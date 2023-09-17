The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Peaceful Springs Farm/CCHD #1284, 212 Brandamore Rd. Honey Brook, September 9. Pass. No violations.

Compass Pizza, 3060 Compass Rd. Honey Brook, September 8. Pass. Outdoor refuse area is stone/dirt. Provide a concrete or asphalt pad within 90 days. Top of doorway passing from front food prep area to rear food prep area is damaged. Repair within 21 days.

Creekside Coffee Roasting Co./CCHD #1277, 314 Chrome Rd. Oxford, Opening, September 8. Pass. Observed water leaking from gray water tank under food trailer. It was reported that the leak will be repaired today- maintain in good repair. Provide video of repair. Repair prior to opening.

Culinart @ The Phelps School, 583 Sugartown Rd. Malvern, September 8. Pass. Clean & sanitize the following: Interior surfaces of large ice machine; Ice scoop. Stained ceiling tiles observed in the dining room. Repair any leaks and replace the tiles. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) as required. Full time employee must complete approved food safety course, complete county CFM application process and post county CFM certificate in public view.

The Gables At Chadds Ford, 423 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, September 8. Fail. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. You must keep these on site for review during inspection. Foods were uncovered in the walk in cooler. Ensure foods that have cooled are covered. Replace the missing lid for the banquet kitchen flour bin. Main kitchen walk in cooler was 50°F. TCS foods were either discarded or relocated. Bain marie on right end of cook line - crab salad was 54°F. Unit temp was 42°F. Lower unit temp to maintain foods at 41°F or less. Upstairs/banquet walk in was 55°F. Unit was being worked on. All meats were relocated. Salad unit - fish was 57°F cheese was 54°F. All TCS food was discarded. Do not store TCS food in any of these units until they maintain food at 41°F or less. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Put an asterisk next to foods the warning applies to. Install a metal shield at least 10" tall between the stove and the deep fryer. Supply quaternary ammonia test strips for the 3 bay sinks. Ensure staff use the dishwasher test strips every day. The kitchen dishwasher had no Cl residual. After bucket was changed and the system primed a residual of 50ppm was detected. Ensure machine is checked every day to make sure sanitizer is working. Main bar dishwasher has no Cl residual. Do not use this machine until it is repaired and a residual of 50-100ppm is detected. Clean the interior of the ice machine including the part where the ice is made. Clean the floor under the deep fryer. Hand sink must be installed in main bar. Stone House - the hot and cold water are reversed on 3 bay sink. Change this and ensure water reaches at least 110°F. Repair the leak at the dishwasher pressure valve. Stone house - bar hand sink drain line was not connected. Repair sink. Install door sweep on the door to the patio (near stairs) and on door next to fire place in Stone House. Banquet Bar - repair or remove the dishwasher.

Great American Pub, 516 King Rd .Paoli, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. No violations.

Hearth Kitchen, 847 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. Shrimp observed thawing in standing water in the prep sink. This was corrected on-site. Test strips not available for the quat sanitizer at the 3-compartment sink in the main kitchen. Strips were provided by this Department on-site. Maintain a constant supply of proper test strips at the 3-compartment sinks and mechanical dishmachines. Water accumulation again observed under the 3-compartment sink in the main kitchen. The floor tiles are scheduled to be regrouted in this area within the next three days. Once floor is repaired, determine source of the leak and repair. A new grease collection container was delivered within the past week. Remove barrel-type container that is not lidded.

Honey Brook Barbecue, 3298 Compass Rd. Honey Brook, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. No violations.

J's Water Ice, 250 S. Third St. Oxford, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. No violations.

Jambs Gluten Free Kitchen @ AE/CCHD #1402, 208 Carter Dr. Unit 13b, West Chester, Opening, September 8. Pass. No violations.

Liberty Union Bar & Grille 2, 519 Kimberton Rd. Phoenixville, Complaint, September 8. Fail. EHS observed three bottles of alcohol to have fruit flies in them behind the bar area. The facility discarded the bottles of alcohol on site. The facility must have lids/toppers on the bottles of alcohol when they are not in use. EHS observed numerous fruit flies near the bottles of alcohol in the bar area. Facility must have a licensed pest control company come out with 72 hours to treat for the fruit flies.

