The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Starbucks, 1304 Wilmington Pike, July 25, Fail. Thermometers are missing from a few refrigerators in the beverage prep area. Ensure every refrigerator has an accurate thermometer within each unit. In the back of the house area, water is leaking from the ceiling above the hot water heater and from the walls below the adjacent window.

Caln Township

Stanley K Landis, 1530 Lincoln Hwy, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Thorndale Inn, 430 Bondsville Rd, July 28, Pass. Observed a bowl without a handle rather than scoop with a handle being used in bulk food product bins.

Charlestown Township

The Valley House, 1021 Morehall Rd, July 26, Pass. A lemon bin at the server station observed without a utensil to dispense into beverage. Provide a tong at this location. Staff corrected on site. CCHD Certified Food Manager will be Sean McKeon. Sean is currently completing the on-line course requirements and will be taking the class and test by the end of August 2022. Submit the attached CCHD CFM application to the Department upon course completion.

Coatesville City

Super Dollar Mart Store, 809 E Lincoln Hwy, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Porvenir Tienda Mexicana, 20 S Church St, July 27, Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Chester County Technical College High School-Brandywine Campus, 443 Boot Rd, July 25, Pass. No violations.

La Sponda, 20 E Lancaster Ave, July 27, Fail. Observed the interior white chute of the ice machine to be in need of cleaning. Observed the following areas to be in need of a cleaning: 1. Tile wall behind dishwashing area 2. Remove old caulk at three bay sink and replace with new caulk Clean and maintain clean everyday. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the mechanical dishwasher. Observed clean dishware being stacked wet. Allow all clean dishware to air dry before stacking on the shelf. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink. Observed a bowl being used as a scoop in the bulk food bin rather than a scoop with a handle being used for bulk food bins. Observed food items stored directly on the floor in the walk-in's, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Observed a hand sink near pizza oven area and a hand sink next to bain marie in the bar area to be leaking.

Sodexo at St John Vianney Hospital, 151 Woodbine July 27, Pass. No violations.

East Bradford Township

KJ Foods, 300 Lucky Hill Rd, July 25, Pass. No violations.

East Coventry Township

Snouts and Sprouts, 413 Halteman Rd, July 25, Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Philly Cheesesteaks, 676 Lancaster Ave, July 28, Fail. Raw eggs were observed on the top shelf above ready to eat food items. During the inspection an employee moved the raw eggs to the bottom shelf. Obtain NSF food grade bags and containers to store food items in. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Obtain drain plugs for the three compartment sink. Clean the fan vent in the coca cola refrigerator. Clean the build up of ice in the freezer. Floor in the kitchen area is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in dry storage. Ceiling tile in the kitchen is stained and needs to be replaced. A few flies were observed inside the facility. Complete the following: - keep exterior doors and windows tightly closed - have pest control company service facility - install flying insect control devices if fly presence persists. Working containers in the kitchen area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Raid, a Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. During the inspection an employee removed the raid from the facility.

East Fallowfield Township

7 T’s Pizza, 580 Doe Run, July 28, Fail. In the dry storage areas, onions are observed stored on the floor. Keep all food stored at least 6" off of the floor. Keep the storage areas accessible at all times. Seal the hole in the wall behind the dough mixer. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigerators and freezers are not being date marked. Gnats and small insects observed in the ware washing area. At the pizza prep bain marie, meatballs were observed at 64 F. Meatballs discarded on-site. Clean the following: a. Shelving by bain maries b. Shelving in refrigeration units c. Defrost the slide-top freezer d. Floor and walls in ware washing room e. Shelf under deli slicer f. Inside of beverage display refrigerator g. Freezer in storage area

East Goshen Township

Waterview Cafe at Waterview Swim Club, 2 Waterview Rd, July 27, Pass. Ensure accurate thermometers are provided in every freezer and refrigerator. Clean the interior of the combo refrigerator/freezer unit.

Fellini Cafe of West Chester, 2 Waterview Rd, July 27, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1594 Paoli Pike, July 27, Fail. Clean and sanitize the interior of the ice machine in the smoothie prep station. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager (CFM) Certificate in public view. Note: repeat violation. Sweep/clean the floors in the rear storage room. Damage observed on the interior side of the receiving door of the walk-in refrigerator. In the customer self service refrigerator, about 12 bottles of milk were observed with a sell-by date of 7/28/22. Milk may not be sold, used or stored in the facility past its sell-by dates.

Goshen Fire Co, 1320 Park Ave, July 28, Pass. No violations.

