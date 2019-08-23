The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill, 52 N. Broad St., Lititz, opening, Aug. 9. A maximum registering thermometer is not available for ensuring hot water sanitizing dishwasher is operating at correct temperature. There is no covered waste receptacle in ladies bathroom.

Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard, 790 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Aug. 9. No violations.

Dutchmaid Motel, 222 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, follow-up, Aug. 9. No violations.

JV Grocery Store, 629 N. Franklin St., opening, Aug. 9. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the deli case. Bain-marie in the food prep area is not working and must be repaired or removed from the facility. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in hot holding display. Food facility has lost its certified supervisor and has 90 days to replace.

McDonald's No. 6076, 311 Centerville Road, complaint, Aug. 9. No violations.

Mount Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Road, Aug. 9. Drinking water quality obtained from a nonpublic water system does not meet water quality standards.

Pequea Creek Campground, 86 Fox Hollow Road, Pequea, Aug. 9. No violations.

Stoudt's Black Angus, 2800 N. Reading Road, Adamstown, Aug. 9. Food employee preparing to don single-use gloves without a prior hand-wash. Assorted food, which was cooled, was only reheated to 95-105 F for hot holding and not 165 F for 15 seconds as required. Assorted food was held at 46-55 F in both bain-marie units in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the hot water tank and drain lines in the basement. Floors and walls in the prep and dishwashing area of the food facility area extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Assorted equipment in prep area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Shelving in various areas not routinely cleaned and were dirty to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dishwash area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 76, 2101 New Danville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 9. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 138, 1490 Stoney Battery Road, complaint, Aug. 9. No violations.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., Aug. 9. Top of the pizza oven, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. The owner of the facility failed to post the food safety certificate for public view.

UPMC Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, Aug. 9. Several stored nonstick frying pans, whose surfaces are scratched and worn, are no longer a durable, smooth, easily cleanable surface; discarded. Hand-wash sink in kitchen sprays a column of water and needs repair. Grab and Go salads meant to be consumed within 24 hours were labeled with the wrong date, not the date that they were prepared.

Zia Maria, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, opening, Aug. 8. Assorted food was held at 44-46 F, in the top of the bain-marie, rather than 41 F or below as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (partial loaves of deli items), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Shelving and basins used to hold packages of food in the prep area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Several bottles of liquor had fruit flies inside. Metal and plastic containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

AMVEST Post No. 19, 715 Fairview Ave., opening Aug. 8. The person in charge failed to notify the Department of an imminent health hazard and cease operations. Water and electric were shut off for an extended period of time.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, Aug. 8. Consumer owned containers are being refilled at the kombucha beverage center, without the facility washing, rinsing and sanitzing them first. Gap under warehouse door enabling insect entry.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries No. 0190, 1962 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 8. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The outer side of the door to the food preparation area is peeling paint and is sticky and no longer smooth and cleanable. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored next to the frozen dessert machine, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Lara Grocery Store, 527 W. King St., opening, Aug. 8. No violations.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Aug. 8. A fly swatter stored with food and food equipment. Dead leaves and debris in the dumpster pad. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice maker, which is not a clean and sanitary area. The food facility has removed the hand-wash sink located across from the mechanical dishwasher. The facility has one hand-wash sink rather than the required amount for this facility. Another hand-wash sink will be reinstalled where it formerly was placed. Food facility is reusing plastic, nonfood-grade, to-go bags for food storage, rather than food grade bags or containers.

