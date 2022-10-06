The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Centre Township

Colebrookdale Township

Boyertown Middle School West, 200 S Madison St, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Township

Stonersville Hotel, 5701 Boyerstown Pk, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Heidelberg Township

Conrad Weiser SD High School, 44 Big Spring Rd, Sept. 27, Pass. Temporary wooden thresholds between old and new walk in cooler sections to be completed with a smooth easy to clean surface. Warewashing machine has lime built up around the drainboard area. Floor tiles are badly cracked at flooring around the grease trap at the warewashing machine.

Conrad Weiser SD Middle School, 347 E Penn Ave, Sept. 27, Pass. Warewashing machine has lime build up around the drain board area at rack exit area and also caulking along the wall at drainboard has gaps allowing a mold residue build up. Water, as observed at the warewashing room hand sink, is not under pressure during inspection. Faucet needs repair so the sink is inoperable at this time.

Duncan's Corn Maze, 202 Bernville Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Kenhorst Borough

Rise & Grind Nutrition Shillington, 606 Kenhorst Pl, Sept. 27, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed drain line leaking at the warewashing/hand sink area.

Kutztown Borough

Foodleigh.com, 342 W Main St, Sept. 29, Pass. Observed soup food cooling at room temperature in the kitchen which is not a proper cooling method. Corrected with an ice bath. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in counter area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Corrected.

Mr Food Store, 342 W Main St, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Leesport Borough

Vida Cafe Brunch & Tacos, 351 N Centre Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. A working container (spray bottle) of cleaner / sanitizer was stored on one of the bain marie units in the kitchen area. Working container (spray bottle) in the front area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Longswamp Township

Autumn Festival at Savage Farms, 1710 State St, Sept. 29, Pass. No violations.

Maidencreek Township

Maidencreek Distributing LLC, 850 Golden Dr, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Maxatawny Township

Arby’s, 15506 Kutztown Rd, Sept. 29, Fail. Ladies restroom hot water has very low to no pressure at this time. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Floors under all have dirt/grease build up. Also the Water softener is leaking water in the corner for an extended time causing a sludge build up and loosened wall tiles in that area. Observed sandwich line equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Rear door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open allowing for fly/fruit fly infestation. Corrected. Water drips into overflowing pans under the sandwich counter area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in sandwich drawer equipment or hot hold oven. The floor / wall juncture in the walk-in cooler and mop sink area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. All new coving tiles are gapped and also the floor in front of the mop sink has a large gap. Drawers in sandwich line with food were being held at 47°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Items placed on time in lieu of temperature until repaired.

Muhlenberg Township

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 2240 Hampden Blvd, Sept. 26, Pass. Walk-in refrigerator shelving is soiled in places, and requires cleaning.

V&S Sandwich Shop North Inc, 4447 5th St, Sept. 26, Pass. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Observed food boxes stored directly on the floor in the walk-in area after recent delivery, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Perry Township

Perry Restaurant, 11 Bellevue Ave, Sept. 28, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Carbon Y Lena Latin Kitchen, 320 Penn St, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Decarlo’s Bar & Grill, 240 Penn St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Decarlo’s Food Market, 260 Penn St., Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 310 Penn St, Follow UP, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Penn Street Tavern, 220 Penn St, Sept. 30, Pass. No violations.

Robesonia Borough

Paraiso Rosel Restaurante Mexicano, 141 W Penn Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Chipolte Mexican Grill, 2733 Paper Mill Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. There is an accumulation of dirt, old food debris, and other items under the equipment in the back area, including under the CO2 tank.

Crumbl Cookies, 2779 Papermill Rd, Sept. 28, Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. It is posted in the back room but needs to be in public view. Several of the plastic lids for the bulk storage bins are cracked/damaged. There is an accumulation of dirt, old food debris on the floor under and around the gray storage racks in the back area. The side seal on the back door is damaged to the point that part of it is missing. Food employee personal belongings observed stored on ingredient containers/boxes in the back area, although lockers are provided.

Dolly’s Delights, 2275 Reading Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. No violations.

Wilson SD SH Lower House, 2601 Grandview Blvd, Sept. 28, Pass. Mechanical warewashing machine has a leak at the pressure valve on the top left of the machine causing a puddle with lime build up running across the top of the machine.

Wilson SD Senior HS, 2601 Grandview Blvd, Sept. 28, Pass. Faucet head of the Salvajor food disposal is rusted and no longer a smooth easy to clean surface. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Detergent dispenser line in front of the mechanical warewashing machine is leaking leaving a detergent residue build up along the front of the machine and on ends of line. Hot water sanitizing thermometer of the mechanical warewashing machine cracked and was not functioning.

Tulpehocken Township

501 Grill & Tavern, 7646 Lancaster Ave, Sept. 28, Pass. Grease and food debris on floor behind equipment on the cook line. Vacuum packed salmon was thawed in vacuum packaging which is not an approved thawing method. Discarded. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Bucket was empty and changed to a new bucket. Corrected. Also the interior bin of the ice machine has slight mold build up along the top and sides of the interior bin. Shelving racks in walk -in cooler have mold along wire shelving areas and wheel areas and must be cleaned. Also the beer cooler in the basement has mold build up on the exterior of beer lines and shelves and flooring area where kegs are stored.

West Reading Borough

Cafeteria at Reading Hospital, 420 S 5th Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the pizza prep bain marie unit.

Counter Clockwise at Reading Hospital, 6th & Spruce Sts, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Healthplex Cafe at Reading Hospital, 420 S Fifth Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Star Sushi at Reading Hospital, 420 S 5th Ave, Sept. 26, Pass. No violations.

Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, 600 Penn Ave, Sept. 29, Pass. Some of the plastic lids for the bulk dry good bins are cracked/damaged. Observed dirt, debris on the floor under equipment at the cook line and in the corners of the dry storage room and chemical room.

Womelsdorf Borough

Conrad Weiser Sd West Elementary, 102 S Third St, Sept. 26, Pass. Curtain is torn and hanging loose at the intake side of the warewashing machine. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Wall behind the intake area of the dish machine is soiled from splash residue build up.

Wyomissing Borough

Soul/The Living Room, 1665 State Hill Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area need to be replaced. Working containers (spray bottles) of cleaner / sanitizer were stored hanging on the same shelf with clean food equipment in the kitchen area. Corrected.

Subway, 1665 State Hill Rd, Sept. 26, Pass. The ice dispensing chute at the soda unit and the soda nozzles, food contact surfaces, were observed to have residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Alebrije Mexican Restaurant, 2224 State Hill Rd, Sept. 28, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Aztlan Mexican Ice, 1665 State Hill Rd, Sept. 29, Pass. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof in the back area.