East Marlborough Township

Floga Bistro, 826 E Baltimore Pike, July 28, Pass. The deli slicer was not used today but had food residue at the blade area. This was cleaned on-site. Clean the shelving of the walk-in refrigerator. This was corrected on-site. At the sanitizing container for the clothes, the concentration of quat sanitizer was >>>400ppm. This was corrected on site.

Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery, 700 Folly Hill Rd, July 27, Pass. No violations.

East Nantmeal Township

French Creek Golf Links, 4500 Conestoga Rd, July 27, Pass. No violations.

East Nottingham Township

Beercam In T/A Oxford Beverage, 2135 Baltimore Pike, July 27, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Wawa, 567 Lancaster Ave, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 10 Liberty Blvd, Follow Up, July 27, Fail. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. EHS had the employee wash their hands. Ensure to retrain employees on proper handwashing procedures. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area on the shelf, a food preparation area. No open employee's beverages are allowed in the kitchen area. Remove the open beverage immediately. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all squeeze bottles and food storage containers are labeled with the common name of the ingredient. EHS observed a scoop being used for the tuna sitting in a container at room temperature with mayo and tuna still on the scoop. The facility needs to either wash, rinse, and sanitize the scoop after each use, keep the scoop in water that is at least 135 degrees at all times, or keep a log of the scoop being washed, rinsed, and sanitized every four hours. During the inspection the scoop was taken back to the ware washing sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. During the inspection an employee obtained a sanitizer bucket with solution to keep the wet wiping cloths in when not in use. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. During the inspection the boxes of bread were moved from off the floor. ColeSlaw prepared from food ingredients held at ambient temperature was not cooled to 41°F within 4 hours as required. The coleslaw had a temperature of 50 degrees and was discarded on site. Observed food being cooled in refrigerator / walk-in cooler in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method. Cheese was held at room temperature, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The container of cheese stated "refrigerate after opening". The cheese was discarded on site. Knives, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean and sanitize the interior and exterior of all cold holding units. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Both hand wash sinks in the kitchen area were blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use. During the inspection both hand wash sinks were made accessible.

General Warren Inne, 9 Village Way, July 28, Fail. EHS observed moldy cheese in the cold holding unit near the cookline. The cheese was discarded on site. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Bowls are stored in flour etc. Use scoops with handles and store with the handles out of the product. Observed utensils stored in between the wall and equipment. At the start of the inspection the walk in cooler had a temperature of 45 degrees, so the facility turned down the thermostat. Towards the end of the inspection the walk in cooler had a temperature of 41 degrees. The facility is using improper ice bath procedures. Food was held at 50 °F, in the cold holding unit across from the fryNumerous refrigerator dial thermometers in the cold holding units are broken and inaccurate, rather than 41°F or below as required. TCS food items had a date mark of 7/16/2022 in the walk-in cooler. Food items were discarded on site. Numerous refrigerator dial thermometers in the cold holding units are broken and inaccurate. Caulk the table near the dishwasher to the wall. The walk in cooler had a temperature of 45 degrees at the time of the inspection. Once the unit was turned down the walk in cooler had a temperature of 41 degrees. Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Observed employee personal belongings in the kitchen area.

Great Valley Middle School, 255 N Phoenixville Pike, July 28, Pass. Facility has a thermometer for the high temperature dishwasher, however, it was not working at the time of the inspection. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. Clean and sanitize the ice machine (staff stated ice machine is not used for consumption only for sports). - Clean the fan vents in the walk-in cooler. Clean the ice build up in the walk-in freezer. Paper towel dispenser empty at the front handwash sink. During the inspection an employee put paper towels at the front hand sink. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the back area near the walk in cooler. During the inspection an employee brought hand soap to the hand washing sink.

Royal India Grocery and Restaurant, 122 Lancaster Ave, July 28, Pass. Observed onions being stored in the warewashing area where the ceiling tiles are not finished. Do not store any food items in the warewashing area or under an exposed ceiling. Replace the chest freezer in the back storage room.

East Vincent Township

Vito’s NY Style Pizza and Grill, 3563 Schuylkill Rd, Follow Up, July 25, Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Farm Market, 3190 Schuylkill Rd, July 28, Fail. In the front counter area, the Frigidaire mini fridge was iced up at the back, and was holding foods at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The meat and cheese merchandiser in the store area was holding foods at above 41°F on the rightmost side. Unit must be repaired or replaced to hold foods at 41°F or below in all sections of the merchandiser. Prepackaged foods with two or more ingredients that are not made on location (such as dressings or foods with sub-ingredients that are prepared in other food facilities) must be labeled with the full ingredient list and any major allergens in the ingredients.