Primo Hoagies/Tredyffrin, 11 Paoli Plaza, Paoli, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. Submit for a CCHD Certified Food manager. CCHD CFM application and on-line payment link has been provided.

Sage Atwater Senior Living DBA Echo Lake, 900 Atwater Dr. Malvern, Follow-up, September 8. Pass. No violations.

Tacos Quetzaly Morelos/CCHD #1006, 835 W. Cypress St. Kennett Square, September 8. Fail. Knives were being stored between bain marie and table. Do not store knives between equipment. Buy magnetic knife strips and put on truck wall to hold knives when not in use. Upright refrigerator was 60°F. Foods inside were 55-60°F. All foods were discarded. The owner arrived and determined the unit was not plugged in. Unit was re-checked. Temp was 36°F. Ensure unit is plugged in and cold each day. Hood was not on during inspection. Smoke filled the truck. Ensure the hood is on when cooking is done. Hood was turned on upon request. Supply a stem thermometer for checking food temperatures. Clean the following: Inside of the bain marie; Deep fryer; Inside of upright refrigerator. The handsink and 3 bay sink were filled with personal items and various food items. While the 3 bay is not used, the hand sink must be kept clear and used for handwashing. Clear sink and keep clear at all times. Soap was not supplied to the hand sink. Supply soap at all times.

Taqueria El Amigo, 108 Rosehill Ave. West Grove, September 8. Fail. Designate and label shelves used in walk-in refrigerator, and dry storage areas. Date mark foods prepared and held in refrigerators. Food grade hoses not on-site. Provide two food grade hoses (one for each food truck) and either keep at accessible area of the commissary or on the food truck.

Taqueria El Amigo I/CCHD #611, 108 Rosehill Ave. West Grove, September 8. Fail. Observed salsas in the top refrigerator unit at temperatures of 52-67°F. It was indicated the foods were placed in the unit at 6 a.m. This inspection was conducted at 9:20 a.m. These foods must be discarded by 10 a.m. Keep all foods.

896 Pie/Landenberg, 1551 New London Rd. Landenberg, Follow-up, September 7. Fail. Pizza Prep Station: Remaining items to be completed: Install base cove; Install floor tiles; Seal wall-mounted pizza box holder to be easily cleanable & smooth. The floor tiles and base cove was supposed to be done by 9/5/23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill #2405/Tredyffrin, 239 E. Swedesford Rd. Wayne, September 7. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust/debris. 1- Clean ceiling vent in dry storage.

Culinart Group @ Dll - Coffee Bar, 1111 Old Eagle School Rd. Wayne, Follow-up, September 7. Fail. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Discontinue use of dish machine. Have Hobart prime system and ensure test strips turn purple. A security code shall be provided in case the unit needs to be primed in the future. Otherwise another service call/visit will be required by Hobart.

Fellowship Fields Snack Bar (Marsh Creek Eagles), 241 Fellowship Rd. Chester Springs, September 7. Pass. Artic Air refrigerator still broken. The unit is due to be replaced today, with a commercial grade Avantco unit. Maintain all equipment in good repair. All equipment must be commercial grade and approved by a North American Testing Agency (example - NSF).

