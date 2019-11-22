The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Blazin J’s, 15 E. King St., opening, Nov. 8. No violations.
Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Nov. 8. No violations.
Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, complaint, Nov. 8. Raw shell eggs were held at 56 F in the cooking area rather than 41 F or below as required. Two open employee’s beverage containers (cup of coffee, screw-cap variety of water bottle) were on the preparation tables. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
Mick’s All American Pub, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 2, Manheim, Nov. 8. Several liquor bottles found to contain fruit flies. Assorted food in walk-in cooler was held at 43-47 F rather than 41 F or below as required. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).
Elizabethtown Area High School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 7. No violations.
Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 7. No violations.
Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., Nov. 7. No violations.
O& J Deli Grocery No. 2, 101 Pearl St., Nov. 7. Cardboard being used to cover grill top; corrected on-site. Commercially processed, ready- to-eat food located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Product was discarded; corrected on-site.
Schaeffer Elementary School, 875 Pleasure Road, Nov. 7. No violations.
Spring House Brewery, 209 Hazel St., Nov. 7. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied.
State of Affairs Catering, 221 E. Frederick St., Nov. 7. Food employees’ cellphone being stored on a food contact surface; corrected on-site. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Roof is leaking causing damaged ceiling tiles in the food prep area, and is in need of repair; repeat violation. Working containers of pesticide and oil were stored above the three-bay sink in the warewash area; corrected on-site.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 848 E. Main St., Suite 300, Ephrata, follow-up, Nov. 7. Food residue in a couple on stored plastic inserts on storage shelf. Paper towels in dispenser in women’s room are stuck and not available for immediate use. Food handler wearing rings with stones. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint; repeat violation. Hand-wash sink across from salad bain-marie is slow to drain; repeat violation.
Weis Markets No. 17R, Red Rose Commons, 1700A Fruitville Pike, complaint, Nov. 7. No violations.
America’s Auto Auction, 1040 Commercial Ave., East Petersburg, Nov. 6. Black and pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. Several utensils (spoons, scoops, dicers, knives), stored as clean with old food residue on them. Working containers of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with food equipment and single-use items. Static dust on the blades and protective cage of two portable fans in the cooking area. Webbing on the light fixtures directly above the hot hold units in the customer area. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.
Annie Bailey’s Pub, 28-30 E. King St., Nov. 6. Working liquid containers in the food prep area were not labeled with the common name of the liquid. A working container of chemical cleaner was stored above the hand-washing station in the food prep area.
Domi Mini Market, 72 S. Marshall St., Nov. 6. No violations.
East Petersburg Elementary School, 5700 Lemon St., East Petersburg, Nov. 6. No violations.
El Rodeo, 1441 Manheim Pike, Nov. 6. A heavy accumulation of grease buildup inside the fryer cabinet and under the flat grill. Water leaking from connecting pipes at the dump sink in the servers’ room and at the three-compartment sink at the bar. The entire floor in the walk-in cooler is cracked and no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor grout is eroding and/or missing in the cooking area and the dishwashing area. Food employee was scrolling on his cellphone and then put gloves on without a prior hand-washing. Two open employee’s beverage containers were on shelves above the food preparation table. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ladies room. There was a bowl of soap in the room, however, no dispenser. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Flour for chicken is not being sifted every four hours or refrigerated as required. Cleaned and sanitized utensils (silverware) located in the food preparation area, are stored with food contact surface area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.
Hildy’s Tavern Inc., 448 W. Frederick St., Nov. 6. No violations.
Moo-Duck Brewery, 79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, Nov. 6. Walk-in cooler door has damaged insulation material making the surface not smooth and cleanable.
New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, Nov. 6. Food containers in walk-in cooler and refrigerators not covered to prevent contamination. Food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Bag of frozen ribs stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Drying shelf over three-bay sink not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of dust and debris. Clean food containers stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).
Onion’s Cafe, 340 N. Queen St., Nov. 6. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit and bain-marie, is not being datemarked. Provide thermometer in bain-marie. Paint area identified around door outside of food prep area.
Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., Nov. 6. No sign, hand soap, or paper towels at the hand-wash sink in the bar area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator; repeat violation. Food stored in the walk-in refrigerator is not labeled with the common name of the food or the date. Surfaces around equipment in food prep and bar areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces; repeat violation. No-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of oil and grease; repeat violation. In use cleaning chemicals were stored on the floor in the men’s toilet room.
Reamstown Fire Company No. 1, 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, Nov. 6. No violations.
Speedway No. 06776, 3180 Oregon Pike, Leola, Nov. 6. Milk/skim milk dispenser operating at ambient temperature; put out of service during inspection. Milk/skim milk in dispenser at coffee station measured in 60 Fs rather than 41 F or less; discarded. A certified food manager is not available at facility. Unless proof can be provided to this department, at least one person must successfully complete an approved certified food manager course within 90 days of this inspection report date. Provide proof to this department and post certificate in a conspicuous location.
Square Mile Public House, 14 W. Main St., Mountville, Nov. 6. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach of the mechanical dishwasher. Old food residue on the inner rim of the food slicer. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the cook area. Raw beef stored above bottles of condiments in the small cooler. The ice scoop being stored in a container of dirty water in the downstairs storage area. Food employee towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. Food employee personal belongings, cellphone, on the shelf above the food preparation table. The top of the stove, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Old burnt food buildup on the drip pan of the stove. Food employee changing tasks (going from dirty dishes to clean), which may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-wash in between.
Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Nov. 6. No violations.
Torres Grocery, 136 S. Ann St., Nov. 6. No violations.
Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 284, 600 N. Oak St., Lititz, Nov. 6. Doors on both dumpsters found open permitting vector entrance. Temperature-control-for-safety sandwiches put out the previous day on bottom shelf of open display case had internal temperatures of 48-52 F for an unknown period of time; discarded. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.
Core Life Eatery, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 5. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths in the back food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Clean tongs, subject to contamination from pants, stored on long rod in front of the salad area and cold storage units. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing room. Clean food equipment and utensils on storage racks in the dishwashing room stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employee (dish washer) changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand-washing in between. Food employee (dish washer) donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Milk was held at 68 F in the back food preparation area rather than 41 F or below as required. Raw tuna was held at 57 F in the front service table rather than 41 F or below as required. Grime and food residue at the floor/wall juncture throughout the facility. Brillo scouring pads stored on the food preparation table in the back food preparation area. A working container of fruit sanitizer stored next to vegetables and food equipment (lids and metal food containers) in the back food preparation area. Several employees’ open beverage containers were in back food preparation area on food preparation tables and on a shelf in the dish washing room. Food employee (dish washer) throughout the facility not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. A substantial amount of metal food containers, stored as clean, were with old food residue inside of them. An abundance of label residue on stacked food containers in the dishwashing room. Black residue around the dispensing nozzle for all self-serve drinks. Pink and tan slime inside the water tap nozzle and on the chute of the self-service ice maker. The undersides of the white bowls are greasy on the bottom and not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand-wash sink in the dishwashing area. A large container of bulk food in the back preparation area not labeled with the name of the food. A food employee (dish washer) set food containers on the floor and then placing them in the cold hold units beneath the salads. Potatoes and carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A brown residue buildup inside all drains in the facility. The hand-wash sinks in the back food preparation area and the dishwashing area are filthy. Food employee personal belongings, jackets, stored on top of food in the back food preparation area and stuffed in between single-use items in the dishwashing area. Static dust on the air-intake grids above the mechanical dishwasher.
Domino’s Pizza, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 5. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Fan guards in walk in cooler have residue accumulations.
Du Jour Catering, 233 Aspen St., New Holland, Nov. 5. Litter and debris under and around equipment.
Isaac’s Restaurant & Deli, 4 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, Nov. 5. Back interior of microwave contains some peeling and a rust spot. Ice machine deflector plate contains a residue. Dry meat particles on slicer blade and housing.
Lampeter Cafe, 1702 Lampeter Road, change of owner, Nov. 5. No violations.
Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Nov. 5. Torn rubber door gaskets on the walk-in cooler. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.
Ridge Run Tavern, 4620 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, Nov. 5. A Food employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.
Ripplin’ Brooke Farm, 164 California Road, Morgantown, Nov. 5. No violations.
Sheetz No. 257, 1699 Oregon Pike, Nov. 5. Static dust on the air-intake grid above the espresso machine.
Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill No. 6, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Nov. 5. Some shelves in meat department cooler are lined with cardboard, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
Tony Wang’s Chinese Restaurant, 2217 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 5. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Bare wood, which is not an approved material, being used to line a shelf under a prep table. Torn rubber door gaskets on the outside walk-in cooler door. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 200 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Storeroom with old equipment and utensils and various items and area needs cleaned out. Refrigerated, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (egg rolls, noodles) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the outside walk-in cooler, is not being datemarked. Walk-in cooler condensing unit’s fan covers have moist residue accumulation.
Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 008, 806 New Holland Ave., Nov. 5. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 252, 735 S. Broad St., Lititz, Nov. 5. Food facility has an original certified food manager certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Internal temperatures of chili, mac and cheese and taco beef located in the bain-marie in food prep area measured 44-50 F rather than 41 F or below; discarded. An accumulation of static dust noted on both walk-in cooler fan guard covers. Dumpster lid is not tight fitting. There is a gap in between allowing for vector entrance.
Your Place No. 10, 2133 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 5. Food facility is using plastic wrapping to repair the drain line from the low-temperature dishmachine, which is not an approved material. Torn rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing glass washer was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Milk being offered for consumption by the glass with expired sell-by date; discarded.
Castaneda’s Mexican Restaurant II, 336 Main St., Denver, Nov. 4. Condensation drain in walk-in cooler blocked causing water to drip onto the floor. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50-foot candles due to nonfunctioning light fixture.
Denver Fire Company, 425 Locust St., Denver, Nov. 4. Nonfood contact surface of freezer not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.
Eastern Palace, 2206 Columbia Ave., Nov. 4. Tuna and salmon thawing without being removed from the reduced oxygen packaging in the small cooling unit and the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler. Food utensils near the wait station stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Assorted frozen foods stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area. Employee personal items, iodine, burn gel, Neosporin, vitamins and Nexium all stored above rice and sugar in the back storage area.
Giant No. 6566, 3965 Columbia Ave., Columbia, change of owner, Nov. 4. No violations.
Giant Food Store 6567, 35 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, change of owner, Nov. 4. No violations.
Kim Porter at Denver FC, 425 Locust St., Denver, Nov. 4. No violations.
Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Nov. 4. A large water pitcher in the hand-wash sink in the back preparation area.
Mountville Elementary School, 120 College Ave., Mountville, Nov. 4. No violations.
My Place, 12 N. Queen St., Nov. 4. Food employee performing active food prep not wearing a proper beard cover. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator; corrected on-site.
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, Nov. 4. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures-no soap available at the hand-wash sink; corrected. Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods (egg rolls and shell eggs) without documentation to verify disposition of food. Cut and whole vegetables stored in old raw chicken shipping boxes. The cutting board on the bain-marie unit had dried food residue present. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in the facility; repeat. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Grease accumulation on the wall behind the cooking equipment. Grease accumulation on the sides and under the fryers. Food (egg rolls, chicken) in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being datemarked; repeat. Moist residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. A food tray sitting on the hand-wash sink and not accessible for employee use; repeat. Two fly strips placed above the food prep table.
Queen Six Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., Nov. 4. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in freezer and refrigerator, does not have a date marking or common name of food.
River Rock Academy, 2124 Ambassador Circle, Nov. 4. No violations.
Sonic Drive-in No. 5785, 2223 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 4. Grease spillage in the outside trash storage area. The plastic coating peeling on the wire shelf units in the double-door freezer unit.
The Bread Pedaler LLC, 116 W. Orange St., Nov. 4. No violations.
Yahi Poke, 101 N. Queen St., opening, Oct. 28. No violations.