Honey Brook Township

September Farm Cheese, 5287 Horseshoe Pike, July 28, Pass. The open display case for cheese located between the cash register and cheese processing area was observed at 50°F rather than 41°F. All cheeses were immediately removed. All soft cheeses were discarded immediately after removal. The hard cheeses must be kept per this hold order until laboratory testing is done to verify safety of products and may not be sold or used until laboratory testing is complete and products are verified safe for consumption. Time is used for control instead of temperature for hot sandwiches but sandwiches were not time marked. This was corrected during inspection. A few prepackaged foods including hot "grab and go" sandwiches were observed without ingredient labels. Cheese display case that was 50°F did not have a thermometer. Make sure all refrigeration has an accurate thermometer +/- 3°F. This facility does not have a Certified Food Manager registered with Chester County Health Department.

Kennett Square Borough

Byrsa bistro and Winery, 127 E State St, July 27, Fail. Beer walk-in is being used to hold TCS foods. Walk in was 44F. Move eggs to another refrigerator and lower walk in temp to 40F or less. House made dressings were older than 7 days. All were discarded. Dressings must be used within 7 days of date made. Frozen foods placed in the refrigerator to thaw must be re-dated with date placed in the refrigerator and used within 7 days. No Cl detected during the rinse cycle of the dishwasher. You may use a machine to wash dishes then place them in a 3 bay sink to be sanitized. There is an issue with the 3 bay sink that is prohibiting the water from reaching at least 110F. Several floor tiles are cracked or missing near the pizza bain marie. Paper towels must be supplied to the kitchen and the prep area hand sinks. Towels supplied during inspection. No Chester County Certified Food Manager is employed here. At least one person must be certified or apply for reciprocity within 30 days.

El Ranchero, 305 W State St, July 27, Pass. Rice was being heated in the steam table. Foods must be heated on the flat top then placed in the steam table.

Kennet Chicken, 148 W State St, July 28, Pass. No violations.

London Britain Township

Landenberg Sunoco Foods, 1551 New London Rd, July 25, Pass. The former CCHD Certified Food Manager is no longer employed at this facility.

London Grove Township

Bravo Avondale Inc, 817 Gap Newport Pike, Follow Up, July 27, Pass. No violations.

Perkin’s, 954 Gap Newport Pike, July 27, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Bravo Avondale Inc, 817 Gap Newport Pike, Follow Up, July 28, Pass. No violations/

Lower Oxford Township

Las Martitas, 193 Limestone Rd, July 27, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Bellewood Golf Club, 400 E Schuylkill Rd, July 27, Pass. Hot dogs were being cooked on the roller without a temperature being taken to ensure they were being reheated to 165°F. Hot dogs were removed and reheated to 165°F on the cook line. Hot dogs on the roller were being hot-held at 130°F, rather than 135°F or above as required. In the bar area, the Continental glass-front mini fridge was holding foods at 47°F, rather than 41°F or lower. The mini fridge was not holding any TCS foods (foods requiring refrigeration). Probe-type thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The dishwasher was out of chlorine sanitizer and there was no replacement on location. Hand sinks in the kitchen area did not have paper towels. Employees in the renovated kitchen area were not aware of proper reheating and hot-holding procedures for foods.

Sunoco A Plus Market, 1453 S Hanover St, July 27, Pass. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Oxford Borough

OASD Concession, 732 Garfield St, July 27, Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

PJ Ryan’s Pub, 231 Bridge St, July 27, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Township

TCHS-Pickering, 1580 Charlestown Rd, July 26, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Borough

Tuned Up Brewing Company, 135 N Main St, July 26, Pass. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: Bain marie lid edges and surround. Interior of unplugged reach in cooler. Interior bottom shelf of 2-door reach in cooler. Single use items stored on the floor in a back dry storage room. Store 6" off floor.

Pumptown Tavern, 458 S Main St, July 28, Pass. Soda gun holders behind the main bar are unclean. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager as required.

Thornbury Township

Penn Oaks Country Club, 150 Penn Oaks, July 27, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Nectar, 1091 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, Pass. Soy sauce shall remain refrigerated after use per manufacturer's label. Informed staff and used google translate. Enforce through the managerial team. Soda gun holster drain line may drain into ready to eat ice. Henry indicated that Pepsi or coke are coming out to redo set up entirely. Replace light bulb in dry storage, left side.

Nudy’s Café Paoli, 31 W Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, Pass. Replace cracked light shield above the low heat mechanical dishwasher drying rack.

