The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Latinomex, 90 West State St., Oct. 22. Fail. The reach-in refrigerator in the back storage room was operating at 53 degrees F. It was indicated by staff that the foods in it were personal foods. Defrost the ice cream freezer. Indications of smoking in the facility. Prepackaged dried beans and other dry food ingredients not properly labeled.

Coatesville City

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 713 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. Cooking exhaust hood has not been cleaned and serviced. Sides of cooking equipment have not been cleaned. One set of shelves were cleaned and two sets of shelves still need cleaning. Walls and floor around cooking equipment had buildup of grease.

B & M Deli Food Market, 154 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. The ceiling above the food prep and ware washing area was damaged. This facility does not have a working cooking ventilation exhaust hood and was using an electric skillet for cooking raw hamburger. Facility does not have trash cans with tight fitting lids or dumpsters with lids for trash storage and trash is accumulating in back room.

East Brandywine Township

7-11, 1205 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 18. Pass. The soda fountain ice chute is dirty. There are various loose debris on the True two-door freezer interior. The walk-in cooler fan guards need to be cleaned. There is dust on the wallboard behind the True two door freezer. There are various loose items under the shelving in the walk-in cooler flooring. The walk-in cooler wall paneling has areas of dark debris.

Michelangelo’s Pizza, 1223 Horseshoe Pike, follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. There is a gap between the filters in the deep fryer hood ventilation system and the filter appears to be bent.

East Caln Township

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1086 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Hola Taco, 1084 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Mod Super Fast Pizza, 1090 East Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

East Coventry Township

Tacos El Guzano, 2774 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

East Goshen Township

Oriental Pearl Restaurant, 1550 Paoli Pike, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Sabatino’s Pizza & Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. Accumulation of dust and debris along the ceiling tiles around the cookline. The facility does not have a Chester County certified food manager certificate.

East Marlborough Township

Unionville Elementary School, 1775 West Doe Run Rd., Oct. 22. Pass. Accumulation of ice in the walk-in freezer. The mechanical dishmachine is not operating.

East Pikeland Township

Wayback Burgers, 390 Schuylkill Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. Cardboard lining shelves in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Debris were on tabletop can opener blade. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the ware wash area, and public men's room. All three bays of the three-basin sink are unclean and the sanitizer bay is filled with used containers. Food and grease-like debris on floor under fryers. Food employees throughout facility were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Lettuce being prepped in the rinse basin of three-bay sink. Grease-like debris buildup on left side interior door corner next to fryers. One light out in the hood above cook line.

O’Grady’s of Phoenixville, 273 Schuylkill Rd., Oct. 18. Pass. Equipment sides at cookline with food and greaselike debris buildup. Slight leak under hand wash sink in waitress station area. Heavy food and greaselike debris on floor under equipment throughout kitchen. Water stained ceiling tiles at the side exit door off dining room, and women’s restroom. Damaged door gaskets on order for walk-in freezer, and reach in-cooler.

Easttown Township

CVS Pharmacy, 552 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 22. Pass. The air vent in the customer bathroom needs to be cleaned.

La Cabra Brew Pub, 642 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 22. Fail. Steps in the kitchen area are made of wood and are not non-absorbent and easily cleanable. The floor in the kitchen is cracked. Mop sink still has a leak. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Ceiling tiles missing throughout the facility. The facility stated that the bain marie can not be fixed and they must buy a new one to replace the old one. There is water pooling in the refrigerator in the kitchen.

East Nottingham Township

Bigfoot’s Express, 2223 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 20. Pass. Deli slicer, a food contact surface had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Drain line below the food preparation sink is leaking. Two outside waste handling units had drain plugs removed. Cleaning is needed under and behind food service equipment. Reattach food preparation sink to the adjacent wall and caulk all gaps to eliminate hard to clean areas. Soap was not available at the handwash sink to the left of the cook line area.

East Vincent Township

Wawa, 3380 Schuylkill Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. The coffee brewing area had some spills of coffee on the floor and a large spill of cream in the creamer fridge.

East Whiteland Township

People’s Light Fare, 39 Conestoga Rd., opening, Oct. 22. Pass. Stained ceiling tile above the refrigerator at the Steinbright concession stand.

The Juice Pod, 446 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 22. Pass. The facility doesn’t maintain certified food manager records. Fattoush, 182 East Lancaster Ave., Oct. 21. Pass. Various squeeze bottles containing various cooking oils and sauces are not labeled throughout the kitchen. Various foods are stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler. An employee's personal belongings were near the prep area.

