils (pizza cutters) in the pizza prep area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Three containers of reduced-oxygen-packaged tuna thawed in unopened packages. Old food pieces between the “fins” of the tomato slicer. A working container of hydrogen peroxide stored on a shelf next to plastic wrap for food in the back food-preparation area. Food employees in the front and back food-preparation areas not wearing beard covers. A food employee was touching flatbread and lettuce — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Three metal containers of cooked pork, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding.

Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, Aug. 16. Pass. Employee phone and glasses on a food-prep surface. The can opener, a food-contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, Aug. 16. Pass. A 7.8-ounce bottle of fat-free milk with a sell-by of Aug. 14 being offered for sale. A buildup of grease residue on the area above the fryers. The water at the hand-wash sink in the women’s room is a trickle rather than full-flowing water for hand-washing. Old unused equipment stored in the back of the facility, should be removed. Three working containers of cleaners and sanitizers, stored next to lids on a shelf beneath the soda machine. Food employees preparing food, not wearing beard covers. Grease and old food residue on four tongs stored as clean on the storage rack. A bag of onions stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 E. Main St., Denver, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 9150, 2101 Strickler Road, Manheim, Aug. 16. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper beard cover. Exposed food preparation in front area under dusty overhead structures and monitors. Assorted food containers on storage shelf had food residue and label residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food containers stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet nesting); removed for washing.

Excelsior, 125 E. King St., Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Melissa’s Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 16. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Eggs, burgers and steaks are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory is not on the menu or table tent and is not provided to the consumer. Working containers in the kitchen area used for storing chemicals, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Dark residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. Moist residue accumulation on the underside of the cutting boards and on the support shelf of the two bain-marie units; cleaned. Several areas of the kitchen with items not being used in the kitchen area and stored on shelves under the tables that need to be removed.

PDA — Territory 6E, 2301 N. Cameron St., Room 100, complaint, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Saint Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph St., Aug. 16. Pass. Interior surface of walk-in and deep freezer equipment cracked and needs to be repaired. Prepackaged Tastykakes, Twinkies, Pop-Tarts and other food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil on walls, in refrigeration units and other identified areas in facility. Screen door in the food-prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of unwanted pests.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, Aug. 16. Fail. Hood filters missing. Floor and walls in the prep area greasy to sight and touch. A working container of chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment and single-service articles in the kitchen area. Food employees in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats. The slicer blade, a food-contact surface, contained old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.; replaced container and primed line. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair under sinks leaking in the kitchen. Employee items stored on the same shelf with food, utensils and single-service items. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Solanco Market, 1844 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 1322 Lititz Pike, Aug. 16. Pass. Meatballs and sauce were held at 95 F on the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on the lids of the sandwich cooling units. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. An opaque, slimy residue up inside the soda nozzles. A partially consumed bag of chips stored above the food-preparation area in the back.

The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co., 25 W. King St., follow-up, Aug. 16. Pass. Shelving in bar area is rusting and should be repaired or replaced. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair and clean gaskets on ice machine. Repaint area in kitchen where paint is peeling by food-service area.

Wilbur Chocolate Candy Store & Museum, 45 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 16. Pass. No violations.

Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St., complaint, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Creekside Foods LLC, 339 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Hecho A Mano, 201A State St., Quarryville, Aug. 15. Pass. An open employee beverage container was on the food-prep table in the kitchen area; removed. A hole in the floor where the plumbing for the mechanical dish machine is located. Three to five cockroach-type insects in the dishwashing area; facility has a pest control program and will contact the company. The walk-in cooler condensing unit dripping water on the floor and not flowing down the drain tube. Food debris accumulation under the four-burner stove in the kitchen area. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing; cleaned.

Here We Dough, 1530 Manor Blvd, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Cupcake, 24 W. Orange St., Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

M & M Mini Market, 301 S. Ann St., type 3 follow-up, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

New Holland Evangelical United Methodist Church, temporary food service Type 3, 276 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Nourish Wellness Co., 280 Oak St., Manheim, Aug. 15. Pass. The dishwasher being used is a domestic unit that is not rated for commercial use and the sanitizing of food-contact items.

Penny’s Ice Cream Truck, 120 N. Duke St., Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Poke Bowl Station, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, opening, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 15. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. A working container of sanitizer stored on a shelf with single-use sandwich wraps. Working containers of cleaners stored with clean food equipment on the storage rack. A bottle of “burn relief” stored on a shelf in the walk-in cooler with food. Food employees preparing food, not wearing a beard cover. Old food residue inside the dicer, stored as clean. Rust on the ceiling vents in the food-preparation area. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition throughout the food-preparation area. Static dust on the ceiling fan blades in the food-preparation area.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 15. Pass. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing beard nets. Static dust accumulation on the light grids above the pass-thru counter. Mold-type residue on the walls and woodwork in the bar area.

Simple Farm, 1700 Landisville Road, Manheim, opening, Aug. 15. Pass. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 67286, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Aug. 15. Pass. Food and debris accumulation under the ice bin at the blending station. Food employees in food-prep area wearing bracelet and watch.

Weis Markets No. 191, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Gap, Aug. 15. Pass. Tray under egg-display case with dried egg residue and mold-type growth present.