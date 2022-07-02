The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Camp Canni-Edo, 870 Sheepbridge Rd, June 23, Pass. Observed clean food utensils in kitchen area, stored uncovered or not inverted. Roof is leaking water in the kitchen area near the ovens, and is in need of repair. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed food preparation sink leaking at the waste water pipe connection.

Hanover Borough

Republican Club, 255 W Chestnut St, Complaint, June 24, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Drinks with lid and straw are required, no twist tops or open containers. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Jacobus Borough

The Sno Shack, 34 N Main St, June 22, Pass. No violations.

Manchester Township

Domino’s Pizza, 351 Loucks Rd, June 21, Pass. An open employee's beverage container (screw capped variety) was observed on the pizza make table introducing the possibility for contamination of foods and food contact surfaces. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza sauce)without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Hardee’s, 1617 N George St, June 21, Pass. Slicer blades are scored and chipped. Ceiling tile replaced with cardboard and duct tape and is not durable, smooth, non-absorbent, and non-porous. The floor / wall juncture in the BIB storage area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. Observed interior of fryer cabinets with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

McDonald’s, 60 Arsenal Rd, June 21, Pass. Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing hair restraints properly - not all hair is restrained. Shed located inside the dumpster corral is filled with old equipment and debris. Dumpster doors are ajar. Trash receptacle inside the fountain cupboard is made of cardboard and is not durable, cleanable, leak proof, and/or rodent and insect resistant. Fountain soda nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Old sticker residue observed on food pans stored as clean. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed front hand sink leaking at the faucet and food preparation sink leaking at the waste water pipe. Cove base tile to the left of rear exit is broken/missing and should be replaced. Flooring in the fryer, flat grill and fountain soda areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, greasy, and in need of cleaning.

Wingate Hotel, 105 State St, June 21, Pass. Sponges observed in the three basin sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces. Heavy accumulation of frozen condensate observed on interior surfaces of the upright freezer.

New Freedom Borough

New Freedom Roasting Company and Deli, 10 E Franklin St, June 22 Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Old McDonald Had a Farm Stand, 60 E High St, June 24, Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Mammas Meltz, 485 Ridge Rd, June 22, Pass. No violations

The Pizza Shop of Etters, 940 Old Trail Rd, June 22, Pass. Brown and black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts on plastic cutting boards. Grease and dust accumulation on filters, suppression lines, light shields, interior walls and ceiling and dust on outside areas of the hood system. One side of the dumpster lid open on both dumpsters. Dust accumulation on fan cover of condensing unit in drink cooler.

Starbucks Coffee, 105 Newberry Pkwy, June 22, Pass. No violations.

TTT Star Sushi at Karns, 10 Newberry Commons, June 22, Pass. Dust accumulation on fan covers of condensing unit in walk in freezer.

Shrewsburry Borough

Coach Light Restaurant, 99 E Forest Ave, June 23, Pass. Food employees observed on the cook-line, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. Observed food containers on the cook-line with no common name label. Observed foods held in Baine Marie holding at 49°-60° rather than required temperature at 41° or below. Observed mashed potatoes and bacon stored in the walk-in cooler open with no covering. Observed flooring of the walk-in cooler to be rusted and no longer smooth and easily cleanable, floor should be repaired or replaced. Observed 2 door reach-in cooler and Baine Marie (a cold holding unit) with an ambient temperature of 60° rather than 41° or below.

Springettsbury Township

Auntie Anne’s, 2899 Whiteford Rd, June 21, Pass. An open employee beverage observed on the uppermost shelf, above and beside foods intended for use or sale inside the TRUE double door cooling unit. Food employees observed in the back room area, not wearing proper hair restraints. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in customer service and back room areas directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food utensils stored as clean on surfaces that are not clean to sight and touch. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Spring Garden Township

The Crab Shack N Seafood, 1539 Mt Rose Ave, June 21, Pass. No violations.

Colonial Coffee Shop, 938 S George St, June 21, Pass. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen and front counter area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed shelves in the two door upright cooler rusted and no longer in good condition.

Pizza Hut, 1019 Mount Rose Ave, June 21, Pass. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the three-compartment sink area. Observed floor wall junction area around the entire facility with grease, dirty, dust accumulation and in need of cleaning. Observed walls around the entire food facility area are extremely dirty with food splash and static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning. An insect control device (fly strips) located in the wing station area and above pizza boxes with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed all ceiling vents within the food facility are heavily soiled with static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning. Observed vents and all areas around hood over-top of pizza oven having a large amount of static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning.

West Manchester Township

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1800 Loucks, Follow Up, June 21, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the three-compartment area. Observed light small fly activity 3 on cabinets in front counter area and 1 back at three-compartment sink area. Observed wall by oven still in need of cleaning static dust accumulation above and around the oven area.

West Manheim Township

Ben and Scooters, 1767 Baltimore Pike, June 24, Pass. No violations.

Britton Coffee Company, 2622 Baltimore Pike, June 24, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the drink and bathroom areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Makan Crabs, 2267 Baltimore Pike, June 24, Pass. No violations.

York Township

Providence Divine Cakes and Pastries, 2515 S Queen St, June 22, Pass. Heavy accumulation of frozen condensate observed inside chest freezer.

Wellspan Heart and Vascular Center (Healthy Heart Cafe), 30 Monument Rd, June 21, Pass. No violations.

York Cancer Center, 25 Monument Rd, June 21, Pass. Bakery case items are not labeled nor does the case have a sign or placard stating ingredients are available upon request.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 140 Leader Heights Rd, June 22, Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Kung Fu Tea, 2035 Springwood Rd, June 22, Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets, 2065 Springwood Rd, June 22, Pass. Observed caulking along wall of three(3) compartment sink of Deli Department having a black mold like residue development and in need of replacement. Observed in the bakery department a ceiling tile above the dishwasher is sagging and in need of replacing. Observed in meat room employee not wearing a beard guard. Observed in the produce room fan guards with an accumulation of static dust.

Queensgate Movies, 2067 Springwood Rd, June 22, Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis, 2065 Springwood Rd, June 22, Pass. No violations.