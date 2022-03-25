The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

C Town Mini Market, 451 E. King St., March 18. Fail. Slicer must be cleaned and sanitized. Wet wiping cloths found in food-preparation area, instead of being stored in sanitizer solution. Prepackaged food was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts. Hand-wash sink was obstructed in food-preparation area. Rear parking lot was not maintained. Litter should be removed. Date and label potentially hazardous food in food-preparation area. Clean non-food contact surfaces in food-preparation area.

Hot Box, 928 N. Prince St., opening, March 18. Pass. No violations.

Millersville University Dining Services Student Cafe, 40 James St., Millersville, complaint, March 18. Pass. No violations.

Mr. G's Corner Store, 629 N. Franklin St., March 18. Pass. No violations.

Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., March 18. Pass. No violations.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gamby St., Manheim, March 17. Pass. Restroom door was propped open, and not kept closed as required.

Cava Mezze Grill, 1569 Fruitville Pike, March 17. Fail. An open employee beverage (twist-cap variety) container was in food serve area, a food-preparation area. Food employees throughout facility, not wearing proper beard covers. Food facility does not have available chlorine test strips to determine appropriate chlorine concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. Raw chicken being stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required; was corrected. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils due to sanitizer solution being less that 100 ppm approximately. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Employee lockers are located in storage area. Motor cycle helmet stored on shelf with food and single-service items; corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Pink and white slime on the ice deflection guard within the ice machine. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Doe Run Elementary School, 281 Doe Run Road, Manheim, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Hempfield Church Of The Brethren, 1186 Stevens Road, Manheim, opening, March 17. Pass. No violations.

Leola Food Mart, 327 W. Main St., Leola, March 17. Pass. Fan guards, in walk-in cooler area, with an accumulation of black slime and condensation on non-food contact surfaces. CBD gummies and hemp bombs contained an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 related to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulations and at this time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Manufacturer: Global Widget 8419 Sunstate St. Tampa, Florida 33634.

Meadowview Jerseys, 172 S. Farmersville Road, Leola, March 17. Pass. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat drinks within reach-in cooler. Prepackaged foods do not contain any labeling such as name of manufacturer, address, list of ingredients from most to least and/or allergens. This included lemon grass tea bags, chocolate eggs, peanut butter eggs, whoopi pies and cookies.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Brothers Food Max, 920 S. Duke St., complaint, March 16. Fail. Date and label all PHF throughout. Food ingredient storage containers, in the food-preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Employee food found in food-preparation area. Bakery case, meat case and gasket area around meat case not clean. Old food residue, dishes and utensils found in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Cracked floor tiles in meat area need to be repaired.

Centerville Middle School, 865 Centerville Road, March 16. Pass. No violations.

El Friquitin De Villalba, 243 Green St., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Mill Road Elementary, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Area under dishwasher with webbing accumulations and on floor in kitchen accumulation of food and debris. More than 50 trailing ants coming from under the three-compartment sink grease trap and going back to the grease trap under the dishwasher.

Mount Everest International Inc, 1621 Columbia Ave., change of owner, March 16. Fail. The fan covers in walk-in cooler had excessive dirt build-up. Cracked floors in the walk-in cooler. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair with water leaking from the pipe beneath the double-bowl sink in the basement. A broken drainage pipe from the double-bowl sink in the basement causing water to be discharged onto the floor. Onions stored directly on the floor in stairwell, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged assorted vegetables were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged goat, fish and chicken meat are not labeled properly with the distributed-by statement. Excessive trash and debris on the ground and down the bank of the creek behind the dumpster, creating possible rodent harborage areas. Rodent droppings on pallets in the basement, however, the facility does have pest control. Food facility was offering packaged goat meat for sale from an unapproved source.

Omni Grocery & Deli, 45 New Dorwart St., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Pizzeria 211, 100 S. Queen St., March 16. Pass. No violations.

Ramarn Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, Suite 104, March 16. Pass. One quart of half-and-half, used for drinks, beyond the sell-by date. Packages of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An open employee beverage container (cup of tea) was on the food-preparation table. Two packages of ROP (reduced oxygen packaged) tuna thawing in unopened packages. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer; repeat violation. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back.

Rheems Elementary School, 130 Alida St., Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Ridge Run Tavern, 4620 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, March 16. Pass. Raw Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Soda lines and/or non-integral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages. Ibuprofen, hand sanitizer and Dawn dish soap stored on food-preparation counter in the kitchen area.

Riverside Camping Assoc., 730 E. Strawberry St., follow-up, March 16. Pass. No violations.

Our Mother Of Perpetual Help School, 330 Church Ave., Ephrata, March 15. Pass. A maximum irreversible indicating thermometer or thermo-labels are not available to ensure correct operating temperature of hot water sanitizing dishwasher.

Two Cousins Pizza Family Restaurant, 4207 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, March 15. Fail. An open employee beverage container (twist-cap variety) was in kitchen area, a food-preparation area. Prepared foods in ready-to-eat form (chicken, ham and sausage) without date marking. Gray and white slime on the ice deflector plate within ice machine. A meat slicer and three knives containing food residue; was corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in food-preparation sink, leaking at the faucet and from a pipe under the sink. Exit back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. A working container of WD-40 and rust oleum spray paint found; was corrected. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Chipping on a Hobart mixer above mixing bowl. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in kitchen area were stored with food contact surfaces, food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Tomato sauce in refrigerator in the kitchen area was stored open with no covering. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice maker which is not a clean and sanitized area; corrected. Onions food stored directly on the floor in storage closet area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; was corrected. Dust accumulation on fan guards in walk-in cooler. Owner/Certified Food Manager preparing food throughout restaurant, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard cover. Dumpster lid was open. Two full medication bottles stored on a box of oil; was corrected.

Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road, March 14. Pass. Peeling paint at the wall of the mop sink.

Dairy Queen No. 14828, 1935 Columbia Ave., March 14. Pass. Food employee storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. Wall at the top of the basement steps is made of drywall and has two holes, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints such as beard covers. Dumpster lid was open; was corrected.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, March 14. Pass. No violations.

Ginmiya House, 1232 Millersville Pike, March 14. Pass. Two employee beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on the shelf above food-preparation area in kitchen; was corrected. Food residue on three cleavers; was corrected. Fume hood equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of oil on the non-food contact surfaces.