The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Alsace Township

Gasser’s Golf, 3251 Princetown Rd, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

Bern Township

Fish Pond West, 200 Swiftwater Ln, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Borough

Fleetwood Food Market, 325 E Main St, Aug. 10, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Two of the nozzles on the soda dispensing unit, food contact surfaces, were observed to have residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. The handwash sink in the three compartment sink area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Corrected. Observed numerous food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed excessive dust and grease debris on hood surfaces in the chicken area.

Maidencreek Township

Beach Balls Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 285 W Walnut Tree Dr, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Maxatawny Township

Hampton Inn and Suites, 1508 Kutztown Rd, Aug. 10, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces of juice dispensing machine are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Muhlenberg Township

Fantasy Skating Center, 500 George St, Aug. 6, Pass. Refrigerator shelves are not a smooth clean surface. Shelves require replacement or recoating. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed utensil drawers with utensils not stored with handles in the same direction to minimize hand contact of utensils.

Leininger Meats, 2934 N 5th St, Aug. 6, Pass. Working containers of window cleaner / bleach were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles. Corrected on inspection.

Wendy’s Restaurant, 3225 N5th St, Follow Up, Aug. 7, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Price Rite, 600 Spring St, Aug. 8, Pass. No violations.

Mama’s Pizza and Grill, 1146 Rockland St, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill, 501 Spring St, Aug. 9, Pass. Observed damaged cabinet doors below Slushy dispenser. Repair or replace as needed.

A Plus Sunoco, 719 Spring St, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

Be Happy Restaurant, 641 Schuylkill Ave, Aug. 10, Pass. Food storage containers in the walk-in cooler are not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed food stored directly on the floor in a cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Front door being propped open. Observed food stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler area which is subject to potential contamination. Chicken observed thawing in standing water in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Family Dollar Store, 433 W Douglass St, Aug. 10, Pass. Repair or replace damaged floor in front of coolers.

McDonalds, 901 Spring St, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

Quisqueya Grocery, 130 W Windsor St, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

Rockys Pizza, 445 Spring St, Aug. 10, Pass. No violations.

La Antillana, 200 W DOuglass St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

La Seybana Bakery, 1025 Oley St, Aug. 11, Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area.

Moca Mini Market, 1126 Oley St, Aug. 11, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Sanitizer solution/tablets was also not available.

Opportunity House, 430 N 2nd St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

RC Theaters Inc, 18 N. 2nd St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

Save-A-Lot Stores, 810 Oley St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

Super Dollar Store, 810 Oley St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

Vegana Deli Grocery, 1028 Douglass St, Aug. 11, Pass. No violations.

Penn Street Pizza, 810 Oley St, Aug. 12, Pass. No violations.

Taqueria Jimenez, 810 Oley St, Aug. 12, Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Rd, Aug. 9, Pass. No violations.

Windsor Township

Market Basket Produce, 16455 Pottsville Pk, Aug, 9, Pass. No violations. ,

Wyomissing Borough

Elevation Burger, 798 Woodland Rd, Complaint, Aug. 8, Pass. No violations.