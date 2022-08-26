The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Susquehanna Township

HFC Pizza, 3828 Union Deposit Rd, Aug. 19, Follow Up, Pass. Observed frozen bloody water on bottom shelf of chest freezer that contains raw chicken. Chicken blood is know to contain pathogenic organisms and must be cleaned and disinfected to prevent cross contamination of food items. Observed crud & food residue on sliding doors of 2-door refrigerator. Crud and food residue must be cleaned off doors and handles on a daily basis to prevent cross-contamination of food.

La Hori Kebab and Grill, 3840 Union Deposit Rd, Aug. 19, Fail. Drying rack where clean cookware, serve ware and utensils are stored to dry after cleaning was soiled with crud and grime. Dishwasher cleaned the rack to correct this non-conformance. External area of the microwave was soiled with crud and old food residue. White microwave was very clean while the other microwave was soiled. The Exterior area of the spice cabinet was soiled with crud and grime. Kitchen floor has missing tiles which creates a crevice greater than 1/4 inches where crud and micro-organisms can harbor. Rear external door has air gaps at the threshold plate and along the joint of door to wall which may allow pest access into the building. Knives on magnetic knife holders were observed to have old food residue on the cutting blades and were not clean to sight and touch.

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 3909 Union Deposit Rd, Aug. 19, Pass. No violations.