The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Beiler’s Soft Pretzels, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 24. Pass. Prepackaged juice was not labeled properly with the distributed-by statement. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and bottles) stored beneath the table directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Fiddle Creek Dairy/CCHD No. 1084, 97 Loop Road, Quarryville, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Honey’s Cakes & Candies, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 24. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Markethouse Coffee Corner, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 24. Pass. No violations.

Pepperpot Jamaican Restaurant, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, June 24. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a wristwatch. Food employee working with exposed food not wearing a beard cover. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by two fryer lids and not accessible at all times for employee use. Door located in the back of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects and rodents.

Bixler’s Lemonade Stand (Building 4), 955 N. State St., 955 N. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 2065 Fruitville Pike, June 23. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation wearing bracelets, rubber arm bracelets and wristwatch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dishwashing area and at the bar. Two metal rods being stored in the designated hand-wash sink.

Butter And Bean, Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Suite 307, change of owner, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Masonic Hall Association, 710 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Gentleman MC Sportsmen, temporary food facility Type 3, 947 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Made With Love Not Gluten Bakery, 76 Main St., Mount Joy, June 23. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front counter service area; corrected.

Marathon - Ahad LLC, 511 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, change of owner, June 23. Pass. Fresh doughnuts in display case without proper signage for “ingredients available upon request.” Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Mount Joy Sunoco, 2040 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 23. Pass. Food facility was using or offering for sale food containing cannabidiol, an unapproved additive. Hemp Chill Sour Gummies (3); Hemp Bomb CBD Gummies (3), expired February 2021; Hemp Chill Gummies (3); Edge Nerd Gummies (1). Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; spigot leaking at the hand-wash sink behind register.

Pour Man’s Brewing, 24 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Primo Hoagies, 2085 Fruitville Pike, complaint, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Rooster Street Butcher, 11 S. Cedar St. Lower, Lititz, follow-up, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Silver Springs Family Restaurant, 3653 Marietta Ave., June 23. Pass. A raw egg mix stored over sliced cooked turkey in the walk-in cooler. Sliced turkey, potato pancakes and corned beef hash — refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods using time/temperature control for safety — in the walk-in cooler were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and needed to be discarded. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6885, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 23. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several opened employee beverage containers in the food preparation areas, as well as in the reach-ins and the freezer. Food employees in main kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food in both the reach-in and freezer stored open with no covering. Wet wiping cloths in food production area not being stored in sanitizer solution. A case of onion rings stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Griddle leaking cooking oil while in operation, as well as being without a working grease trap to dispose of used fat. A black residue on the deflector of the ice machine; previous violation May 9, 2022, and Sept 28, 2022. Hood vents and grills with an accumulation of static dust and grease; previous violation Sept. 28, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2022. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — spigot leaking at the three-compartment sink and only two of the three drains were operable and in good working order. Hose at mop sink in disrepair and leaking onto floor. Trash receptacle/waste handling unit didn’t have a tight-fitting lid or cover and outside fencing and gates were in disrepair and unable to be securely closed; previous violation Sept. 28, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2022. Fluorescent lights not being shielded or shatter proof over the front "swamp" area. Paper towel dispenser empty and broken at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in both bathrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Mops, brooms, dust pans stored in food preparation areas, with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils; corrected. Old unused grill equipment stored in food production area near water heater should be removed from facility. A working container of Kwik Seal stored on the same shelf with food and food equipment in the food prep area; corrected.

T N J’s Kitchen & Catering, commissary and mobile food facility Type 4, 1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, June 23. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 281, 1010 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, June 23. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair including ponytails. Assorted food was held at 43-45 F, in the open self-serve fresh case, rather than 41 F or below as required. The products were placed within three inches of the front edge of the shelves, double stacked and/or were blocked by packaging resulting in the higher temperatures. The affected products were voluntarily removed. Items deeper than three inches of the shelf edges were at or below 40 F. Three-bay sink had build-up of filth and oily residue and wasn’t cleaned before use or frequently throughout the day. Assorted containers on the drying and storage shelves had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting); removed for cleaning.

