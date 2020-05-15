The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

Aunt Ruthies Specialities, 2710 Old Philadelpha Pike, May 1. No violations.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 Main St., Denver, May 1. No violations.

Harvest Lane Farm LLC, 851 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, May 1. Some prepackaged Groff's candies are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, May 1. An accumulation of static dust on the air-intake grids above the seating area. A few large ants in the back storage area. The metal covers for the front food cooling units being stored on the floor between uses. An accumulation of grease and burnt debris on the floor and behind the flat grill and fryer area. The back door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Torn rubber door gaskets on the double-door cooling unit nearest to the cash register.

Riehl's Produce, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, change of owner, May 1. No violations.

Sheetz No. 646, 3205 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 1. No violations.

Stauffer's of Kissel Hill No. 6, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz, May 1. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the surface temperature of utensils in the mechanical dishwasher; repeat violation. Two cartons of raw shell eggs on sales shelf contained cracked eggs; removed from sale. In pizza station, several wooden pizza paddles with nicks and/or fraying around the edges. Areas of rust on wall and ceiling of seafood walk-in cooler, which is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

The Pantry, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, change of owner, May 1. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 253, 1501 Manheim Pike, May 1. Nine pints of chocolate low-fat milk and 14 pints of double-chocolate milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale. Can opener in the food preparation area is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively. Food employee preparing food, wearing a bracelet. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive.

Uncle Leroy's Candy Kitchen, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, May 1. No violations.

Almaz Ethiopian Restaurant, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg, April 30. Tef flour ingredient storage container in the storage area is not labeled with the common name of the food. Old grease splatter on a small fryer unit and the table it sets on. Food facility is using plastic containers without handles, designed to be used one time, as scoops for bulk ingredients. Clorox wipes stored with food and food equipment on a cart.

Lynda's Paradise Cafe, 3373 Lincoln Highway East, Unit 2, Paradise, change of owner, April 30. Sour cream, deli salad, cheese were held at 51 F in the glass door refrigerator rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded.

McDonald's No. 7641, 1788 Columbia Ave., Columbia, April 30. The outside dumpster lid open at the time of this inspection. Raw shell eggs were held at 65 F in the grill area rather than 41 F or below as required. Litter and trash at the farthest end of the parking lot in the grass. The toaster curtains are extremely tattered, subjecting food to physical contamination. Pooling water on the floor at the drive-thru pickup window. The ABS system is leaking. Some food containers, utensils and trays for the chill rail are greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Several wall tiles missing from the wall in the hallway to the drive-thru. Ceiling tiles missing in the storage area, and need to be replaced. A working containers of sanitizer was next to the omelet station. A container of powdered fryer cleaner stored open above the fryers. Food employee in the food preparation area, wearing bracelets.

Oregon Dairy Country Restaurant, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, April 30. Some prepackaged food items on deli shelves (soups, salads, desserts, etc.) do not contain a full list of ingredients, including subingredients. Several stored metal inserts, food contact surfaces, were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Walls and ceiling in bakery walk-in cooler are peeling and pitted in some areas and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Food debris under shelving and equipment in bakery and in meat room walk-in cooler. Metal inserts in restaurant kitchen stored in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Service company called at time of inspection. There is static dust on meat walk-in cooler fan guard cover.

Oregon Dairy Food Trailer, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, April 30. An employee wearing a wristband while doing food prep. An accumulation of grease on hood. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Due to leak in trailer hose, water for hand-washing was not available at time of inspection. Operation was closed down while hose was changed, and water was restored. A working bottle of sanitizer stored on a shelf containing food products.

Papa John's, 105A Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 30. No violations.

Sheetz No. 544, 1790 Millersville Pike, Millersville, April 30. No violations.

Cafe East, 594 Centerville Road, April 29. Clean towels for wiping food contact surfaces and fortune cookies, being stored in the employee restroom. Brown rice was held at 59 F in the food preparation area rather than 135 F or above as required. Cooked chicken was held at 79 F in the food preparation area rather than 135 F or above as required. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by lids in the sink. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen was blocked by three buckets of sauce and not accessible at all times for employee use. Motor oil and white lithium grease stored with food equipment. Raw chicken above cooked chicken in the double-door cooling unit. Raw beef stored above pineapples on a shelves in the kitchen. Raw chicken stored above onions in the walk-in cooler. Raw shrimp stored above onions in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above raw pork in the walk-in cooler. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food utensils in rice preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Carrots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen and the sushi preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Food facility is reusing jugs, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article. The jugs are cut in half and used as scoops. Clean food equipment on a shelf stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or ai-drying (wet-nesting). Ceiling tiles missing in the food preparation area, and need to be replaced. An open employee's beverage container (screw-cap variety) was in on the shelf above the food preparation area and on a table in the food preparation area. Food employees in the food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Chicken cooling in colanders on top of egg cartons, subjecting cooked food to possible contamination. Sliced, frozen, raw chicken, thawing at room temperature on the table, which is not an approved thawing method. Three colanders, stored as clean on a shelf above the three-compartment sink, are greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Several metal and plastic food containers stored as clean on a shelf with old food residue.

Dimarias Pizza, 759 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, April 29. No violations.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant at Ephrata, 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, April 29. Internal temperature of chicken breasts in refrigerator drawer under grill measured 52 F rather than 41 F or below; voluntarily discarded. Wall in employee bathroom around sink is deteriorating and not easily cleanable. Fly strip in back kitchen hung over canned goods.

