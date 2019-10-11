The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

A Plus 40452H, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 27. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the front behind the counter, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food employee preparing food at the cook line not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back storage area near the three-compartment sink, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Drugs and mouthwash being stored in the customer area on a rack above food. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required.

Catalina’s on Orange, 38 W. Orange St., Sept. 27. Frozen food stored directly on the floor in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the bain-marie, is not being date marked.

Evergreen Diner, 325 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Sept. 27. In walk-in cooler, soups cooling in deep plastic containers greater than 4 inches rather than shallow ones. Some sections of hood baffles are not securely in place enabling grease to easily enter duct work. Internal temperature of American cheese in bain-marie measured 58 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Can opener blade contained some metal shavings. Employee placing personal bag on salad bain-marie cutting board, contaminating it.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 27. Food equipment being stored in the employee restroom. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food utensils in the front service area stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Milk was held at 45 F in the small cooling unit, rather than 41 F or below as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Cleaning agents/sanitizers used to clean/sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation. Women’s toilet rooms are not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food employee did not follow proper hand-washing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Aluminum foil, not cleanable, being used as a backsplash. Temperature-measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the two small cooling units. Cleaner/sanitizer not available for food utensils and equipment. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, straws, lids) stored in the back and under the cabinets in the front, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. A substantial amount of static dust on the air-intake grid in the customer area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Lancaster County Sportsmen’s Association, 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, Sept. 27. A gap at the bottom of the exterior double door located in the downstairs bar area and does not prevent the entry of rodents or insects.

Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 27. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 3255, 140 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Sept. 27. No violations.

Papa John’s Slap Dough Pizza, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 27. No violations.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Sept. 27. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kiners, Sept. 27. No violations.

Plum Street Gourmet, 1831 Oregon Pike, follow-up, Sept. 27. The wall beneath the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area and two areas of the floor are broken and no longer smooth and cleanable. These areas were part of a plumbing problem with a slow-draining sink.

Reamstown Athletic Association, 76 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Sept. 27. Mashed potatoes were held at 117 F in the warmer rather than 135 F or above as required.

Rockvale Diner, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, complaint, Sept. 27. White bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ice accumulation from the condensing unit in the walk-in freezer, on packages of meat; discarded. Chicken and hamburgers stored in the cold holding draws at 51 F and not 41 F as required; discarded; repeat from 2018. The person-in-charge is not performing the duties as required by the Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility; repeat from 2016 and 2017 and 2019. Grease and food residue accumulation under the fryer units. The fan cover in the stack refrigerator/freezer unit has a white moist residue accumulation. Food employee eating piece of ham while cutting it. An open beverage container on the shelf next to clean dishes. Facility offering milk by the glass with an expired sell-by date. A bucket of soup cooling on a table at room temperature — not an approved cooling method. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dish machine. Black moist residue on the ice machine deflector and on the interior surface of the ice bin. Several floor tiles are missing in the cooking line area. Kitchen/prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Employee personal medication stored on the shelf above the food prep counter on the cooking line; repeat. Wet wiping cloths in cooking area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/ temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meats), located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened; repeat. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the under-counter cooling unit.

Bacio Pizza, 1223 Lancaster Road, Suite 101, Manheim, Sept. 26. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Deli meat located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not all being marked with the date it was opened. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was used to store container of wiping-cloth sanitizer and not accessible at all times for employee use. An insect control device located in prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and/or utensils.

Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz, Sept. 26. Torn rubber door gaskets on the saute refrigerator and the True reach-in cooling unit. A pink and black residue inside both ice makers. Ice makers were placed out of service. The outdoor area where the recycling bins are stored has an accumulation of dead leaves, weeds, and some trash. Butane fuel stored with food on a shelf. Loose burnt-on food debris hanging from beneath the backsplash of the stove over the cooking area. The floor on either side of the pre-stage area in the dishwashing area is pitted and no longer easily cleanable. The coating on the walls in the chemical storage room are peeling and flaking and is no longer smooth and cleanable. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover.

Brewster’s BBQ Unit 1 MFF4, 112 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Sept. 26. Interior of refrigerator contains food debris and needs a thorough cleaning.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 100 North Pointe Blvd, complaint, Sept. 26. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 807 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 26. An open employee’s beverage container was in the back where the doughnuts are prepared. A cellphone stored on top of the frosting containers in the back.

Isaac’s Famous Grilled Sandwiches, 919 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sept. 26. Static dust on two air-intake grids above the food preparation tables in the back. A working container in the back, used for storing a cleaner taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Working containers of cleaners and sanitizers stored with the lemon wedger on a shelf beneath the food preparation sink. The coating of the floor is chipping off in various areas: around the drains, around drain access covers, and in the dishwashing room. Single-service, single-use articles (drinking cups) stored in the back under a rack directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Monique’s Bakery at Spooky Nook Sports, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, opening, Sept. 26. No violations.

Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, Sept. 26. Several tongs being stored on the oven door handles, which is not a clean and sanitized area. The hand-wash sink across from the grill area requires a splashguard to protect food and food equipment from splash contamination from hand-washing. Ice in the hand-wash sink at the bar indicating uses other than hand-washing. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of food equipment in the high-temperature mechanical dishwasher. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was less than 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Glasses will be washed in the high-temp dishwasher.

Mountville Inn, 61 E. Main St., Mountville, Sept. 26. No violations.

Prince G. Store, 14 S. Prince St., Sept. 26. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery, 35 N. Cedar St., Lititz, Sept. 26. No violations.

T&J’s Hot Dogs, 120 N. Duke St., Sept. 26. No violations.

The Pressroom, 26 W. King St., Sept. 26. No violations.

Torres Family Bakery/Restaurant, 447 S. Prince St., Sept. 26. No violations.

Twin Kiss, 901 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 26. No violations.

Viet My, 550 N. Franklin St., Sept. 26. No violations.

Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Sept. 26. No violations.

Au-Sams Trolly Stop, 44 Cobblestone Drive, Willow Street, Sept. 25. No violations.

Betty’s Old Fashioned TFS3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 25. Food handlers not wearing hair restraint; repeat violation.

Bury’s Funnel Cake (Maine 62-996), MFF3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 25. No violations.

Central Manor Elementary School, 3717 Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, Sept. 25. No violations.

Ciro’s Italian Bistro, 605 Richmond Drive, Sept.25. Deeply scored cutting board nearest to the pizza-making unit not resurfaced or discarded as required. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish room. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips is not available for measuring the surface temperature of utensils coming out of the mechanical dishwasher. A cellphone on the shelf above the food preparation area. Food employee slicing meat not wearing a beard cover.

Domino’s Pizza No. 4780, 519 Leaman Ave., Suite B, Millersville, complaint, Sept. 25. Food employee in pizza prep area not wearing beard cover.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats - MFFT3, 1046 Central Manor Road, Sept. 25. No violations.

Greenfield Restaurant, 595 Greenfield Road, Sept. 25. An open employee’s beverage container was on top of a cooler at the cook line. Partially eaten candy being stored in the freezer with food for the business. Food employees in the food preparation areas and the dishwashing room, not wearing beard covers. A substantial amount of pink and black slime inside the ice maker and on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The ice maker was placed out of service. Residue inside the soda gun at the bar. A large crack in the coving running the circumference of the dish room. Some floor tiles in the dishwashing room are missing grout. The bottom of the door of the walk-in cooler is rusted and has a hole in it and is no longer smooth and cleanable. Raw beef stored above scallops in the walk-in cooler. Raw fish stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required. Static dust on the fan guard of the walk-in cooler fan. Mildew on the ceiling and walls of the walk-in cooler. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in dishwashing room.

Lampeter Fire Co No. 1, 851 Village Road, Lampeter, Sept. 25. No violations.

Papa John’s, 705 W. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Sept. 25. No violations.

Rocky Top Concessions, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 25. No violations.

Rosie’s Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, complaint, Sept. 25. Outside trash dumpster lids are broken and not tight fitting.

Schwartze’s Rootbeer TFS 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 25. No violations.

Akron Lions Club, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Aromas del Sur TFF 3, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. Food handler wearing bracelets.

Baron Stiegel Lions Club, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Bakery, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, opening, Sept. 24. No violations.

Castaneda Mexican Restaurant TFS No. 4, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, opening, Sept. 24. No violations.

Cloister FFA, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. Food handler wearing bracelets.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, Sept. 24. An accumulation of grease on the filters above the stove. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has 60 days to take and pass the Certified Food Manager course. Paper towels are not available at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.

East Cocalico Lions, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. Food handler wearing a bracelet and watch.

Ecob Youth Milkshake Trailer-MFF 3, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Ephrata Area Republican Committee, Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Ephrata Farmers Day Association, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, opening, Sept. 24. Food employee in cooking area wearing watches. Open grill racks, for cooking pork chops, were not under a canopy. Food temperature measuring device is not being sanitized before checking the internal temperature of the pork chops. Hand-washing station not set up and food employees could not follow proper handwashing procedures. Hand-washing station not available at food prep/cooking site.

Ephrata Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Farnum Street East, 33 E. Farnum St., Sept. 24. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity. The facility is working with a pest control program. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator.

