The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Mount Zion Community Fire Company, 1520 Mount Zion Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. Food employees in prep area are not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat.

Cleona Borough

Mama’s Pizza, 145 East Penn Ave., Sept. 23. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in cooler and baine marie, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food employees in prep area are not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Assorted food was held at 44-56 degrees F, in the in the front baine maire and walk in cooler, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Heidelberg Township

The Franklin House Tavern, 101 North Market St., Sept. 23. Fail. Fruit flies in a bottle of liquor. The currently used spout covers do not cover the vent holes of the quick pour caps, thusly allowing access to the flies. Shelving used for drying food containers are not clean to sight and touch, providing for contamination of the cleaned containers placed upon them. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine and ice scoop holder are not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Lebanon City

Bill’s Open Pitt BBQ, 1021 East Cumberland St., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Diving BBQ, 309 North Millbach Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

North Cornwall Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1451 Quentin Rd., Sept. 20. Fail. Clean food equipment or utensils in dish area are stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Shelving used to dry cleaned containers were not clean to sight and touch. Multiple food containers on the drying shelf and prep line had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

North Lebanon Township

Smokin’ Stuff BBQ, 969 Mount Zion Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Green Acres Jersey Farms, 725 Prescott Rd., follow-up, Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

North Londonderry Township

Palmyra Bowling, 1218 Main St., Sept. 24. Pass. Fry baskets encrusted with grease and old food debris.

South Lebanon Township

Lebanon County Career and Technology Center, 833 Metro Dr., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Cornwall Township

CC’s Pizza, 75 West Main St., Sept. 23. Pass. Food residue on food containers on a drying shelf. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles. Clean food containers in dish area are stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.