Nyc Gyro King Dba Punjab Kitchen, 278 Exton Square Mall, Unit 2550, Exton, Follow-up, September 7. Fail. Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap not used. Re-train staff. Employee washed hands with soap after instructed by PIC. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the was compartment of the 3 compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. Re-train staff. Employee washed hands at the handwashing sink after instructed by EHS. Observed a dead insect inside the ice machine. Ice cannot be used. Ice machine must be emptied, cleaned, and sanitized. Raw eggs were stored above tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. Relocate raw animal products below ready to eat foods. 2 large containers of food in the walk-in cooler stored open with no covering. Cover all foods today. Observed food storage container stored inside ice chest buried within ice. If ice is used for cooling the exterior surfaces it cannot be used for food. This ice is NOT for food storage. Plastic cup was being used as a scoop and stored in the ice machine buried in the ice. Scoop must be used, and the handle must be stored above the ice at all times. Foods were not heated before being placed in the steam table. Foods at the service counter, must be reheated to 165°F for 15 seconds within 2 hours as required. Foods were reheated to 165°F for 15 seconds as required during the inspection. Retrain staff. 3 containers of food containing cooked vegetables and 1 containing cooked goat were pulled from the walk-in cooler and left at room temperature before reheating. Foods were measured at 60°F-65°F rather than 41°F or below as required. Retrain staff. Grocery bag being used to store prepared carrots. Provide food grade containers/bags today. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Floors behind the cook line and fryer observed with excess food debris and grease - clean and sanitize - maintain cleanliness; Stainless steel around food prep sink; Walls above and around food prep sink; Floors under/behind the chest freezer and prep top; Floors under the 3 compartment sink. Open floor under drain ice machine. Provide grate/cover. Paper towel dispenser at the back handwashing sink was not dispensing paper towels. Repair. Ceiling tile missing above walk-in cooler door. Replace ceiling tile. Contact pest control to replace glue boards that facility removed. Working chemical spray bottle on the floor across from the front handwashing sink was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Label all chemical bottles today. Tobacco container observed stored above the chest freezer and intermingled with foods. Tablets also observed intermingled with foods. Create a designated area for employee personal items and order tablets.

Presbyterian Church Of Kennett Square, 211 S. Broad St. Kennett Square, September 7. Pass. No violations.

Spatola's Pizza, 401 W Uwchlan Ave. Downingtown, September 7. Fail. Observed elevated temperatures in the Hoagie Bain Marie. Temperatures - Mozz Cheese 43°F, Olives 43°F and Air 45°F. Lower the unit thermostat immediately. Maintain all TCS foods in cold storage below 41°F. Lower the thermostat immediately. Monitor daily to ensure safe cold holding temperature of TCS foods are maintained. If necessary have the unit serviced and repaired within 24 hours. Observed cardboard lining dry storage shelving (spice area) and hoagie bain marie shelving (dressing area). Cardboard is not cleanable or approved. Remove the cardboard. If necessary utilize a smooth, durable cleanable material. Numerous loose debris and food material at and around the dumpster pad. Clean all loose debris. Keep trash placed in tied trash bags located in the dumpster, with lids closed. Observed stained and two missing ceiling panels near the hood ventilation system (mainly pizza oven). After interviewing staff, wings are being precooked in the pizza oven. Do not cook any raw fatty meats/proteins in the pizza oven. The unit is not designed for cooking of raw fatty proteins and does have the necessary type 1 filtered hood ventilation system to properly remove grease. Second, clean and/or replace all stained/missing ceiling panels. New panels must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

Whitford Country Club, 600 Whitford Hills Rd. Exton, Follow-up, September 7. Pass. 1 dressing/sauce container containing dairy, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the walk-in cooler, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding. Container was voluntarily discarded. Interior of ice machine in lower kitchen, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize top interior and ice shoot corners today. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Ceiling tiles and ceiling fan covers with debris/dust build-up and stains in the upper kitchen near the mechanical dishwasher and handwashing sink near the mechanical dishwasher; Clean the air filters and air filter covers on the lower kitchen ice machine.

Avola, 625 Morehall Rd. Malvern, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. Ice machine interior in kitchen, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize today. Soda gun nozzles and holders at the bar, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize today. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Right wall of the espresso/coffee area with stains/spills; Brown shelving under espresso machine observed with debris. Right wall in the espresso/coffee area and brown shelving under the espresso machine were observed in disrepair. Wall has drywall exposed and brown shelves have raw wood exposed. Repair to be smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable.

Bb's Grocery Outlet, LP, 2176 Baltimore Pike, Oxford, September 6. Pass. Caulk gaps behind 3 bay sink & hand sink and adjoining wall. Caulk gaps by 9/13/23 or prior to opening.

