The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Aunt Ruthie's Gourmet Coffee & Tea, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 8. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Farmers Market Bakery, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 8. No violations.

Country Lunch Basket, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 8. Loose/torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich bain-marie unit.

Ephrata Senior High School, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata, Jan. 8. No violations.

GSK Marietta Cafe, 325 N. Bridge St., Marietta, Jan. 8. No violations.

Riehl's Quality Meats, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 8. Packages of chicken in the hand-wash sink.

S Clyde Weaver, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, Jan. 8. No violations.

Banzhof's Cafê, 917 S. Duke St., Jan. 7. No violations.

Cactus Cafe, 2 S. Prince St., Millersville, Jan. 7. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Javi Restaurant II, 853 Manor St., Jan. 7. Freezer located in the food prep area has a leak present under system; water is being collected in a pan. Locate and repair the leak identified. Food facility does not have enough outside waste receptacles as evidenced by refuse and waste lying on the ground.

Mean Cup, 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 200, Jan. 7. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 65, 5 W. Clay St., Jan. 7. No violations.

Achenbach's Pastry Inc., 375 E. Main St., Leola, Jan. 6. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 581 Camargo Road, Quarryville, Jan. 6. No violations.

Candy*ology, 69B E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 6. No violations.

Dogs for Dogs, 64 Trinity Road, Leola, Jan. 6. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

East Drumore Foods, 937 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, Jan. 6. One container of baby formula was offered for sale with expired sell-by date; corrected.

Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata, Jan. 6. No violations.

Living Stones Vineyard Church, 2292 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, Jan. 6. No violations.

Max's Eatery, 138 W. King St., Jan. 6. No violations.

Nino’s New York Style Pizza, 73 E. Main St., Lititz, Jan. 6. Deflector shield of ice machine to have a brown slimy buildup. A spray bottle of yellow liquid with no common name label. Cans of tuna and chemicals store on the same shelf next to one another.

Snowfox-Weis No. 49, 740 S. Broad St., Lititz, Jan. 6. Bucket of sanitizer with unauthorized ppm reading.

Alice’s Diner, 1665 Lincoln Highway East, Jan. 5. No violations.

Bird-in-Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, Jan. 5. No violations.

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster-Kitchen, 229 W. Lemon St., Jan. 5. No violations.

Bridgeport Family Rest, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 5. The interior plastic liner of the ice machine door is repaired with duct tape, which is not an approved material.

Brightside Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Jan. 5. No violations.

Culinary Services By Chef Oliver, 241 W. Lemon St., Jan. 5. No violations.

Elizabethtown Coffee Co., 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 5. No violations.

Good Burrito Co., 17 W. High St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 5. Facility has test strips but they are expired. To spray bottle one with pink liquid and the other with a tannish liquid with no label. Gill table with excessive buildup of grease.

Groffs Vegetables, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 5. No violations.

John's Gulf, 517 Union St., Jan. 5. No violations.

Lancaster County Youth Intervention, 235 Circle Ave., Jan. 5. No violations.

Reamstown Athletic Association, 76 Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Jan. 5. Gap under walk-in cooler door leading to the outside needs to be sealed to prevent vector entrance.

US Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St., Jan. 5. No violations.

Weaver’s Turkey Farm, 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola, Jan. 5. Well water used for processing poultry failed nitrate test.

Zig's Bakery & Deli LLC, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 5. No violations.

Pie In the Sky, 105 Duncan St., Suite C, Jan. 4. An employee beverage bottle stored in the ice machine bin. Dark, moist residue accumulation on the soda nozzles. Dried food residue accumulation on the can opener blade. Outside waste handling storage area has an accumulation of leaves and trash and creates a potential for rodent harborage.

White Horse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, Jan. 4. No violations.

Dominion Pizza, 308 S. Queen St., Dec. 31. No violations.

Espino’s Pizzas and Pastas, 323 W. Lemon St., Dec. 30. No violations.

Martin's Custom Butchering, 405 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, follow-up, Dec. 30. No violations.

Renuwal Kombucha, 51 N. Broad St., Lititz, change of owner, Dec. 30. No violations.

Treasures Market, 515 N. Franklin St., Dec. 30. No violations.

Dragon Hibachi and Sushi Buffet, 1858 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Dec. 29. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6014, 1278 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 29. Facility doesn't have a temperature measuring device to measure the proper temperature for final rinse cycle on high temp dishwasher. The hand-wash sink located in the produce area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 97 F rather than no less than 110 F as required.

Italian Pies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, change of owner, Dec. 29. No violations.

New Beijing, 2350 N. Reading Road, Unit 9, Denver, follow-up, Dec. 29. No violations.

Sweet Shenanigans Cupcakery, 3610 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, Dec. 29. No violations.

Wal-mart Super Center No. 2334, 2034 Lincoln Highway East, Dec. 29. A Food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Bakery department: Encrusted grease accumulation on the cooling racks. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Deli department: The utility lines near the fryer units are installed such that it obstructs cleaning of that portion of the floor.

Bron's Deli, 34 W. Market St., Marietta, Dec. 28. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Certified in food manager not wearing a hair restraints during food preparation. Packaged meals cooling at room temperature on the top of deli case, which is not a proper cooling method. Rodent droppings on the outside of a bag of sugar and on tops of cans in the kitchen area. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the deli case and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Dry storage area has holes allowing for pet entry points. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity throughout facility and does not have a pest control program.

