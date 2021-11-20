The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Codorus Township

Friendship Elementary School, 3457 Sticks Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. The cafeteria dining area door located in the far left(by stage) area of the food facility has a gap, emits light and does not protect against the possibility of insects, rodents, and other animals' entry.

Glenville Station, 7945 Glenville Rd., Nov. 9. Pass. Soft drink spout, located in bar area, had a brown slime-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Fairview Township

Fat Boys Pizza & Tacos, 761A Lewisberry Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. Grease, dust and drip on filters, suppression lines, light shields, interior walls and the ceiling of the hood system. Rust on two can openers. Most plastic cutting boards have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. Floors in the kitchen cooking and prep areas have food debris and residue buildup. Dirty dishes from the previous day’s use are piled up in the sink. There is mildew-like growth on one set of the food storage shelving in the walk-in cooler. There were some broken and damaged floor tiles in the dining areas.

Goldsboro Borough

Goldsboro Fireman’s Club, 100 Railroad St. PO Box 236, Nov. 9. Pass. There is dust and grease accumulation on the filters of two hood systems. There are seals and caulking coming down in junctures on both hoods. Old food debris on the interior walls, beds and ceilings of two microwave ovens. Most plastic cutting boards have brown and black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. One set of the food storage shelving in the walk-in cooler has mildew-like growth.

Hallam Borough

Jim & Nena’s Pizzeria, 299 West Market St., Nov. 8. Pass. Paper towels are used to line inside of food container with lettuce in walk-in refrigerator, not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Deli meat, cheese, tomatoes and onions prepared in the food facility are not being date marked.

Hanover Borough

Sheetz, 1191 Carlisle St., Nov. 10, Pass. Ice build-up on the compressor in the walk-in freezer.

Heidelberg Township

Sensenig’s Meats, 6999 Cannery Rd., complaint, Nov. 10. Pass. Prepackaged raw, shell eggs are not labeled properly. Prepackaged meat products are not labeled properly with the name of the product.

Hellam Township

Rutter’s, 700 West Market St., Nov. 8. Pass. There is label residue on non-food contact surfaces of clean food containers stored on shelves in ware wash area of food facility.

Jackson Township

St. Rose of Lima School, 115 North Biesecker Rd., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

Loganville Borough

Loganville Fire Company, 16 Mill St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Manheim Township

Manheim Elementary School, 5778 Blooming Grove Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Kokomo’s Sports Bar and Grill, 691 Yorktown Rd., Nov. 10. Pass. Food facility lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. There are old food debris on the can opener blade. There is dust accumulation on the top of the knife rack. most plastic cutting boards including the bain marie have brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. The one floor freezer in the hallway and one in the back storage room have broken or damaged lids on the interiors with exposed insulation. There is a major water leak in the pipe on the top of the dish wash machine.

Subway at Walmart, 50 Newberry Parkway, Nov. 9. Pass. The hand sink in the back prep area is damaged and inoperative. There are three plastic cutting boards on the main prep area that have brown and black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. The lids of the three ingredients on Auntie Anne’s side have grease and food debris accumulation.

The Blue Sky Tavern, 895 Old Trail Rd., complaint, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

Shrewsbury Township

Shrewsbury Beer and Soda, 606 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Nov. 9. Pass. The three-compartment sink is leaking at the bottom underside piping. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the rear slushy area.

Springfield Township

Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market Inc., 8892 Susquehanna Trail S PO Box 154, Nov. 10. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on deli rear prep area refrigerator units.Can opener and holder, a food contact surface, has old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Logan’s View Wine Shop, 8892 Susquehanna Trail S, Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

Springettsbury Township

Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Rd., Nov. 8. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

King Chef, 1938 West Market St., Nov. 10. Pass. Sponges in the ware washing area being used to clean food contact surfaces. Bulk bag of rice food unprotected, open and uncovered in the ware washing area which is subject to potential contamination. Used paper towels in the hand wash sink indicate uses other than hand washing. Front hand sink is very slow to drain.

Panera Bread, 1221 Carlisle Rd., complaint, Nov. 9. Pass. No violations.

West Manheim Township

West Manheim Elementary School, 2000 Baltimore St., Nov. 10. Pass. No violations.

West York Borough

Bravo Supermarket, 1200 West Market St., Nov. 10. Fail. Food employees in the deli area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats. Cubed raw beef measured at 64-66 degrees F. Mops, brooms and dustpans stored in the deli area were touching hand sink, food containers and food contact surfaces with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Bagged cubed beef in a container sitting on an open waste bin, an unclean area in the deli. Foods stored directly on the floor in the retail, storage, receiving, walk-in coolers and freezer areas. Employee door to the outside, located in the employee break area of the food facility is not self-closing or is being propped open. Wet wiping cloths in deli, butcher and produce areas was not being stored in sanitizer solution. Waste not being removed from inside the food facility at an appropriate frequency. Wiping cloth sanitizing solution buckets were not available in any of the food preparation areas. Hand sink in the butcher area is being used for storage of cleaning supplies. More than 12 fruit fly-like insects in the produce preparation area. Floors throughout non-public areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Produce, storage, and back room areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. A working container of liquid hand soap was stored on the food preparation table in the produce area.