Chef & Company CCHD #1190, 202 E. Lincoln Ave. Downingtown, September 6. Pass. Supply a QT 10 test kit within 7 days.

Chick-Fil-A/West Whiteland, 280 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy #2951/Upper Uwchlan, 104-106 N. Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. No violations.

El Charro Negro, LLC, 524 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, September 6. Fail. Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used. A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the three compartment sink rather than the designated handwash sink. Clean and sanitize the three compartment sink. All handwashing must be conducted at the handwashing sink. In the freezer (flautas) and refrigerator (rice) foods observed uncovered. These were covered on-site. Maintain. A stack of flats of raw eggs observed stored next to ready to eat foods including cooked chicken and packaged ham. Relocate immediately. In the prep area, jackets observed hanging on deli slicer and on food storage shelves. These were relocated on-site. Maintain. Squeeze bottles of sauces and dressings not labeled as to the contents. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Ensure that knives and utensils are not being stored in between equipment. Observed wiping cloths being used to line counter tops where air drying and equipment storage are being done. Remove these and do not use cloths to line shelving. Shelving with particle board observed being used for food storage. This is absorbent and not easily cleanable. Replace. Observed several containers used for food storage that are cracked/broken. Replace. Soap water observed in middle compartment of 3-compartment sink. Warewashing procedure must be followed: Wash in left compartment; Rinse in middle compartment; Sanitize in right compartment; Air dry on drain boards. Provide toilet paper holder for Women's toilet room. Clean the floor next to the handwashing stand in the kitchen area. Old unused equipment stored in prep/storage area, must be removed from food facility.

Festival Dairy Queen, 416 W. Lincoln Highway, Exton, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the fan covers in the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.

KFC #k071089 Taco Bell/West Whiteland, 104 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. Chicken fryer on the left observed with grease pooling under/behind the fryer. Repair or replace unit. PIC said that work order has been entered however was unable to provide documentation at the time of inspection. Provide work order/proof of correction to the Department. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the floors under the chicken fryers. Tiles under the chicken dryers are cracked and/or missing. Surface is not smooth and easily cleanable surface. Water is pooling. Ensure no leaks and replace tiles. PIC said that work order has been entered however was unable to provide documentation at the time of inspection. Provide work order/proof of correction to the Department. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink near the registers. Paper towels were supplied during the inspection.

Lemon Tree Guo LLC, 520 Simpson Dr. Chester Springs, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Momo & Sushi Cafe, 209 E. Market St. West Chester, Opening, September 6. Pass. Observed a wooden box covering the electrical box to be made of exposed wood. This is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Paint with a light colored high glass paint or cover with FRP. Observed sections of cove base to not be sealed. Reseal the cove base so that there aren't gaps between sections or the floor.

Oxford Fuels, 203 S .Third St. Oxford, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Presto Pizza, 739 W. Cypress St. Suite 9, Kennett Square, September 6. Fail. Observed in-use knives stored between table edges which is an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Store on table top or magnetic strip. Cooked pasta, sliced lunch meat, open lunch meat loaves and dessert cakes were not date marked. These items must be dated with date made, date sliced/loaves opened, and desserts thawed. These items must be used within 7 days. The following areas must be cleaned: Grill table; Floor beside the Pepsi cooler in dishwashing area; Wall behind prep table (next to Pepsi cooler). Cardboard is used to line the grill table shelf and other shelving in the back area. Remove the dirty cardboard and clean the tables. Cardboard is not allowed as it's absorbent. Electric box is pulled out of the floor near the sandwich unit. This box and wiring should be secured to allow for proper cleaning and mopping. Broken stove and unused equipment must be removed from the facility - remove within 7 days. Install the new water heater and remove the old one within 48 hours.

Sutao Café Inc, 81 Lancaster Ave. Malvern, Follow-up, September 6. Pass. No violations.

Xpress Stop, 3375 Gap Newport Pike, West Grove, Change of Owner, September 6. Fail. No ingredient/allergen information was provided at the customer self-service baked goods case. Provide ingredient/allergen information at baked goods case. The handwash sink/2 bay sink located in the back room does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. Provide hot water at least 85°F.

