The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Annville Township

Annville Senior Community Center, 200 S. White Oak St., Nov. 29. Pass. A variety of foods, located within the double-door refrigerator in the kitchen, were held at 49 degrees F.

East Hanover Township

Funck’s Mini Mart, 1805 N. State Route 934, Nov. 29. Pass. Prepackaged snack food is not labeled properly. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Several food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Snitz Creek Brewery, 1805 N. State Route 934, Nov. 29. Pass. Several plastic containers were blistered or cracked. Clean food equipment and utensils in the dish area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Containers of sausage patties and chopped sausage were at 54-59 degrees F. Food facility has a certified food employee, but they are not employed in a position to act as the person in charge during their working hours. Assorted food containers on drying shelves had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Jackson Township

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 649 E. Lincoln Ave., complaint, Dec. 2. Pas. No violations.

Lebanon City

Red-Headed League Public House Inc., 33 S. 8th St., Dec. 3. Pass. The exterior of two rolling dry ingredient bins, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. One plastic food storage container was cracked.

Wellspan Good Samaritan Courtyard Cafe, 424 Walnut St., Dec. 3. Pass. The inside of a storage container, a non-food contact surface, was not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean plastic food storage containers in the rear area were stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Wellspan Health Pharmacy, 252 S. 4th St., Dec. 3. Pass. No violations.

Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, 424 Walnut St., Dec. 3. Pass. Hard-cooked eggs, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date-marking, in a refrigeration unit, were beyond the date-marking. A couple of plastic food storage containers had cracks or broken pieces.

Albright Care Services of Lebanon, 113 S. 9th St., Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Pudgy’s Pit Barbeque, 21 S. 8th St., Dec. 2. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The Timeless Cafe, 18 S. 8th St., Dec. 2. Pass. No violations.

Zweier’s Food, 505 S. Lincoln Ave., Nov. 29. Pass. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built-up residue. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

North Cornwall Township

Lebanon Country Club, 3375 Oak St., Dec. 3. Pass. Several liquor bottles contained fruit flies.

North Londonderry Township

Bartolo’s Pizza, 206 Campbelltown Rd., Dec. 2. Pass. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat or beard covers. Sliced deli meat was at 42-43 degrees F after processing and wrapping and was not placed in the refrigeration unit in a manner to ensure rapid cooling. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

The Chubby Unicorn Mobile Food Truck, 54 Gravel Hill Rd., opening, Nov. 29. Pass. No violations.

Palmyra Borough

The Filling Station, 320 W. Main St., Nov. 30. Pass. Water, hand wash sink in the employee restroom, may not be under adequate pressure. Food storage containers and boxes are stored directly below the refrigeration units within the walk-in cooler, where they may be subject to splash from dripping condensation. Blade of the table-mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Openings in the wall (baseboard missing) and cracked ceiling tiles in the dry storage area outside of the walk-in cooler. Ceiling tiles in the baking area had flour accumulation. Floors along the wall in the dry storage area had dust and dirt accumulation. The fan guard of the fan in the ware washing area had an accumulation of dust. The deflector plate of the ice machine had a biofilm-like residue accumulation. One of two lights within the baking area's hood system is missing its shield.

South Lebanon Township

Hebron Catering & Events, Nov. 30. Pass. No violations.

South Londonderry Township

Soprano’s Pizza, 50 Lymar Ave., Dec. 3. Pass. Assorted food was held at 54-59 degrees F, in two bain marie units in the prep area.

Dollar Tree, 109 Northside Commons, Dec. 2. Pass. Six severely dented cans were offered for sale on the retail shelves.

Union Township

Speedway, 1 Lickdale Rd., Dec. 3. Pass. Food employees in the food preparation area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The hand wash sink located in the women's restroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Maple Homestead, 86 Maple Ln., Dec. 1. Pass. Bags and boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the retail area.