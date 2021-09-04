The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Bell & Evans Retail Outlet, 154 West Main St., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, 101 East Main St. PO Box 357, Aug. 25. Pass. Assorted food containers on storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Presence of mold inside ice machine. Food employees in prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. A food employee touched shredded lettuce and edible salad bowl - ready to eat foods - with bare hands. Assorted food in bain marie was held at 51 to 84 degrees F, in the prep area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Cornwall Borough

Tony’s Mining Company, 211 Rexmont Rd., opening, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Penn Jersey Food Mart, 480 North Fifth St., follow-up, Aug. 25. Pass. There still is a potential insect harborage concern inside of the food facility due to six apartments that are in the building. At least one of those apartments has cockroach activity.

McDonalds, 757 East Cumberland St., complaint, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 813 Bowman St., follow-up, Aug. 24. Pass. Debris on the counter under the microwave and there were bread crumbs in the bottom of both bread cabinets. Dead cockroaches in the bottom of both cabinets used for holding sub rolls.

Millcreek Township

Justino’s Pizza & Sandwiches, 28 East Main St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Dollar General Store, 1741 Quentin Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. Ambient air and water temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in front reach in refrigerators were not accurate.

Hampton Inn, 1601 East Cumberland St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations. Floor tiles missing in pantry.

Pho Yummy, 1731 Quentin Rd., Aug. 24. Pass. Assorted food in bain marie and upright refrigerators were held at 43 to 50 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Wall around hand sink in front area not smooth and easily cleaned. Cooked meat was placed in bain marie and was not being monitored so that it would be cooled from 135 to 70 degrees F in two hours or from 135 to 41 degrees F within six hours, after preparation. Carpet being used as a floor covering in front drink area.

Ruby Tuesday, 1351 Quentin Rd., change of owner, Aug. 24. Pass. Assorted containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Two liquor bottles were found with fruit flies in the products.

North Lebanon Township

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2205 East Cumberland St., Aug. 24. Pass.

West Cornwall Township

Dollar General, 2550 Quentin Rd., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.