Cafe Emi's LLC, 115 W. State St. Kennett Square, September 5. Fail. Hot holding display case was not holding foods at 135°F or more. Foods were 115-120°F. Foods that had been in the case for more than 4 hours were discarded. Since the case does not seem to hold foods at 135°F or more, you must use time as a control. You must keep a written log of each type of food and when it was placed in the case. If the food is not sold/consumed within 4 hours, it must be discarded. Begin using time tracking today. Grab and go drink case was 45°F. Orange juice that requires refrigeration was relocated to colder refrigerator. Do not store orange juice or any other beverage that requires refrigeration in this until until it can maintain drinks at 41°F or less. Interior of the ice machine must be cleaned. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Replace one of the door hinges with a self closing hinge.

CCIU Head Start/West Chester, 540 E. Union St. West Chester, September 5. Fail. Food was held at 46°F, in the Victory cooler in Suite J-L, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was discarded. Discontinue use of this cooler until the cooler can be repaired. Store food in the cooler in Suite E-F. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager within 90 days.

City Buns LLC, 34 S. High St. West Chester, September 5. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy #3875/West Whiteland, 1450 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, Follow-up, September 5. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: Fan covers inside at the top the dairy, juice, water, soda and tea coolers. Wall across from the toilet in the men's restroom has holes and in need of repair. Repair wall to be smooth and easily cleanable.

D Town Market Inc, 145 W. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown, Follow-up, September 5. Pass. No violations.

El Zocalo Inc., 827 W. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown, September 5. Pass. Re-packaging dry Pasta De Harina and are not labeling each bag properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Correct within 7 days.

Grand Singh Group LLC DBA Apna Bazar Exton, 4 Tabas Ln. Exton, Follow-up, September 5. Fail. Observed two opened metal can being stored in the prep tops. Metal canned foods, once they are initially opened, must have the remaining contents that were not used placed into food grade storage containers. The original packaging must be discarded/recycled, as it is subject to oxidation/rusting once opened. Provide food-grade containers today. Foods inside the bottom of the prep tops and the dry good containers were stored open with no covering. Cover all foods today. Food dispensing utensils in dry good containers and food containers inside prep tops observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Plastic bowls were removed during the inspection. Replace with scoops and store with handle above the food. Observed 2 dry good containers stored directly on the floor in the cook line area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Containers were relocated off of the floor during the inspection. Fried chilis and fried potatoes were held at 56°F, in the cook line area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Foods were reheated to 165°F during the inspection. Foods were held at 50°F, in the right-side prep top at the cook line, rather than 41°F or below as required. All foods inside the unit were voluntarily discarded and the unit was removed from the facility during the inspection. Replace with an approved unit. Facility has implemented datemarking system however EHS observed 3 containers of TCS foods held for more than 24 hours without a label. Ensure all TCS foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is datemarked. Foods without labeling were voluntarily discarded. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean the following: 1. Floors under cook line equipment 2. Floors under all coolers in kitchen. The handwash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. Water reached 75°F and began dropping. The facility ceased operations and a technician was called. Water at the handwashing sink was later measured at 95°F and 110°F at the 3-compartment sink. The facility was able to resume operations. Stained, missing, and broken ceiling tiles observed at the main entrance. Replace ceiling tiles. 2 living and 1 dead cockroach and several flies observed. Facility is serviced by a pest control professional. Facility must take measures to control, reduce, and eliminate pests. Complete/continue the following: Certified pest control operator must be serviced immediately (scheduled to service facility tomorrow (9/6)) and then biweekly. Submit copies of reports to Department promptly after each service; Maintain facility surfaces, plumbing and equipment in clean condition and good repair; Inspect incoming shipments for vectors; Keep all foods covered in storage; Remove any cockroaches and disinfect the affected area.

