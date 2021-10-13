The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Millcreek Township

Farmhouse Pantry, 205 Stricklerstown Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

Myerstown Borough

Goodwill Fire Company #1, 155 West Main Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. Several food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

North Cornwall Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1451 Quentin Rd. Suite 100, follow-up, Oct. 4. Fail. The person in charge doesn’t have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Food equipment in the dish and prep areas was stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying. Food employees in the prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers. Food containers and bowls at the prep table had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Mick’s All American Pub, 105 Springwood Rd., opening, Oct. 4. Pass. No violations.

South Lebanon Township

Patches Family Creamery, 201 Fonderwhite Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Swatara Township

Berry Patch Bed & Breakfast, 115 Moore Rd., Oct. 5. Pass. Litter and debris under and along equipment. Food stains in hand sink.