Giant, 225 East Lancaster Ave., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave., complaint, Oct. 20. Fail. Four pots of rice and various meats were sitting out at room temperature. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Raw chicken was tempted at 55 degrees, sitting out at room temperature in the prep area. Cooked chicken was sitting at room temperature for cooling. Chicken was cooling at room temperature on the shelves, which is not a proper cooling method. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, located in the refrigerators, is not being date marked.

Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Rd., Oct. 19. Fail. Numerous foods in the walk-in cooler in the main kitchen stored open with no covering. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer area. -Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0-10 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All floors especially under equipment throughout all kitchen and bar areas at the facility need cleaning. The vents in the three door true refrigerator, the walk-in cooler, and the vent in the kitchen prep area need cleaning. Behind the dishwasher at the 19th hole bar needs cleaning. The chest freezer in the halfway house has a buildup of ice. The ice cream chest freezer in the main kitchen has a buildup of ice. The entire interior of the mobile truck needs cleaning. Food employee personal belongings were in the food prep area. Milk in the refrigerator was past the manufacturer’s sell-by date of Oct. 5. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Both ice bins in the main kitchen have buildup inside of them. Mouse droppings on the floor in the main kitchen and in the walk in cooler of the mobile truck. The establishment does not have a certified food manager. -Severely dented and distressed canned items observed in the dry storage area in the main kitchen are and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Ice used as a coolant in the 19th hole bar area was being used as food. Food facility preparing fish and numerous meats using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. The hand wash sink in the food truck had utensils in the sink. There is a leak at the three-compartment sink at the banquet bar and the mop sink in the main kitchen. Window, in the mobile truck, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory is not provided to the consumer. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the 19th hole bar area and the mobile food truck. Ceiling tiles throughout the kitchen have holes in them.

El Tio, 446 Lancaster Ave. #14, Oct. 18. Fail. Two dented cans were observed on the shelf intended for use or sale in the facility. Two items that appeared to be cream cheese did not have a label on it in the true refrigerator. Facility does not have a three or two-bay sink to wash tongs and trays that are being used for customers to grab baked goods. A refrigerator that is not being used is stored in the facility. Two ceiling tiles appeared to be damaged due to a leak.

Honey Brook Township

Eby’s General Store, 3801 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 21. Pass. Meat display case in the deli area was held at 50 degrees F. Clean floor in small room entering the milk and produce walk-in refrigerator. Ceiling tiles in several areas are stained and damaged. Floor and wall juncture in the meat prep room was missing floor coving.

Honey Brook Elementary School, 1530 Walnut Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. The kitchen does not currently have a certified food manager.

Kennett Square Borough

Chaikhana Chai Brew Station and Cafe, 227 Birch St., Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

La Alondras, 113 West State St., Oct. 18. Pass. The hand sink and mop sink are coated in flour. The floor behind the baking equipment needs to be cleaned.

Michoacana Grill, 201 South Union St., follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

Hamorton United Methodist Church, 1052 East Baltimore Pike Suite 8, Oct. 28. Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

Mi Placita MX, 525 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. Equipment in the ware washing and storage room has been removed and rearranged. Remove the ice cream freezer from the exterior of the building. The facility does not have a certified food manager.

Jake’s Wayback Burgers, 807 Gap Newport Pike, follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Starbucks Coffee, 503 Commons Rd., follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln University Wellness Center Food Court, 1570 Baltimore Pike, complaint, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Malvern Borough

Common Good Pizza and Tap, 189 Pennsylvania Ave., follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

J Scott Catering, 189 Pennsylvania Ave., follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep area. Food facility is reusing plastic containers intended for single-use.

Malvern Prep School Cafe, 418 South Warren Ave., opening, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

Chartwells at New Garden Elementary School, 265 New Garden Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Chartwells at Bancroft Elementary School, 181 Bancroft Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Presto Pizza, 739 West Cypress St. Suite 9, Oct. 19. Pass. Dishes were not being sanitized. Old cutting board that was removed from stove is not used. Evaporator pan in the sandwich bain marie is not working and a large pan of stagnant water is under the unit. Facility does not have a certified food manager. Opened loaves of lunch meat and cheese that are held for more than 24 hours must be date marked with date opened and used within seven days. Back door was propped open.