Aneu Catering/Fresh Ideas, 1556 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, July 28, Fail. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. A food employee was observed touching salad - a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Rear hand sink in kitchen filled with dirty rags preventing staff from using hand wash station. Mount stationary soap dispenser at the hand wash sink in the bakery server area.

Daylesford Crossing, 1450 Lancaster Ave, July 28, Pass. Commercially processed meatballs were only heated to 110°F in the main convection oven. Ensure all products taking out of the walk-in freezer are re-dated. Several protein items observed dated May 13th, however they were frozen on May 13th and placed into the walk in cooler last night. The high heat mechanical ware washing unit, Final rinse gauge is only reading 120 F, rather than above 180 F. The gauge appears to be broken. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1-Light shields (2) dry storage room 2-Light shield on main cook line above char broiler. 3-Ice scoop bin to right of ice machine. This shall maintain cleaning once weekly, add to cleaning schedule, enforce through managerial team. 4-Servery café, back of house ceiling vent and adjacent ceiling tile. 5-Clean the following floor sinks; -Under soda dispenser at server station main floor- Fruit flies . Floor sink under server Café cook line Hand sink along server counter. Clean Hand sink on server café cook line. 6-Clean underside of F'REAL milkshake machine in the main lobby. 7- Secure light shield in the middle of the kitchen. The hand wash sink located along the server café area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. The water was turned off, Phil corrected on site. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink at the ware washing / food prep table.

Uwchlan Township

Enzo’s Pizza and Pastas, 246 Eagleview Blvd, July 27, Pass. Observed a staff preparing vegetables with bare hands. Gloves must be worn for handling all ready to eat foods. Upon request, the employee washed hands and put on gloves. Freezer observed merchandise bags being used as food storage containers. Product was in direct contact with the bags.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 543 Wellington Square, July 27, Pass. Observed one of the water ice display/dispensing freezers to be broken. Staff stated it is to be replaced within the next few days. The following was dirty and needs cleaned: * Delfield refrigerator located in the back room; clean compressor housing for dust and interior floor panel for debris. * Water heater and expansion tank; water ice splatter. Correct within 24 hours. * Rear room freezer; excessive ice accumulation. Soft fabric throw matt located in the restroom.

Valley Township

Lincoln Diner, 1202 W Lincoln Hwy, July 28, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Two Fish and Five Loaves Community Café, 501 E Miner St, July 25, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Acme Markets, 907 Paoli Pike, July 27, Follow Up, Pass. In deli station, a few of the sliding glass doors on the merchandisers are missing a trim piece/handle. In the customer service/check-out area, replace all stained ceiling tiles and repair any leaks. Note: This was in the process of being corrected at time of inspection.

Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1257 West Chester Pike, July 28, Fail. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the warewashing area. There is no specific, proper procedure in place to rapidly cool foods. Observed trays of refried beans and shredded chicken cooling on counter about to be transferred into the walk-in. Foods must be cooled from 135F to 70F within 2 hours and from 70F to 41F (or below) within 4 hours using rapid cooling techniques and temperature monitoring.

Buenos Aires Empanada Bar at Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr, July 27, Pass. No violations.

West Grove Borough

China Kitchen, 119 Rosehill Rd, July 25, Pass. Observed containers of rice & chicken stored uncovered inside the Continental bain marie & containers of cooked noodles & cut onions stored uncovered inside the walk-in refrigerator. These food items were covered during the inspection. Ensure that all food is covered in storage.

West Vincent Township

Cricket Corner Cafe, 2922 Conestoga Rd, July 27, Pass. Several in-use utensils were stored in contact with an unclean towel.

Why Not Farm, 3108 Conestoga Rd, July 27, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

California Tortilla, 284 Main St, July 27, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the cooler next to the steam table. Heavy debris build up on the table top can opener blade and handle. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Clean and sanitize hand wash sinks throughout. Wall mounted soap dispenser unattached from wall and damaged at 3 hand wash sinks throughout facility. Chemical spray bottle stored at hand wash sink left of registers. Keep all chemicals in a separate designated area.

Hisso Sushi at Giant, 141 E Swedesford Rd, July 27, Pass. Food utensil (knife) observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Primo Hoagies of Exton, 417 E Lincoln Hwy, July 27, Fail. Sweep the floor behind the ovens. Hand sink at the front service area was filled with dirty rags and aprons. The prep sink was reportedly being used as the hand sink and prep sink. The prep sink cannot be used for handwashing. Remove items from the hand sink and use the hand sink for handwashing. Use the prep sink for vegetable washing and opening meats.