Weis Markets No. 098, 1786J Columbia Ave., Columbia, June 23. Pass. Produce department: Food employee preparing sliced melons wearing a wristwatch. Food employee preparing sliced melons not wearing proper a beard cover. Six half-gallon containers of regular milk and two half-gallon containers of 2% reduced fat milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Bespoke Brewing, 242 Gap Road, Ronks, June 22. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of fly activity throughout the facility, facility does not have a pest control program.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., follow-up, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Buckwheat’s Coffee, mobile food facility Type 3, 80 N. Gap-Newport Pike, Gap, June 22. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1675, 1278 Millersville Pike, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Dogwood Cafe, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, June 22. Pass. Two wet wiping cloths in food prep areas not being stored in sanitizer solution. Prepackaged foods are not labeled properly with the ingredient, net weight, allergen and distributed-by statements.

El Punto Restaurant, 350 E. Main St., Mountville, follow-up, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Ephrata Asian Bistro, 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, Ephrata, June 22. Pass. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net or hat. Several food containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the hand-wash sink area.

Garden Room Cafe, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, June 22. Pass. Fountain drink nozzles, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). The hand-wash sink near dishwasher area did not have single-use towels, continuous towel or air-drying device.

Good Good Coffee Cart, mobile food facility Type 3, 20 S. Conestoga Drive, Akron, follow-up, June 22. Pass. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 1/2 S. Prince St., follow-up, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Moo-Duck Brewery, 79 S. Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Owl Hill Bistro, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread No. 6083, 839 E. Main St., Suite 100, Ephrata, June 22. Pass. Assorted containers and utensils had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed foe cleaning. Clean food containers in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Parma Pizza And Grill, 232 Locust St., Columbia, change of owner, June 22. Pass. Food employee in the back and front area preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints. The hand-wash sink in the front was blocked by three large, glass ornaments and not accessible at all times for employee use. The ceiling in the back where the chest freezers, single-service items and reach-in cooler are kept had exposed raw wood and loose insulation. Side window in back of pizza prep unit in the back was open, not screened and did not protect against the entry of insects.

Poke Bowl Station, 2232 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, June 22. Fail. Food facility did not submit a HACCP plan for approval by the department as required.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grill XHG-7087, mobile food facility Type 3, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille XHD-8419, mobile food facility Type 3, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille ZJS-9618, mobile food facility Type 3, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille XMW-9513, mobile food facility Type 3, 312 Primrose Lane, Mountville, June 22. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s No. 7074, 888 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 21. Pass. Exposed food preparation in prep areas under dirty overhead structures and ventilation ducts, subject to potential contamination. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold inside. Wall in rear area by mop sink was in disrepair and beginning to deteriorate due to constant water exposure.

Burger King No. 814, 915 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 21. Pass. Food employees in food production area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Accumulated static dust on air return filters and grates of main ice machine. Accumulated grease and old food debris in and around fryer and back sink area near dry storage. Carpeting being used as a floor covering on floors of both walk-in and walk-in freezer.

Dollar Tree No. 07030, 2495 Lincoln Highway East, June 21. Pass. Major ice buildup on food products and floor in walk-in freezer. Customer’s bathroom sink not working. Rear double delivery door was not light tight and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, June 21. Pass. Food employees preparing food and pre-rinsing dishes wearing bracelets and wristwatches. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a shelf in the kitchen above a food preparation table. Food employees involved in food preparation and at the mechanical dishwasher not wearing beard covers. Food utensils in the kitchen stored in a container of sanitizer rather than on a clean surface. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in outside walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A black and brown residue up inside two ice makers. Old food residue on two can opener blades. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the elbow of the drainpipe beneath the sanitizing bowl. A working container of a cleaner stored on a shelf with coffee pots in the wait station.

Ephrata Elks Lodge No. 1933, 170 Akron Road, Ephrata, June 21. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Geneva Bakery Cafe, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg, June 21. Pass. Raw chicken stored next to ready-to-eat foods with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat pecans, feta cheese and other ready-to-eat foods with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination; corrected. Food dispensing utensil stored in sugar and not with handle above the top of the food and the container corrected.

Glasshouse Wineworks (Tasting Room), 8 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Isaac’s Famous Grilled Sandwiches, 919 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 21. Pass. Food employee in food prep area not wearing proper beard net. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required at the middle sandwich prep bain-marie. An accumulation of static dust and dirt on air return vents about the electric slicer.