North Coventry Township

Giant Food Store, 86 Glocker Way, Oct. 22. Fail. Sanitizer test strips in produce preparation area do not have a comparison chart and an employee was using the comparison chart on the produce wash test strips to compare test strips. The facility no longer has a certified food manager. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher in the bakery is not available. Hand sink in the deli prep area beside ovens blocked by buckets and boxes making it inaccessible to food employees. Sanitizer dispenser at the three-compartment sink in the produce preparation area dispensing at a concentration below the effective concentration for this chemical sanitizer.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 86 Glocker Way, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1110 Towne Square Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. Outdoor dumpster was left open and was closed during the inspection. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Edible Arrangements, 64 Glocker Way, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, 355 Coventry Mall H-8A, Oct. 19. Fail. There is a heavy buildup of frost in the small freezer that presents of risk of contamination by water or ice entry into food. Ambient air and water temperature measuring device in the under-counter Beverage-Air refrigerator is not accurate. The employee toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The Frigidaire fridge and freezer in the back section has some grime building up inside both the fridge and freezer sections. Front under-counter Beverage-Air refrigerator was holding foods at 46 degrees F. Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Giovanni’s III Restaurant & Pizza, 1492 Schuylkill Rd., follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Degree of Pocahontas, 114 Brick St., Oct. 22. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Cleaning is needed inside cabinets especially under the three-bay sink.

Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., Oct. 22. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Penns Grove Middle School, 301 South 5th St., follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Ye Old Towne Deli, 302 Main St., follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. The floor in the large walk-in refrigerator located next to the front take-out service counter is in disrepair.

Penn Township

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 849 West Baltimore Pike, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Taipei Chinese Kitchen, 849 West Baltimore Pike, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Tai Me Up, 301 Bridge St., Oct. 22. Pass. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the food code. Prepared food held in the walk-in cooler for longer than 48 hours lacking common food labels. Food-like splatter on interior top of both microwaves. Mold-like growth in bar soda gun. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Single use paper towels lacking at hand wash sink in kitchen and behind main bar. Food employees in the kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Spent wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution. Shrimp was thawing in standing water in the food prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain marie cooler. Food-like debris in all three basins of the three bay sink. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine at dish washer. Soiled linens being air dried in kitchen on dry storage rack at the cook line. Two lights out above the cook line. Chemical secondary container at dish washer area not labeled. In use rice cooker stored in dry storage back room. Food thawing in standing water in food prep sink with unclean equipment and sponges. Cases of food stored on floor in walk-in cooler and dry storage area. Ice scoop handle touching public service ice. Raw chicken being prepped tempted at 55 degrees F. Interior of bain marie cooler unclean. Cases of single use items stored on the floor in back dry storage area.

Winter’s Tale by Folino Estate, 135 Bridge St. Suite 2, Oct. 22. Pass. Interior top of the microwave oven was unclean. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Aramark at Barkley Elementary School, 320 2nd Ave., Oct. 21. Pass. A few ceiling tiles removed above single use dry storage shelves in the area with the walk-in freezer.

Wasko’s, 223 Gay St., Oct. 19. Pass. Spent water stored in a mop bucket. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Open can of soup stored in reach-in cooler. Organize shelves behind front service counter. Do not reuse single use bags. Clean and sanitize shelves. Several ceiling tiles missing in facility near ware wash room and electrical wires are exposed. Floor edges and wall behind three-basin sink in ware wash room unclean.

Pocopson Township

Pocopson Elementary School, 1105 Pocopson Rd., Oct. 18. Pass. An accumulation of ice was on the condensate line of the walk-in cooler. Concentration of pepocide sanitizer was under 400 parts per million. Bowl of pears were on display without sneeze guard or other protection.

Spring City Borough

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant, 53 East Bridge St., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

St. Thomas More Church, 2101 Pottstown Rd., follow-up, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

7-11, 2200 Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Branch Life Church, 780 Pughtown Rd., Oct. 19. Fail. Hand washing aids and devices were by the two-compartment sink, an area not designated for handwashing. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply bathroom sinks.

Tredyffrin Township

New Eagle Elementary School, 507 Pugh Rd., Oct. 21. Pass. Pungent odor emitting from the laundry room. Clean floor under dishwasher. Clean floor sink by desk. The facility has 12-15 bread trays, black and orange, at the rear loading dock.

Black Powder Tavern, 1164 Valley Forge Rd., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Valley Forge Elementary School, 99 Walker Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. Window sills behind hood not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust and debris. The certified food manager needs to submit an application to the Chester County Health Department. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not working efficiently. Victory upright refrigerator is not working.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Primo Hoagies, 155 Pottstown Pike, change of owner, Oct. 19. Pass. Holder of ServSafe certificate must apply for Chester County certified food manager certificate. Marked shelf lives of prepackaged salads, pudding and other food exceeded the state required seven days limit.