Hallman's General Store, 1600 Pikeland Rd. Chester Springs, September 5. Pass. No violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory - Avondale, 901 Gap Newport Rd. Avondale, September 5. Fail. Clean inside bottom of 2 door Grista freezer and Pepsi refrigerator- food debris/grime. The hand sink across from the walk-in refrigerator is blocked by numerous tray carts. Ensure that all hand sinks are easily accessible at all times. No soap was provided at the hand sink across from the walk-in refrigerator. No paper towels were provided at the hand sink across from the walk-in refrigerator as the paper towel dispenser is broken. Repair today. Observed damage on the office door and employee restroom door- doors have large cracks from damage. Repair or replace. Observed large hole in the wall to the left of the mop sink- wall is rough and showing signs of excessive wear. In addition, REPEAT VIOLATION: Seal holes in the wall in the front storage room. Missing threshold at the door to the front storage room and prep room. Also observed missing tile base cove througout the facility. Make necessary repairs. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager Certificate is displayed, but the certificate is expired. Provide proof of enrollment in a food manager course by 9/19/23 and obtain a Chester County Food Manager Certificate by 10/13/23.

St Mary Of Providence Center, 227 Isabella Rd. Elverson, September 5. Pass. In the cafe, the mini fridge needs a thermometer placed inside somewhere easily visible to staff. Thermometer was ordered during inspection, and proof of purchase was provided to the inspector. In the cafe, no quaternary ammonia (quat) test strips were available to test the quat sanitizer concentration. New test strips were ordered during inspection, and inspector was provided with proof of purchase.

Turkey Hill #82/West Fallowfield, 1074 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville, September 5. Fail. In the hot holding unit chicken breasts observed at temperatures of 117-129°F, rather than >135°F. The cook log indicated the last batch of chicken was >135°F at 9:30 a.m. This temperature observed at approximately 2 pm. The chicken was discarded on-site. Ensure temperature/times are monitored. Multiple lids observed cracked/broken. Replace. Inverted milk & bread crates observed being used to store foods on. Provide shelving/dunnage racks to ensure foods are stored at least 6" off of the floor. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: Inside compartments of the fryers and around the fire suppression system; Shelves of the bag in box; Exhaust fan covers and surrounding ceiling in both toilet rooms; Cabinets under dump sink in coffee area. Women's Toilet Room: Hot water at handwashing sink only 71°F. Make all necessary repairs to provide hot water of at least 85°F. Handwashing sink in front prep area observed blocked by trash can. Trash can was relocated on-site but then plastic containers were found on the ledge in front of the sink. Keep this sink accessible at all times. The dumpster has several cracks and is not vector or leak proof. Repair or replace. Trash and debris observed on the ground surrounding the dumpsters. Clean. The doors of the storage shed are in disrepair and not tight-fitting in the frame. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: Floor under the 3-compartment sink; Floor of the walk-in refrigerator; Floor under the Icee unit. The bain marie unit in the cooking area is not working. Either repair, replace or remove.

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 E. Lancaster Av.e Berwyn, September 5. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above ready to eat foods in walk in cooler. Raw chicken observed stored above pork dumplings in walk in freezer. Since product is placed when not yet frozen, follow the provided food storage chart in the sequential order. Corrected on site. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Provide splash guard (6-8") on right side of hand washing sink located next to Smoker oven. Cooke pork dumplings observed in walk in freezer in covered bag at 105°F. Staff was explained to properly cool protein in large sheet pans and then cover product once temperatures achieve 41°F or below. Food was held at 55°F, in the waiter area reach in unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. All TCS foods were discarded. Discontinue use until unit is repaired. Card board box used to stored portioned protein in reach in cook line freezer. Discontinue practice as card board is absorbent and may spread bacteria. The following equipment not observed in good repair; Broccoli container observed torn/ripped in walk in cooler. Purge all containers and order new containers. Discard all torn/ripped equipment upon arrival of new equipment. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust debris, crumb, or splash; Sushi floor located behind reach in units. Provide general HACCP Plan as it relates to rice time log, bamboo wrap changes, and use of raw/cooked food prep areas.

Walmart #5795/Lower Oxford, 800 Commons Dr. Oxford, Follow-up, September 5. Pass. No violations.