Meat The Browns PAZLV-3668, mobile food facility Type 3, 106 Green St., June 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Hand-wash sink next to food fryer (right) and sanitized equipment (left) without splash guards to prevent food/equipment contamination.

Mountville Comm Serv Food (Mountville Pool), 350 W. Main St., Mountville, June 21. Pass. Ice in the hand-wash sink.

Mountville Youth Athletic Association (RFF At Carnival), 350 W. Main St., Mountville, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Nara Cafe, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, June 21. Pass. Wet wiping cloths in prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Parkway, complaint, June 21. Pass. No violations.

Sand Trap Restaurant, 125 Golf Drive, June 21. Pass. A flat of raw shell eggs stored above shredded cheese and cups of salsa in the sandwich cooling unit. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A black and tan residue up inside the ice maker. Ice maker was placed “out of service.” Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Son’s, 1991 Miller Road, East Petersburg, June 21. Pass. Food dispensing utensil for sprinkles, Reese’s Pieces, peanuts and gummies stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food facility was using an approved nonpublic water system but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability.

St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, June 21. Pass. No thermometers for measuring ambient temperatures in one single-door reach-in and three double-door reach-ins. Women’s restroom stalls not provided with covered waste receptacles for sanitary napkins.

Starbucks Coffee No. 61251, 1300 Christopher Place, June 21. Pass. The facility does not have available an irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels to monitor the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher.

Sun Vape And Smoke Shop (Raceway), 887 E. Main St., Ephrata, June 21. Pass. Food facility was using or offering for sale Dank Lite CBD Gummies, which contain an unapproved additive. Such products are under FDA regulation, and CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food; products voluntarily removed from display. Three-bay sink with build up of mineral and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Wizard Catering, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy Road, June 21. Pass. The electric slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Overhead fan, in three-compartment sink area, had an accumulation of static dust and debris over food and food equipment.

Annie Bailey's Pub, 28 E. King St., June 20. Pass. No violations.

Chic’s Italian Feast PAXPJ-6042, commissary and mobile food facility Type 3, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, June 20. Pass. No violations.

Clearview Lanes, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, June 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees in food production area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Utensils being used in contact with hot dogs and pretzels without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Scoops for ice machine being stored in an unsanitary manner instead of in a proper separate storage container. Wet wiping cloths in the production area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Slushie mixer stored on the hand-wash sink, where it was subject to splash from hand-washing. A pink slime residue inside the deflector plate of ice machine. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them and prior to use. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the ladies restroom. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Country Smoke House BBQ And Catering, 631 Narvon Road, Gap, June 20. Pass. No violations.

El Cubano Restaurant, mobile food facility Type 4, 849 Hilton Drive, opening, June 20. Pass. No violations.

El Quetzal Grocery Store, 63 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 20. Pass. Raw beef stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cold holding display case. The hand-wash sink in the employee restroom area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device.

Hissho Sushi Giant No. 6485, 789 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Heavy accumulation of ice on ceiling of and around condenser fans of walk-in freezer. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in both the ladies’ and men’s restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. A working pH meter was not available at the facility to test and monitor acidified rice.

McDonald’s No. 6076, 311 Centerville Road, June 20. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparations wearing a wristwatch. A black residue up inside the ice maker. The sausage trays and other plastic food containers were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. A brown, slimy residue inside the soda nozzles. Food facility was using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration in excess of 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Overlook Concessions, 2042 Lititz Pike, June 20. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 257, 1699 Oregon Pike, complaint, June 20. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 036256, 1580 Strickler Road, Mount Joy, June 20. Pass. No violations.

The Big 5 African Cuisine, 630 N. Plum St., June 20. Pass. No violations.

The Oasis 1 PAXLZ9061, commissary and mobile food facility Type 3, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, June 20. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

The Oasis 2 PAXBD-1869, mobile food facility Type 3, 1461 Lancaster Road, Manheim, opening, June 20. Pass. No violations.

The Vineyard At Grandview, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, June 20. Pass. No violations.

White Horse Fire Company No. 1, 1111 White Horse Road, Gap, June 20. Pass. No violations.