Uwchlan Township

Dollar Tree, 200 Eagleview Boulevard, Oct. 21. Pass. Five dented cans were on customer shelving. Several boxes of food and ice stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Feeding Frenzy, 75 East Uwchlan Ave. Suite 128, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 118 Eagleview Boulevard, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Power Play Snack Bar, 701 Haywood Dr., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Valley Township

Animated Brewing Company, 255 South Mount Airy Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. Floor throughout the kitchen was dirty from flooding during Hurricane Ida. Floor was damaged behind the bar and in the kitchen from flooding during Hurricane Ida.

Lincoln Diner, 1202 West Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. An indirect waste line with an air gap has not been installed. Cutting boards have not been resurfaced or replaced. Small wood table was in the kitchen. The three-compartment sink has not been replaced or repaired.

West Chester Borough

Blue Tape Foods at West Chester Growers Market, 201 North Church Rd., Oct. 16. Pass. No violations.

Eggs by Lizzie at West Chester Growers Market, 201 North Church Rd., Oct. 16. Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Gopuff, 211 Carter Dr., Oct. 21. Fail. The floor in front of the double exterior receiving doors is chipped and damaged.

Shoprite, 1115 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. Stained ceiling tiles above the refrigerator containing Jello pudding cups and in the new refrigerated beer section.

Vera Pasta, 319 Westtown Rd. Suite K, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Fusion Restaurant, 1103 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Aunt Mamie’s Italian Specialties, 835 Lincoln Ave Unit A5, Oct. 18. Pass. Clean floor in rear storage and dock area.

West Grove Borough

Brother’s Pizza and Ristorante, 7 Exchange Pl., follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. Loose door gasket on the right door of the refrigerated pizza preparation bain marie. Stained and bulging ceiling tile in the main kitchen area.

West Pikeland Township

7-11, 904 Kimberton Rd., Oct. 22. Pass. Black spots on the walk-in cooler ceiling. Ceiling vents at restroom, checkout counter and in front of soda machine and the soda machine backsplash, nozzles and underside are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb and splash. Open boxes of hot dogs in walk-in cooler not dated. Cheese whiz bag is not dated. Defrost Good Humor chest freezer is not in good repair. Purge the back of house in its entirety.

Stickman Brews, 861 Kimberton Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. Walk-in cooler fan guards were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust and debris. The FRP on the wall between kitchen and check out counter needs to be secured. The ceiling tile above the fryer prep table needs to be secured. Provide a linoleum liner on lower shelf of rear food prep table. Patch or cover wall hole and ceiling cracks above the cleaning shelf in the garage. Cleaning products in garage shelf were stored above soda cans and bottle water. UV light for on-site well water supply needs to be changed every year.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Penn Wood Elementary School, 1470 Johnny’s Way, Oct. 21. Pass. The hot hold unit was on medium setting but the temperature was only 105 degrees F.

Aramark at Westtown-Thornbury Elementary School, 760 Westbourne Rd., Oct. 19. Pass. The exterior door by the mop room was propped open. Clean the window sill above the two-compartment prep sink and the fan cover in the mop room.

Burger King, 1502 West Chester Pike, follow-up, Oct. 19. Fail. Leak at the drain under the sanitizing compartment of the three compartment sink. Certified food manager records are expired. Employee personal belongings including a backpack and jacket hanging by the pan storage rack and above rolls. The floor tiles in front of the walk-in refrigerator door are broken and missing causing a small gap. Several water-stained ceiling tiles above the ordering line. Floor and wall surfaces around the ice maker, HVAC vents and ceiling throughout the facility and floor and walls in the drive through area need cleaning.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 West Pleasant Grove, Oct. 19. Pass. Provide thermometers to the reach-in freezer and refrigerators. Clean and organize the mop closet. Water drips from the side of the fan on the inside of the two-door reach-in refrigerator.

West Vincent Township

7-11, 1105 North Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Exton Laborers Training Center, 500 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 117 East Swedesford Rd., Oct. 20. Pass. Chicken sitting at room temperature measured at 70 degrees F. Accumulation of debris along the floor edges throughout the kitchen, especially under the cookline and food preparation sink. The certified food manager certificate was not posted in public view.

Issho Inc., 216 North Pottstown Pike, follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ichika Asian Cuisine, 348 North Pottstown Pike, Oct. 19. Fail. Food products being stored in grocery bags in the freezer unit located in the kitchen. Frozen chicken thawing at room temperature. Facility does not practice proper date marking. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Multiple opened tin cans in the the refrigeration units throughout the facility. The exit door in the kitchen was propped open. No time as a public health control documentation for sushi rice sitting at room temperature.