Salunga Village Restaurant, 188 W. Main St., Salunga, follow-up, Aug. 8. Torn rubber door gaskets on the Traulsen reach-in cooling unit. The inner plastic side of the lid of the chest freezer is no longer attached to the lid and has exposed insulation. Inside of the reach-in cooler in the back (which is rusted through) is repaired with aluminum foil, which is an unapproved material for repair. The upper interior of the microwave is rusting and chipping paint, posing physical contamination of food; repeat violation of 2018 and 2019. Cigarettes found on the table near the dishwashing area during the inspection. Raw wood, which is not nonabsorbent or cleanable, used as coving molding at the floor/wall juncture in the men's room. The faucet at the three-compartment sink leaks. The ceiling in the back storage area, made of particleboard, with large holes, black with mildew and mold, from water leakage. The entire back storage area is made of particleboard, which is not nonabsorbent or cleanable. Several cracked, broken and missing floor tiles in the food preparation area and in the back storage area. The screen of the window in the kitchen is torn and does not protect against insects. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored under a shelf in the front service area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., complaint, Aug. 8. WD-40, paint, cans of refrigerant, and caulk stored with food and food equipment in the storage room and the back food preparation area. Cigarettes found on the shelf above the food preparation area in the kitchen. Food employees in food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Food utensils near the rice cooker stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Cookies stored on the floor in the storage room. Onions stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Squid thawing in standing water in the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Six bowls, knives, six cleavers, two peelers, and a scaler, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. All were stored as clean. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue observed on the can opener blade. A black and tan residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The plastic protective tubing for the lights in the back is missing the end caps. Several tools being stored with food in the storage area. Food employee coughing over food while preparing it in the back food preparation area. Chopped lettuce in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Raw egg yolks stored above sauce in the small cooling unit. Raw chicken stored behind cooked chicken in the bain-marie. Raw chicken stored above seaweed in the walk-in cooler. Old food splatter and residue on the wall at the table in the back where food is prepared. The grease trap and the floor around the grease trap is extremely filthy. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Water leaking from beneath the bowl of the three-compartment sink. An insect control device (fly strips) located in the food preparation area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils. The screen for the back door is torn at the bottom and does not protect against insects or rodents. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was washing their hands at the three-compartment sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Water leaking from seams in the ceiling of the walk-in cooler. Manager states it is water coming from the roof.

Two Cousins Family Restaurant, 1763 E. Main St., Salunga, Aug. 8. Salad dressing cup is being used to scoop parmesan cheese rather than a utensil with a handle. An accumulation of a black residue noted on salad bain-marie gaskets and walk-in cooler air curtains. Pieces of lettuce in sanitizer solution in three-bay sink indicating that food equipment is not being thoroughly rinsed prior to sanitization. Back screen door was found wide open. Door is full of holes and has a gap on the bottom which permits vector entry. Food handler wearing bracelets. Wet wiping cloth on bain-marie cutting board not being stored in sanitizer solution. Newly made chicken in warmer measured 101 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Oil soaked cloths in fryer cabinet due to dripping gaskets. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen, An accumulation of oil and food debris under fryer cabinet. A sack of onions found stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. There is an accumulation of static dust on the kitchen room fan.

Welsh Mountain Catering, 796 Wallace Road, New Holland, Aug. 8. No violations.

Zeiset Farms, 1776 Main St., Earl East, Aug. 8. No violations.

Aldi Inc. No.157, 206 Rohrerstown Road, opening, Aug. 7. No violations.

Asian Garden, 721 S. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 7. Food residue on walk-in cooler shelves. No trash can at kitchen hand-wash sink. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler is not being date-marked. Single use plastic containers are being reused in the facility; repeat violation. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. A basket of spoons on buffet are unprotected. An uncovered cup of tea on prep table. Takeout type plastic bags, which are not durable smooth easily cleanable surfaces, are being used to freeze food. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation.

Boscov's Department Store, 800 Park City Center, Aug. 7. No violations.

Charley's Philly Steaks, 142 Park City Center, Aug. 7. Air vent located over the front hand-wash sink, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. Pipe in walk-in freezer is leaking onto product stored below it. Product was removed. Corrected on site.

Cinnaholic, 1573 Manheim Pike, Aug. 7. Several working containers of cleaners and sanitizers stored on the same shelf with food equipment. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in hallway directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Old food residue on the underside of the mixer. Water dripping from the plumbing located beneath the wash side of the three-compartment sink.

Dosie Dough, 45 S. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 7. Food utensils near the grill stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Discussed options with owner. Dry cloths with old food residue used for wiping off food-contact surfaces stored in containers in various areas, rather than being stored in santizer solution. Discussed options with owner. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids, napkins) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. A food employee was touching cheese, bread, and bagels — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. The test strips for quaternary ammonia were faded and nonreactive.

Isabelle Cuisine, 240 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 7. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

J.B. Dawson's Restaurant & Bar, 491 Park City Center, Aug. 7. No violations.

La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery LLC, 9 N. Duke St., Aug. 7. No violations.

Lititz Family Cupboard, 12 W. Newport Road, Lititz, follow-up, Aug. 7. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility at the buffett to control temperature-control-for-safety cold foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Primanti Brothers, 1659A Lititz Pike, follow-up, Aug. 7. No violations,

HE16 Newport Road, Leola, Aug. 6. Raw chicken stored above sauces in walk-in cooler with the potential to contaminate. In bain-marie, raw shrimp found located in back of vegetables with the potential to contaminate. A stored scoop containing food residue. Plastic takeout container is being used as a rice scoop rather than a scoop with a handle. Operator described cooling at room temperature then placing temperature-control-for-safety food in walk-in rather than cooling in refrigeration. Dish rack for clean dishes at three-bay sink is dusty. Black residue along bottom of walk-in freezer door noted. Interior shelves of refrigerator near rice cooker contains a gummy substance along edges.

Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, Aug. 6. No violations.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike, complaint, Aug. 6. No violations.

Elstonville Sports Association, 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, Aug. 6. Food debris and grease on floor under grill line. Soda guns not all cleaned at a frequency to prevent a sticky residue. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelves, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Far East Cafe, 4 S. Prince St., Millersville, Aug. 6. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area is slow to drain. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Giant Food No. 6117, 10 Newport Road, Leola, Aug. 6. Pans of fried chicken on deli prep table had internal temperature of 45 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Floor drain under bakery three-bay sink is slimy. Stored knives in produce room, food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Hand-wash sink in produce room is grimy.

Gracie's on West Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 6. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Deeply scored bain marie cutting board in kitchen not resurfaced or discarded as required. Sanitizer solution in three-bay sink contained debris indicating food equipment and utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed. Exterior of bulk ingredient containers contain food debris and are grimy. Clean food equipment stored in kitchen wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). The flooring around walk-in cooler is a roughened surface and not a smooth easily cleanable one. Food employee use a dry wiping cloth to wipe off bain-marie cutting board. Wiping cloths used for wiping food contact surfaces must be held in chemical sanitizer at the proper concentration. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles. Colcannon, a temperature-control-for-safety food, cooling in deep metal containers rather than shallow ones. Colcannon (potatoes and cabbage) cooling at room temperature on the kitchen prep table, which is not a proper cooling method. Three containers of milk were held in wait station refrigerator at 46 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Dishwasher employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Trash can in kitchen containing food waste is not covered in the presence of flies. Food unprotected on prep tables in the presence of flies; corrected. Internal temperature of hollandaise sauce measured 106 F rather than 135 F or above as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.Wait station refrigerator found operating at 48 F. Temperature lowered at time of inspection. Food employee used dry wiping cloth to wipe bain-marie cutting board, then wipe off knife, a food contact surface contaminating it. Several stored utensils and dishes, food contact surfaces, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. An accumulation of food debris under food equipment especially at floor/wall junction.

Lombardo's Restaurant, 216 Harrisburg Ave., Aug. 6. Date and label all potentially hazardous food. Pasta in the food prep area stored open with no covering. Items in walk-in and reach-in not covered. Raw eggs stored on top shelf. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Paint and seal wall at three-bowl sink. Replace missing ceiling tiles in kitchen area. An open employee's beverage mug, was in the food prep area. Clean and sanitize knife holder. Clean area surrounding grease barrels and maintain.

New York Pickles, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 6. Floor and mat not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt.

Ruby Tuesday No. 4558, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 801, Aug. 6. A piece of caulk-type material hanging on the ice machine deflector plate with the potential to contaminate ice. A gallon of milk with expired sell-by date being used for consumer consumption; discarded.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Ave., complaint, Aug. 6. Two half-gallons of 1% low-fat milk with a sell-by date of 8-3-19 being offered for sale.

Columbia Family Restaurant at Prospect, 3985 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Aug. 5. Deeply scored cutting boards (small red and blue board) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust on some walls and fixtures in the dish washing room. A bottle of burn gel stored with containers of soup base on the table near the stove. Raw shell eggs stored above shredded cheese in the small cooling unit across from the cook line. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. A food employee was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, Columbia, Aug. 5. Deeply scored cutting boards (small red and blue board) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Static dust observed on some walls and fixtures in the dishwashing room. A bottle of burn gel stored with containers of soup base on the table near the stove. Raw shell eggs stored above shredded cheese in the small cooling unit across from the cook line. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. A food employee was touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., Aug. 5. No violations.

Merrymaker, 315 E. Marion St., Aug. 5. No violations.

Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., Aug. 5. No violations.

P&O Market Inc., 111 W. Orange St., Aug. 5. No violations.

Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, Aug. 5. No violations.

The Hill, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, Aug. 5. No violations.

Wawa No. 260, 602 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 5. There is no ingredient list available for consumers to view at doughnut case. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. An accumulation around dumpster pad. Rust spots in stored pans inserts. A garbage pail overfilled with food waste.