The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dallastown Borough

Krua Thai Café, 45 East Main St., Sept. 15. Pass. Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods in the upright refrigerator located in kitchen area.

Parma Pizza, 476 East Main St., Sept. 15. Pass. Employee eating food in the kitchen prep area. All ceiling vents and fans within front area of food facility have a large accumulation of static dust. Commercial fans used throughout the food facility have a large buildup of static dust. Kitchen area shelving has a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue. Door gaskets of refrigerator units on cook line are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and soil. Flooring throughout the entire kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Time in lieu of temperature is used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Sechrist Brothers, 32 East Main St., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Blessing Restaurant, 1 East Walnut Ave., Sept. 16. Pass. Meat thawing at room temperature in the prep area, which is not an approved thawing method. Refrigerated ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food prepared located in the walk-in refrigerator is not being date marked. Cooked rice stored in non-food grade plastic bag on steam table. Ice machine dirty on non-food contact surfaces. Unused equipment (soda machines) stored in right walk-in refrigerator. Meat in food container tubs was stored directly on the floor in right walk-in refrigerator, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Meat grinder, a food contact surface had food residue on it and was not clean to sight and touch. Raw, shelled eggs sold in containers with incorrect facility name and expiration dates. Condenser in middle walk-in refrigerator leaking. Walls in walk-in refrigerators rusted. Wall junctions in back kitchen area damaged.

Broadway Crab Shack, 414 Broadway, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Hana Express, 120 East Chestnut St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

El Ranchito Mini Market, 227 High St., Sept. 13. Pass. Fruit flies in back prep area too abundant to count. Counters are dirty. Fruit has mold-like residue on it. Floor in the back prep area is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

UPMC Pinnacle Hannover, 300 Highland Ave., Sept. 13. Pass. Sanitizer bucket, with sanitizer, stored next to ready-to-eat food (bell peppers), in the prep sink. Pre-packaged cookies are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement. Label residue on non-food contact surfaces of food equipment. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Severely dented canned items in the dry storage area are intended for use in the food facility.

Heidelberg Township

Sensenig’s Meats, 6999 Cannery Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Unused equipment (refrigerators, ovens) stored outside the food facility.

Sensenig’s Pit Beef, 6999 Cannery Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Porters Community Fire Company, 1199 Porters Rd., Sept. 14. Pass. Clean pots and pans stored under grey water pipes in cabinet under sinks.

Newberry Township

Newberry Elementary School, 2055 Old Trail Rd., Sept. 14. Pass. Middle set of fluorescent light bulbs in dry storage room not shielded or shatterproof.

Taco’s Sanchez, 2200 Old Trail Rd., opening, Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

China One, 805 Baltimore St., Sept. 14. Pass. Eggs rolls and wontons stored in cardboard container that is not a smooth and easily cleanable material. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Severely dented canned items in dry storage area intended for use or sale in the food facility. Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat food (peppers) in walk-in refrigerator.

Shrewsbury Borough

Giant Food, 14635 Mount Airy Rd., Sept. 14. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Large accumulation of drain flies within customer self-serve display case with open bakery items. Case also has a large accumulation of dust, dirt and old food residue. Underside and legs of Hobart oven in the Deli area encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. Shelving underneath bakery display unit has a large accumulation of spider webs and spiders, dust, dirt and old food residue on non-food contact surfaces. Fan grates inside of open bread display case are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dust and soil and in need of cleaning. Shelving underneath the customer self-serve salad case is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of trash, dirt and soil. Fan grates within walk-in units throughout the facility departments have a large accumulation of static dust buildup. Severely dented and distressed canned items in retail area are intended for use or sale in the food facility. Bakery mechanical ware washing unit causing standing pooling water when in use. Bakery storage containers are cracked. Evidence of drain flies inside of bakery display case. The rear dry stock areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. The flooring areas within the entire food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 14635 Mount Airy Rd., Sept. 13. Pass. Floor drain underneath three-compartment sink has an accumulation of soot and dirt. Flooring behind prep table is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

Spring Garden Township

Superior Meat Market, 1700 South Queen St., Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

UPMC Memorial Hospital, 1701 Innovation Dr., Sept. 16. Pass. Cook line’s refrigerated drawers has a large accumulation of dirt and old food residue and debris on the lower shelving area, a non-food contact surface. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food at the time of inspection. Can openers and holders within facility, a food contact surface had old food residue on them and were not clean to sight and touch. Numerous refrigerator unit door gaskets, non-food contact surfaces, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Front and rear hood vents over-top of grill and stove areas has a large accumulation of static dust and grease buildup.

York Township

Perrydell Farm Store, 90 Indian Rock Dam Rd., Sept. 17. Pass. Door of frozen dessert prep room has numerous holes. Rear stock area doors located in the of the food facility has a gap at the bottom area admitting light and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Sweetfrog, 2071 Springwood Rd., complaint, Sept. 16. Pass. Food employee in front area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats.

Dallastown Area Senior High School, 700 New School Lane, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.