Festival Foods LLC, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Fink’s French Fries MFF3, Denver Fair, Denver, Sept. 24. Hand sink in disrepair: temporary hand-wash station used until repairs are performed.

Friendly Mini Mart and Deli @ Ephrata Fair, 25 E. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Grill-n-It, 335 Wood Corner Road, Lititz, Sept. 24. No violations.

Mendy’s Pig Roast & Catering (MFF TYPE 3), 22 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Sept. 24. No violations.

Moore’s Lemonade T-XM13798, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Pizza Hut No. 23036, 114 S. Centerville Road, Sept. 24. Clean food equipment on the storage rack, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Grease residue on the small pans and the small, square pans, all stored as clean. Food debris and grease on the floor beneath the fryer and on the wheels of the fryer.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, Sept. 24. Marinara sauce and cheese were held at 117 and 107 F, in the steam table, rather than 135 F or above as required. Food utensils stored in a container of water in the steam table which is not maintained at 135 F. A black residue on the tops of the door gaskets of the drawer-style cooling units.

Ruoff Tower, 315 N. Prince St., Sept. 24. No violations.

St. John’s UCC, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. Internal temperature of beef being hot held measured 129 F, 117 F and 127 F rather than 135 F or above as required.

Stone’s Popcorn, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Sweigart’s Steaks, 36 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

The Lord’s Fair Share, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. End caps missing on one light cover.

The Onion Shack, Ephrata Fair, Ephrata, Sept. 24. No violations.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike, Sept. 23. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. A black residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area and at the bar. A scouring pad in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Peeling paint on the ceiling throughout the food preparation area, also in the back hallway. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over some areas in the preparation area.

Community School West-IU13, 1713 Newport Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

CVS No. 1671, 1507 Lititz Pike, Sept. 23. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. 18 water-stained ceiling tiles in the warehouse area.

CVS No. 1662, 1624 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 23. No violations.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 862 Plaza Blvd, Sept. 23. The floor/wall juncture in the stockroom is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch; repeat violation. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Snack food stored directly on the floor in the warehouse, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and the walk-in freezer, rather than six inches off the floor as required. The floor in the customer area has spots where the floor is broken and no longer smooth and cleanable. 31 water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area.

Fairland School IU13, 8 Fairland Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

George’s at Kendig Square, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 23. Half gallons of chocolate milk, being used to serve consumers by the glass, with expired sell-by date; discarded. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit.

In A Pinch Mobile Unit MFF TYPE 4, 589 E. Willow St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 23. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, follow-up, Sept. 23. The back wall of the dumpster corral is bowed, cracked and broken. Clean food equipment on the storage rack in the dishwashing area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting); repeat violation. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink; repeat violation. Several cracked, broken and missing floor tiles just outside the walk-in cooler door, beneath the three -compartment sink and beneath the leg of the drying rack. The floor grout in the dishwashing area is eroding, leaving space for standing water and food crumbs to collect.

Letort Elementary School, 561 Letort Road, Washington Boro, Sept. 23. No violations.

Maize Mexican Cantina, 605 Richmond Drive, Sept. 23. A tan, slimy residue inside the soda gun nozzle at the bar. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area nearest to the ice maker. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Static dust on the grid of the air-intake above the reach-in freezer. Duct tape, which is not cleanable, is being used to hold the inner panel of the bain marie door together. Deeply scored cutting boards (portable red boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the middle sink in the bar area. “Beer cleaner” and sanitizer tablets stored next to food equipment in the bar area.

Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

Manheim Central Middle School, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim, Sept. 23. No violations.

McDonalds Hempstead, 1880 Hempstead Road, complaint, Sept. 23. No violation.

Meadow View Jerseys, 172 S. Farmerville Road, Leola, Sept. 23. Thermometers for ensuring proper operating temperature in refirgerators were not available. Place in warmest part — front of units. Lil’s Bakery individually wrapped Whoopie Pies do not have any labeling.

Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville, Sept. 23. The ice machine ice scoop is cracked and no longer cleanable; discarded.

Subway No. 4236, 135 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Sept. 23. No violations.

Sun Down Lounge, 429 N. Mulberry St., Sept. 23. No violations.

The Brasserie LLC, 1679 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 23. The drain line for the bar hand-wash sink is leaking and is in need of repair. Bulk food containers are not labeled with the common name. Cardboard being used to support the filters for the exhaust grease hood. The small upright freezer in the kitchen area is placed on a pallet made of bare wood, not an approved material. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Walk-in freezer door is damaged and does not close and seal correctly. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie unit. One dead cockroach-type insect on basement steps. Reviewed past pest inspection reports and no activity documented.