Mojo, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 107, Lititz, April 29. Raw chicken stored above sauces in walk-in cooler. In walk-in cooler, egg rolls observed stored in dumpling wrapper cartons, which are not considered cleanable or durable. Gap under back kitchen door. Seal to prevent the entrance of rodents or insects. Takeout containers are being used to scoop rice in bulk containers rather than a proper dispensing tool. A sack of onions found stored directly on floor in kitchen rather than at least 6 inches above. Eggs rolls piled high in containers to cool rather than in shallow ones.

P & J Pizza, 22 E. High St., Elizabethtown, complaint, April 29. No violations.

Seasoned Kitchen at RFM, 2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, opening, April 29. No violations.

Subway, 1322 Lititz Pike, April 29. Old label residue on stacked food containers. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; repeat violation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Cooked chicken breast and cooked chicken teriyaki, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding.

Tomato Pie Cafe, 23 N. Broad St., Lititz, April 29. There is no sign or placard available at dessert cases in dining room indicating that ingredients for homemade baked goods, etc., are available upon request.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 235 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, April 29. No violations.

Tru by Hilton Denver, 400 N. Reamstown Road, Denver, April 29. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 136, 3570 Marietta Pike, April 29. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility is offering prepackaged baked muffins, (double-chocolate, blueberry) in the self-service doughnut cabinet without an ingredient statement and allergen information. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) in the storage area directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Four pints of vanilla, low-fat milk beyond the March 20 sell-by date being offered for sale; repeat violation of 2018, 2019 and 2020. A lot of spillage and debris beneath the shelving in the walk-in cooler.

Pizza Box, 20 Route 41, Gap, April 28. Loose door hinges on the small door of the pizza bain-marie unit. Food employee eating food in the food prep area. Frozen reduced oxygen packaging fish being thawed and not removed from reduced oxygen packaging environment as stated on label. Spray bottles with cleaning/sanitizer type chemicals not labeled with the common name.

Scoop O Dough, 6285 Bayberry Ave., Manheim, opening, April 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 079, 1004 Harrisburg Pike, April 28. Sixteen pints of double-chocolate milk, eight pints of vanilla milk, and six pints of whole milk, all beyond the sell-by date, being offered for sale. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by box propped on it and not accessible at all times for employee use. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back area. A working container of grill cleaner and bags of powdered coffee maker cleaner stored with condiments in the cabinet beneath the coffee service area. Old milk and food splatter up under the coffee milk dispenser and up inside the interior of the microwave. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. The dumpster lids open at the time of the inspection. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back area.

Weis Markets No. 063, 441 W. Main St., Mount Joy, April 28. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in meat/ seafood walk-in freezer and in the claims freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Warehouse: Chemicals (antifreeze), shampoo and medications being stored on shelving for overflow above cookies, other foods and bottles of Ensure. Produce department: The lid of the grease trap is broken and not completely covering the liquid inside the trap. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Dock area: Webbing on the ceiling/wall juncture and around lights in the dock area. Bakery department: A working container of sanitizer stored on top of the open-air cooling unit for baked items. Meat/seafood department: A working container of sanitizer stored next to cooked shrimp on a table. Deli department: A spray container of sanitizer stored on a table with food equipment (plastic bags for cooked items.) Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the open-air cooling unit for customer self-service.

Yoder's Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, April 28. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bakery. An accumulation of static dust observed on buffet walk-in cooler ceiling, deli walk-in cooler walls and ceiling. Rust on wall and ceiling around produce room condenser. Dishboard in bakery is lined with a towel, and in deli prep room shelves are lined with cardboard, materials that are not nonabsorbent. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required in restaurant kitchen and produce room. The produce room floor is cracked and not smooth and easily cleanable. Dock door near grocery area is not completely sealed, allowing for vector entry. There is an accumulation of static dust on fan guard covers in buffet walk-in cooler. In bakery, quat test strips are not available to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Trash and debris around outdoor compactor.

Aldi Foods No. 20, 830 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 27. Dumpster lid found open and must be kept tightly closed to prevent vector entrance. Dirt and debris on the floors in the following areas: walk-in coolers and freezer, around floor/wall junction near dock door, sporadic areas in warehouse and around pallets containing bags of flour on sales floor.

Cheema Farms, 2965 Lebanon Road, Manheim, type 2 follow-up, April 27. The facility does have a person on-site with food safety training.

Manheim Grocery Outlet, 703 Lancaster Road, Manheim, April 27. No violations.

Neffsville Beer Mart, 2506 Lititz Pike, April 27. No violations.

Rita's Italian Ice, 1585 Manheim Pike, April 27. No violations.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, April 27. A food employee was washing his hands in the three-bay sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Food employees not wearing a hair restraint.

Sheetz No. 478, 891 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 27. No violations.

Sunoco Mini Mart, 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, April 27. Ten individual Cracker Barrel Cheese Sticks were held in a refrigerator case measuring 63 F rather than 41 F or below as required. No other temperature-control-for-safety food was stored in this unit; voluntarily discarded

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 021, 101 S. Main St., Manheim, April 27. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Food facility is using or offering for sale nuts and gummy candies containing CBD, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 048, 26 Manor Ave., Millersville, follow-up, April 27. Two half-gallons and three pints of milk were offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 245, 1991 State Road, April 27. The side, sliding door of the dumpster was open at the time of this inspection. The fire emergency door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Static dust on four air-intake vents in the back above the clean equipment. Static dust on the fan guard covers of the walk-in cooler. Food facility is offering for sale packaged gummy candies manufactured in another state by the Dinner Lady and D'lites containing CBD oil, an unapproved additive. Trash and litter around the outside enclosure for the dumpsters.